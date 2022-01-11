Best crochet needle

Matching the tip size with the yarn size and material is crucial in avoiding a frustrating experience. The tip must be balanced, not too sharp or too dull.

Which crochet needle is best?

Unlike many hobbies, crocheting allows crocheters to release their artistic side while creating products people can use every day. Whether it’s new baby clothes for your favorite niece or blankets to keep your family warm, there’s one common factor. You must have a set of the best crochet needles like the BeCraftee Crochet Hooks Kit on hand.

What to know before you buy a crochet needle

Hook types

There are two types of hooks on crochet needles — tapered and inline.

Tapered hooks start with a wide head that gets narrower as you move down the shaft and throat. Their shallow throats make them quicker to work with because of how easily the yarn slides off of the head. However, they can be more complicated to work with because of reduced control over the yarn.

Size

It’s important to have a set of crochet needles so you can take on any size project. That’s because a smaller needle produces a finer and tighter stitch than a larger one. Needle size doesn’t play an essential role if you’re working on a simple pattern such as a scarf or blanket, but it’s important for wearables such as sweaters and hats, where an exact fit matters. Most patterns and yarns have labels suggesting a preferred needle size, but you may need to switch to get the perfect gauge.

Comfort

Crocheting, like knitting, is a fun, affordable hobby that gets people away from their screens. However, hours of small movements and tension can result in unintended pain. Selecting crochet needles with an ergonomic design helps reduce the amount of stress on your wrists and hands go through Many crochet needles have flat thumb rests, and others offer cushioned handles for a more comfortable experience.

What to look for in a quality crochet needle

A balanced tip

The key to stress-free crocheting is using a needle with a balanced tip or hook. Along with the gauge, the tip’s size plays an essential role in maintaining the yarn’s integrity. If it’s too sharp, it can lead to splitting the yarn in the middle of your project. If it’s too dull, it will be much more challenging to insert, leading to tired hands and wasted time.

Material

You want your crochet needles to be durable enough to last at least a few years. That’s why the vast majority are made with materials such as aluminum and steel. However, their durability comes with a cost — these metals are likely to be slippery. Non-slip handles can help, and many people find that they also make crocheting faster.

In addition to metal needles, you can find ones made from wood and plastic. Manufacturers typically use bamboo in their wood needles because it’s lightweight, comfortable and works well with smooth yarn. Plastic needles are the middle choice among the three material types. They’re light, cheap and come in various sizes, but may not be as durable as metal or nimble as wood needles.

Handles

Handles are especially important for people who have arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. Choosing the right handle determines your comfort level and how long you can crochet at a time. Rubber handles are popular because they can minimize hand fatigue and provide a comfortable grip. Those with arthritis or carpal tunnel can find specially designed needles to help minimize their pain and extend their crocheting session.

How much you can expect to spend on a crochet needle

Depending on the number of included needles and material, you can expect to spend between $7-$27 on quality needles.

Crochet needle FAQ

How many crochet needles do I need?

A. That depends on your project. Some patterns can be made with one hook while others require several sizes. Typically, more complex patterns found in clothing or hats require several needles, while a single one is sufficient for most blankets and tapestry. However, it’s best to have a set of needles with multiple sizes to be safe.

Which crochet needles are the most comfortable?

A. If you experience rapid hand fatigue or work on smaller projects, you’ll want needles with ergonomic handles — large, sculpted handles designed with comfort in mind. Generally, the handles use a different material than the rest of the needle. For example, you can find ergonomic needles with large rubber handles and steel for the rest of the instrument. There are also ergonomic wood needles, which also have large handles, but are typically wood all the way through.

What are the best crochet needles to buy?

Top crochet needle

BeCraftee Crochet Hooks Kit

What you need to know: This durable set of crochet needles is neatly organized, making it one of the best to have around whenever inspiration strikes.

What you’ll love: These aluminum needles feature thick rubber handles to relieve fatigue. Each needle has a smooth, tapered tip designed to keep your yarn in place and prevent snagging. It also comes with a travel-size case fitted with pockets and additional accessories, so you’re prepared to crochet wherever you are.

What you should consider: Too much tension can cause the rubber grips to slide around the aluminum needle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crochet needle for money

BCMRun 14 Piece Aluminum Crochet Hooks

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly set of crochet needles that’s durable and easy to organize.

What you’ll love: Each of the 14 needles in this set is color-coded to help you easily identify the correct size, ranging between 2 and 10 millimeters, and increasing by half-sizes. The needles have a flat thumb rest and are 6 inches long. The length is enough for most to comfortably use, and the thumb rest allows easier movement while the inline tip assists with enhanced yarn control.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a thick ergonomic handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clover 3672 Amour Crochet Hook Set

What you need to know: This is a quality set of crochet needles designed for years of comfortable use for those who suffer from arthritis or carpal tunnel.

What you’ll love: These needles have a soft silicone grip and are made with aluminum for durability and smoother sliding. The set includes 10 needles, with the size labeled on each handle.

What you should consider: This set is pricier than most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

