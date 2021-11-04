Best drawing kit for kids

Besides developing a sense of creativity, drawing can be a great developmental tool for children. It encourages the use of fine motor and problem-solving skills, improves concentration and hand-eye coordination, and promotes confidence.

Which drawing kits for kids are best?

Young children often have big imaginations and an abundance of creativity. A great way for them to further develop these qualities is through drawing. Besides fostering a sense of creativity, it can help improve their sense of happiness and personal growth.

Drawing kits offer an array of colors and materials, allowing a child’s imagination to take the lead without limits. If you are interested in a quality drawing kit, the Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a drawing kit for kids

Age range

Some drawing kits are designed for children who are just learning to develop their drawing skills, while others are aimed at children looking for something more advanced. Drawing kits typically have an age recommendation, but those are typically meant as a safety precaution for small children. Most drawing kits are suitable for older children and even adults.

Drawing medium

Drawing can be done on more than just paper. There are many different materials that one could use for drawing, like cardboard, wood and even a t-shirt. In fact, sometimes a new medium can help renew a child’s enthusiasm.

As an alternative to paper and other mediums, many beginner drawing tablets are great for children looking for a new and exciting way to draw.

Drawing materials

Drawing kits vary widely in their contents. Materials can range anywhere from crayons, markers and pencils to materials like colored glues, chalk and oil pastels. Because there are so many options, it is helpful to have a sense of what the child likes in order to find a kit that best fits their interests.

What to look for when buying a drawing kit for kids

Size

Some drawing kits are small and quite simple. They may come with a small case, bag or nothing at all. Some of the more complex ones tend to come in larger storage cases with inserts meant to hold each product. This is something you may want to take into account if you are looking for a drawing kit that is portable or suitable for travel.

Mess control

One concern with drawing kits for kids is the potential for mess, such as paint or pencil marks on furniture. Many kits feature products that are easily cleaned off of most surfaces, but the risk of mess is always present.

Accessories

Depending on the materials in the drawing kit, additional accessories may be necessary. For example, many kits come with accessories like paintbrushes, erasers or sharpeners. However, if you purchase one that doesn’t, you’ll need to buy them separately.

Storage

Drawing kits for kids sometimes come with hundreds of pieces, and these can be difficult to keep organized if used by a young child. In this case, you might want to consider some alternative ways of storing the kit materials that will make it easier to stay organized.

How much you can expect to spend on a drawing kit for kids

Most drawing kits designed for children are priced between $15-$30. Higher quality ones can run up to $60. The highest quality kits can run up to $300, but these tend to be more on the professional side rather than for beginners.

Drawing kits for kids FAQ

I have older children. Are there drawing kits that will hold their interest?

A. Of course. Although beginner kits are simplistic, they can spark creativity even in older children. If it seems their interest is waning, there are more advanced kits that are sure to make most children of any age excited about drawing.

Are drawing kits good for on-the-go use?

A. It depends on the kit. When picking a drawing kit for travel, try to keep in mind things like the child’s age, as well as the size and types of material included. For example, a smaller kit made up of paper, crayons and markers may be better suited for travel than a larger kit with paints or oil pastels.

Do I need to supervise my child while using a drawing kit?

A. It largely depends on your child’s age, skill level and the materials being used. A very young child is at risk of putting things in their mouths and requires closer supervision than an older child. You know your child best, so take these factors into consideration before deciding. Additionally, read the manufacturer’s suggestions on the label when buying a drawing kit for younger children.

What are the best drawing kits for kids to buy?

Top drawing kit for kids

Crayola Inspiration Art Case

What you need to know: Recommended for ages 5 and up, this hard cardboard kit includes markers, crayons, pencils and paper, and is designed to keep everything in its place.

What you’ll love: The kit comes in two different styles and keeps its 142-piece mix of markers, crayons and pencils neatly organized. The case’s hard, flat surface makes it great for drawing on while on the move, and all the art supplies are nontoxic.

What you should consider: Some users said the case is not always very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top drawing kit for kids for the money

Crayola Create N’ Carry Art Set

What you need to know: This affordable kit contains 75 pieces, consisting of crayons, washable gel markers, fine line markers, short colored pencils and construction paper and is recommended for ages 5 and up.

What you’ll love: It acts as both a storage case and a convenient lap desk. The surface has holders for any art tools in use.

What you should consider: Some users said their cases had markers that were dried out upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stencil Drawing Kit for Kids

What you need to know: This kit contains 55 pieces with colored pencils and 280 stencil shapes.

What you’ll love: The carrying case with handle makes traveling more convenient. Additionally, the variety of sturdy, colorful stencils can help promote imagination and motor skills.

What you should consider: The pencils may need frequent sharpening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

