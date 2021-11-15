Best Revell model car kit

The fun of building a Revell model car kit is increased when you paint it your favorite color.

Which Revell model car kits are best?

Revell has been making plastic scale model car kits for more than 60 years. Their model car kits are a great introduction to automotive design and mechanical engineering. While building fine motor skills, hobbyists learn to follow detailed instructions to solve problems.

Revell makes thousands of model car kits to choose from so start by picking a favorite car from the movies. If you are looking for a model car kit that features a classic car from the movie “Fast & Furious,” check out the Revell Fast & Furious Dominic’s 1970 Dodge Charger.

What to know before you buy a Revell model car kit

Kids and adults have long enjoyed making model car kits. They spend hours assembling their favorite vehicles from individual plastic parts.

Skill level

Revell puts a skill level scale on their packaging to indicate how challenging the kit is to put together. A Level 1 rating indicates the model car is the easiest to assemble, and Level 5 says it is the most difficult.

Age groups

Preschoolers: Revell makes simple model car kits for preschoolers that use no glue. Little kids like model car kits that snap together and parents are happy to not have to clean up after glue messes.

School-age kids: Revell model car kits for tweens and young teens feature cars that are easy to build. They are labeled as skill levels 2 and 3.

Serious hobbyists: Kids and adults who are serious hobbyists seek out the most detailed and most challenging model car kits. These are usually the ones that have the most pieces and the most moving parts and so are labeled levels 4 and 5.

Scale

Model car kits are also called scale models. A 1/24 scale model Bronco means 1 inch on the model car is equal to 24 inches on the full-sized car it’s modeled after. Scales are expressed in simple fractions, but also in ratios, like 1:24. Both the fraction and the ratio mean the same thing: the model car is one twenty-fourth the size of the original car.

What to look for in a quality Revell model car kit

One good place to start with model car kit building is by choosing one of Revell’s six main categories of model cars.

Classic pre–1964

Some Revell model car kits feature cars from as far back as 1929.

Musclecars 1964-1974

This era of car building in the US featured lightweight cars with huge, powerful engines. Choose from dozens of car classics, like a Hemi Cuda, Boss 302 Mustang, Pontiac GTO, 396 Chevy, Z28 Camaro and more.

Modern post–1974

All the major US automobile manufacturers are represented here, so choose from Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Fords and Chevys. There is even an authentic Smokey and the Bandit 1977 Firebird with the signature hood decal.

Motorsports

These are Revell’s racing cars: choose from road racers, drag racers and stock car racers.

Street rods

Street rods are powerful cars that are legal for street driving. They are often customized in one or more ways. Street rods can be cars or trucks, old or new, domestic or foreign.

Customs

Some car owners like to change the look of their cars by customizing them. Cadillacs are a favorite choice of customizers and Revell even has a custom Cadillac Lowrider.

How much you can expect to spend on a Revell model car kit

Simple Revell model car kits for small kids cost around $10-$15. Car kits with more pieces and greater detail cost from $20-$50. Top-end model car kits with lots of pieces and many movable parts can easily cost $100.

Revell model car kit FAQ

What will kids learn from building model car kits?

A. Model car kit building is a STEM activity. Kids learn how to read and follow detailed instructions to create a whole thing out of bits and pieces. To become skilled modelers, kids need to learn patience and attention to detail.

Do you need tools to put together a model car kit?

A. Unless your model car is a snap-together kit, you will need glue that may or may not be included in the kit. The small molded plastic parts come attached to the branches of a “tree,” so you will need a sharp craft knife with a small blade to remove them. Any other tools that might come in handy would be found in the kitchen drawers of most homes.

What’s the best Revell model car kit to buy?

Top Revell model car kit

Revell Fast & Furious Dominic’s 1970 Dodge Charger

What you need to know: This 122-piece model car kit is recommended for kids 14 years and older.

What you’ll love: This skill level 5 Dodge Charger is estimated to take seven hours to complete. It features a highly detailed blown Hemi engine, drag slicks, roll bar and fire extinguisher. This kit has molded white, red and clear pieces and soft black tires.

What you should consider: Paint and glue are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Revell model car kit for the money

Revell Ford Bronco 1:25

What you need to know: This classic 1/25th scale Ford Bronco is a challenging Level 5 build.

What you’ll love: For 30 years, the Ford Bronco was the top 2-door SUV in the USA. This 6-inch-long model car kit has 137 white, clear and chrome plated parts and pieces. The 289-cubic-inch V-8 engine is remarkably detailed. The hardtop is removable and the spare tire swings away on its mount to allow access to the tailgate.

What you should consider: Detailed painting requires 12 different colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Revell 85-8883 1:4 Visible V-8 Engine

What you need to know: The best way to understand how a V-8 engine works is to be able to see inside a working model.

What you’ll love: This level 3 kit is perfect for intermediate and advanced modelers. Crank the handle and watch through the clear plastic engine exterior to see how pistons and valves work.

What you should consider: This is not an actual running engine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.