Best Christmas coloring book for kids

Coloring books are a great way to introduce your kids to holiday traditions and themes with images. They’re also an excellent way to keep them occupied while watching holiday movies.

Which Christmas coloring book for kids is best?

A great way to occupy kids during the holidays is fun Christmas coloring books. They can immerse themselves in the season by coloring famous characters and decorating the house or classroom with their creations. You can even cut out the images to turn them into ornaments or add them to Christmas countdown calendars.

Christmas coloring books can widely range in quality and number of pages. The best coloring book with the most pages is the My Big First Book of Christmas book.

What to know before you buy a Christmas coloring book for kids

Age range

Some coloring books are better suited for younger or older kids. Coloring books for older kids will often have more detail or puzzles included, while books for little ones will have larger illustrations with fewer lines so they don’t have to be restricted.

How you want to use them

After your kids are done coloring the pages, there are a number of things you can do with them. If you want to put them on the fridge, it won’t matter much if there’s an image on the front and back. If you want to frame them or use them to decorate, you may want to get a book with single-sided pages so you can get the most for your money. Otherwise, the colors might bleed through and ruin the other side.

Coloring tools

If your kid likes to color with markers, you may want to get books with thick enough paper to keep it from bleeding through. Markers can be a lot of fun to use because of how bright they show up on the page. Colored pencils are great for precision, but they don’t always show up on the page as vividly. Regular crayons work well on all types of coloring books.

What to look for in a quality Christmas coloring book for kids

Themes

Most Christmas coloring books feature basic holiday imagery such as trees, presents, Santa and his reindeer and snowmen. You can find more specialized ones that have specific themes, such as the North Pole, religious stories or winter wonderland. You can also find coloring books based on Disney films and classic Christmas movies. If your kid has a favorite holiday feature, you may be able to find a coloring book inspired by it. The completed pages can make great decorations for their room.

Story

Some coloring books included a written narration that walks you through the scenes of the book. Older kids who can read will likely appreciate this more than younger ones who are still learning how to read, but it can be a great way to give them some practice. You can also read through it with them to make it a fun family activity. Themed books will often follow the same storyline that they’re based on or an abridged version that fits within the pages.

Paper quality

The pages in your coloring book shouldn’t bleed too much or rip too easily. While most coloring books don’t last past one season, you can find larger ones that are thick and durable enough that you can save the memories without too much stress. The last thing you want is for your child’s artwork to rip in their hands. Typically, the cheaper the book, the lower the paper quality will be.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas coloring book for kids

Most coloring books cost between $5-$10, but you can find cheaper ones at dollar stores. There are also jumbo coloring books that are a little more expensive.

Christmas coloring books FAQ

Are Christmas coloring books good for the classroom?

If you work at a school that encourages celebrating the holiday in the classroom, you can easily photocopy the sheets to make it last longer so everyone can do a project with them.

What can you use completed coloring pages for?

The opportunities are endless, it just depends on how creative you can get. You can use completed coloring pages to make decorations for gifts, a paper chain and ornaments. You can use your child’s artwork in memory boxes or decorate your desk.

What’s the best Christmas coloring book for kids to buy?

Top Christmas coloring book for kids

My Big First Book of Christmas

What you need to know: A giant book filled with almost 200 pages of Christmas fun.

What you’ll love: This coloring book features thick stock pages that won’t bleed through. The hand-illustrated artwork is classic winter imagery. The thick lines are great for poor eyesight and tiny hands. It comes from a consistent brand.

What you should consider: While the pages are quality, they don’t tear out very easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas coloring book for kids for the money

The Ultimate Christmas Coloring Book

What you need to know: This coloring book has 50 pages of classic Christmas imagery.

What you’ll love: It has one-sided pages for easy use. The paper is thick enough to prevent stress about bleeding when using markers. It’s bigger than many other coloring books. There are bonus downloadable pages included with an online code.

What you should consider: The image quality is inconsistent and not as advanced as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Christmas Coloring Book for Kids

What you need to know: Fifty classic pages for kids ages 4-8 with included dot to dot games.

What you’ll love: This coloring book has single-sided pages to prevent bleed-through. It makes a great stocking stuffer. There are large images with little detail for easy use for younger kids. The images have a varying level of difficulty for gradual advancement.

What you should consider: The drawings are pretty basic and not as detailed as some customers would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews.

