Best slime kit

With a slime kit, making slime at home is fun, easy and educational. Plus, the whole experience is interactive, creative and even educational.

Which slime kits are best?

Since its introduction in 1976, slime has been a highly sought-after toy for kids around the world. Slime comes in many forms, from the original goo in a jar to slime kits. It’s a fun toy that can also be educational in certain circumstances. Plus, most slime these days consists of nontoxic ingredients that make it safe for people of all ages.

If you’re interested in playing with slime, as well as making it at home, look no further than Zen Laboratory’s Slime Kit. This slime kit is the perfect way to have some family time and inspire a child’s creativity.

What to know before you buy a slime kit

Benefits

Along with just being something fun to play with, slime has other benefits as well. Like Play-Doh and other sensory toys, it’s a common tool in the classroom and for home-school settings because of its educational value. With a slime kit, early learners especially can learn about things like how different substances interact with each other and how to create a new substance from different things.

Making slime by hand is also useful for teaching kids the basics of math as they must measure the different ingredients to get to the final result. Besides this, making slime is a great way of helping kids keep focused on what they’re doing. Since kids are prone to distraction, this is particularly useful for hyperactive or energetic children.

Slime kits are also a great way to promote creativity since they often come with other ingredients like glitter or foam beads. With a kit, children get the chance to exercise their imagination and create something all their own.

Storage and shelf life

While the individual ingredients and pieces in a slime kit should last as long as they’re kept in a cool, dry place, slime itself has a shorter shelf life. Once made, the best way to make slime last is to put it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This keeps it from drying out or losing its shape and stretchiness.

Another option is to store the slime in a Ziplock bag. If you go this route, try to remove as much of the air as possible from the bag when sealing it.

When properly stored, slime can last anywhere from seven days to a month. If it seems a little dry, adding a small amount of water may help extend its shelf life. However, this won’t work forever. After all, slime is sticky, so it can become dirty fairly easily. Even with proper storage, you will need to replace it eventually.

Also, there is a chance that mold will start to grow on old slime, especially if it’s exposed to the air or dirt. If that happens, throw it off and start again.

Health and safety

There are a few risks that come with slime kits, particularly those that use toxic ingredients like Borax or have tiny, easily swallowed pieces. When picking out a slime kit, make sure it’s age-appropriate for whoever will be using it.

Glitter, tiny beads and other components of slime kits could cause choking or other health problems when swallowed. For those with extremely sensitive skin, even touching slime with toxic ingredients could cause a reaction like a skin rash.

For the most part, even if the slime kit doesn’t use nontoxic materials only, it should be safe for children with adult supervision. That way, there’s minimal risk of the child accidentally putting things they shouldn’t into their mouths.

When in doubt, go for a slime kit that lists only nontoxic ingredients and avoid kits that come with small parts or glitter.

What to look for in a quality slime kit

Kit components

Slime kits come with many different components or small pieces. These pieces are meant to make the slime-making experience more fun and interesting. Common pieces include:

Foam bead balls

Colorful powder

Glitter

Sprinkles

Shaping tools

Molds

Vials

Measuring cups

Plastic toys like miniature fruit, hearts or stars

Liquid glue

Different scents

Soft clay

Sealable containers

Special holders like cones

Instructions

Some slime kits are more basic with just the right amount of pieces to make slime, while others are more complex and better for advanced children. Choose the kit that works best for whomever you’re getting it for.

Chemical makeup

There are various ways to make slime. Traditional recipes called for a combination of Borax, contact solution, liquid glue and liquid detergent or water. Some modern slime kits still use Borax or glue along with an activator in their slime. Other common ingredients in slime, even today, are polyvinyl alcohol and glycerol.

Many slime kits include an all-in-one formula for making slime though. This takes out some of the guesswork and creativity, but it also allows for more immediate fun.

Since they’re mainly marketed toward kids, most slime kits use only nontoxic ingredients. If you’re concerned about your child swallowing the slime, then look for the chemical makeup when choosing a kit. The slime kit may also have a label indicating that it’s nontoxic and safe for kids.

Colors and dyes

Originally, people would color slime with a few drops of marker liquid or paint. However, since these methods are generally considered unsafe for children, many slime kits now use nontoxic dyes. This includes things like food coloring and special, liquid glues, both of which change the color of the slime without causing harm.

Some slime kits come with premade slime that is already a certain color or combination of colors. Other kits come with glow-in-the-dark slime, which is great for playing with slime in the dark. Kits that have glitter or different colors of liquid glue can also add a lot to the appearance of the slime.

Ways to use slime

Slime is highly versatile, which makes it great for several things. For instance, kids can pull it, stretch it and make shapes with it. Slime is also malleable enough to pull up things like certain print (primarily newspaper) and engravings.

It’s also calming, which is beneficial for both young children and adults. As a sensory toy, slime also provides an all-around tactile experience to those who play with it.

Other options for using slime include:

Using a straw to blow slime bubbles until they (almost) pop

With another person, stretching it to see how far it can go before it tears

Creating cool shapes or things with it (ex. pyramids, cats, perfect spheres)

Placing the slime over the side of a counter or a tall cup and watching it slowly ooze down

Test out different ingredients in the slime to see what types of consistencies and colors you can get

How much you can expect to spend on a slime kit

Most slime kits cost between $20-$30, though basic kits may be a little cheaper.

Slime kit FAQ

What are the side effects of eating slime?

A. Ingesting slime may lead to indigestion, diarrhea, vomiting or worse. Nontoxic slime may not have any noticeable side effects, but it’s best to avoid letting a child consume it. If it’s ingested, call 911 or poison control.

What are some good alternatives to slime?

A. Play-Doh and silly putty are two great alternatives to slime. They’re both squishy, can make sounds and are moldable. Play-Doh in particular often comes in a kit with unique accessories that make it fun to play with.

What are the best slime kits to buy?

Top slime kit

Zen Laboratory’s Slime Kit

What you need to know: This kit makes for a great stocking stuffer with several different premade slimes and plenty of fun accessories.

What you’ll love: With 18 different colors, several cutting and shaping tools and 12 vials of glitter, this slime kit is great for kids. It comes with glow-in-the-dark powder and foam bead balls that can be mixed to change up the slimes as desired. It’s also nontoxic, long-lasting and washable.

What you should consider: The glitter vials are a bit difficult to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top slime kit for the money

Elmer’s Celebration Slime Kit

What you need to know: With all the ingredients needed to make nontoxic slime, this colorful slime kit is the perfect gift.

What you’ll love: Included in this slime kit is an all-in-one formula that makes the process of making slime easy. It also comes with liquid slime activators and an assortment of colorful glues. Plus, some of the slimes change colors, while others glow in the dark.

What you should consider: The slime itself can be messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Original Stationery Fluffy Slime Kit

What you need to know: This ice cream-themed slime kit is perfect for those who like to heavily decorate slime.

What you’ll love: With 25 pieces, this kit includes multiple colors, cones, sprinkles, scents and a recipe for some very fluffy slime. It’s a fun, creative take on slime and is great for those who love to play pretend.

What you should consider: It’s not entirely nontoxic, though this shouldn’t be a problem with supervision.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

