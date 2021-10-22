The best coloring book for adults for relaxation

Adult coloring books have existed for a while now, since the early 2010s, but it wasn’t until 2015 that there was a significant boom in the niche market. In that year alone, almost 12 million adult coloring books were sold!

Which coloring books for adults for relaxation are best?

These days, publishers are putting out big collections of coloring books not for kids but for adults. Rather than featuring simple animals or cartoons, they feature intricate patterns and lines that require patience and a steady hand, making them ideal for relaxation.

One of the best coloring books for adults for relaxation is the Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Designs Animals, Mandalas, Flowers, Paisley Patterns And So Much More. Not only is it highly affordable, but it has over 60 different intricately designed patterns to color.

What to know before you buy an adult coloring book for relaxation

Balancing relaxation and challenge

The best coloring books for adults are challenging but not to the point that they are stressful. Unlike children’s coloring books, adult coloring books are supposed to take longer to complete and require more coloring within the lines. The end result, however, is well worth the struggle.

Relaxation

It’s okay if you come across a coloring book not specifically marketed as a relaxation coloring book. Any adult coloring book should achieve the same effect. Relaxation comes as a result of sitting down with a highly engaging activity and removing all distractions. The important part is to find the time, space and mindset for a coloring activity.

Not specifically for adults

While publishers tend to include “adult” in the title of these coloring books, they are by no means restricted to people aged 18 and up. Rather, the use of the word comes from the fact that these books may take longer to complete as they are more detailed. But children can also enjoy coloring these books as well. They should just be aware that they will be more challenging and time-consuming than other coloring books they may have worked on in the past.

Coloring tools

Express yourself with different coloring tools. Don’t feel you have to stick to a single type. Consider completing a whole book using only markers. Alternatively, switch up the style from page to page by using crayons, gel pens and colored pencils. Choose whatever you feel comfortable with or whatever will help you create the effect you want to achieve.

What to look for in a quality adult coloring book for relaxation

Versatility

Most adult coloring books feature different designs, such as animals, flowers and mandalas. The different designs can help to keep the coloring activity interesting, as being stuck on one theme for too long can quickly become boring. While some books focus only on plants or only on mandalas, try to find something with variety, no matter what you pick.

Varying skill level

Similarly, you’ll want to find books that require different levels of coloring skill. Some will require you to use dozens of different colors, while others will be suitable even for younger children. The differing skill levels from page to page can allow you to switch between easy and relaxing pages to more challenging and time-consuming pages.

High-resolution prints

Definitely look for adult coloring books with high print quality. The more defined the lines and drawings, the easier it will be to color the overall picture. Be sure to read the reviews to avoid picking up an adult coloring book with blurry lines, confusing imagery or missing pages.

Paper quality

Keep in mind that some coloring tools may bleed through thin paper. Look for coloring books with thick, spacious, high-quality paper. This will allow you to use your coloring tool of choice, especially markers or highlighters, without worrying about ruining the other pages.

How much you can expect to spend on coloring books for adults for relaxation

Adult coloring books are usually affordable, starting at around $5. More expensive books with more pages or higher quality prints may go up to $20.

Coloring books for adults for relaxation FAQ

What makes some coloring books for adults and not for kids?

A. There’s nothing stopping a younger child from coloring an adult coloring book. It’s only that they feature far less cartoonish characters and involve more intricate coloring patterns. If your children are patient and enjoy coloring, they may also enjoy adult coloring books.

What makes coloring books for adults relaxing?

A. It’s a combination between a relatively easy task (coloring) with a somewhat significant challenge (detailed and intricate patterns) and a satisfying result. Some of these coloring books may take days to complete, and the activity itself can be very engaging.

What are the best adult coloring books for relaxation to buy?

Top adult coloring book for relaxation

Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Designs Animals, Mandalas, Flowers, Paisley Patterns And So Much More

What you need to know: This is one of the bestselling adult coloring books because it features over 60 different patterns to color from in high-quality prints.

What you’ll love: Color over 60 pages of animals, flowers, mandalas and patterns, There’s plenty of variety here for everyone.

What you should consider: The paper has a somewhat cheap feeling, which makes it problematic for ink-based coloring tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top adult coloring book for relaxation for the money

Coloring Books for Adults Relaxation: Adult Coloring Books: Flowers, Animals and Garden Designs

What you need to know: This adult coloring book has 30 different artist creations, featuring flowers, animals and garden-themed designs.

What you’ll love: The designs are on one-sided pages, so you don’t have to worry about colors bleeding through to the design on the back of the page.

What you should consider: With only 30 different coloring designs, there are far fewer than the other similar adult coloring books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adult Coloring Book : 60 Stress Relieving Animals Designs: A Lot of Relaxing and Beautiful Scenes for Adults or Kids

What you need to know: This is a beautiful coloring book for adults and children with 60 animal-themed designs to color.

What you’ll love: Lots of variety and intricacy can be found in each animal’s design, and the end result is always beautiful to look at, no matter what coloring tool you use.

What you should consider: Sizing can be somewhat inconsistent between designs, as some will be smaller and will make for more challenging coloring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

