When it comes to buying a chainsaw, cutting corners can result in spending more time on a job than necessary or even not being able to finish at all. Saving money at checkout is compelling, but taking a chance on an unreliable tool might cost you more in the long run and increase your potential for injury. Whether you’re a working contractor in need of a tool upgrade, or a property owner looking to tidy up your yard come spring, selecting a chainsaw from one of these reputable manufacturers will keep you working efficiently and safely.

In this article: Ryobi 40-volt 14-inch electric cordless chainsaw with battery and charger, Makita 20-inch Ridgeline gas chainsaw and Husqvarna 16-inch gas chainsaw.

Ryobi

Thanks to the company’s widely available, reasonably priced products, Ryobi’s logo can be seen on dozens of tools in the hands of professionals everywhere. With both gas and electric chainsaws in their lineup, Ryobi offers a broad selection of options to suit the needs of contractors, tree surgeons and homeowners alike.

Makita

Makita is best known for manufacturing premium cordless tools and some of the longest-lasting batteries on the market. You may be surprised to learn, however, that the company also produces a limited line of gas-powered machines such as leaf blowers and chainsaws. Whether you go electric or opt for a traditional combustion engine, Makita’s reputation for excellent performance and no-nonsense operation makes its chainsaws some of the best you can buy.

Echo

Echo’s first chainsaw hit the market in 1963 and the company has been delivering dependable outdoor and agricultural machinery ever since. While Echo lacks some of the name recognition of its competitors, the brand is increasing in popularity as people discover that it offers great products at prices that are often well below comparable tools from other manufacturers. Echo’s chainsaw line runs the gamut from compact electric models to gas-powered tools designed for commercial use.

Husqvarna

Founded in 1689, Husqvarna is one of the world’s longest-running companies. That fact alone speaks volumes about the brand’s dedication to the longevity of its tools. While Husqvarna continues to innovate for the future, even extending into the field of robotics, the company’s gas-powered machines call back to the Swedish brand’s foundational principles of raw power and dependability. This makes Husqvarna’s chainsaws easy to recommend to anyone in search of a tool that gets the job done time and time again.

Gas vs. electric chainsaws

Even though battery technology has advanced, many professionals still prefer gas-powered tools. Combustion engines are capable of more torque than electric motors, and they don’t gradually lose power like batteries tend to as they approach the end of their charge. This makes them the better choice for major jobs and commercial work.

Battery-powered tools are cleaner, quieter, don’t emit noxious fumes and require less upkeep, making them a more reasonable choice for most homeowners. If you only foresee having to keep up with occasional property maintenance or minor branch cutting, you can skip the gasoline and oil in favor of a battery pack.

Best Ryobi chainsaws

Ryobi 18-Inch Two-Cycle Gas Chainsaw

This chainsaw features an automatic oiler for a longer bar and chain life as well as an anti-vibration handle for improved comfort and control. It includes a rugged carrying case for safe transport and storage.

Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16-Inch Cordless Battery Chainsaw

This electric chainsaw kit is a great buy, thanks to its included battery and charger. It features an onboard tool storage compartment and its powerful brushless motor provides gas-like power.

Ryobi 18-Inch 40V Brushless Cordless Battery Chainsaw

Those looking for a long, battery-powered chainsaw will find a lot to like in this 18-inch offering from Ryobi that includes a durable carrying and storage case. It has an automatic oiler and a mechanical chain brake that helps prevent kickback.

Best Makita chainsaws

Makita 20-inch Ridgeline Gas Chainsaw

This chainsaw maintains Makita’s reputation for quality in its compact design, powerful engine and spring-assisted starter. Its chain compartment is easy to clean and its cartridge air filter system improves air filter life.

Makita 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 14-Inch Chainsaw Kit

With four included batteries and a charger that lets you connect two at the same time, you won’t be missing out on power with this all-in-one electric chainsaw kit. A variable speed trigger and an automatic power-off function puts you in control of the tool’s energy consumption

Makita 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 10-Inch Chainsaw

Perfect for small jobs, this chainsaw weighs 7.2 pounds and has a torque-boosting feature for a burst of additional power when you need it. A lock prevents you from accidentally starting the tool and a built-in attachment point lets you hang it from a harness to keep your hands free while climbing.

Best Echo chainsaws

Echo 20-inch Timber Wolf Gas Two-Stroke Cycle Chainsaw

Featuring a digital ignition system for hassle-free starting, this chainsaw’s translucent fuel tank makes it easy to check your level with a glance. An automatic, clutch-driven oiler reduces oil consumption and a dual-post chain brake keeps you safe.

Echo 18-inch Gas Two-Stroke Cycle Chainsaw

Echo’s G-Force engine pre-cleaner protects this chainsaw’s internal components from sawdust, dirt and debris. Access to its air filter requires no tools and its i-30 ignition system makes starting the motor easy.

Best Husqvarna chainsaws

Husqvarna 16-inch Gas Chainsaw

Husqvarna’s LowVib technology keeps this saw’s handle vibrations to a minimum, preventing hand numbness during long jobs. Its inertia-activated chain brake reduces the possibility of dangerous kickback and its air-cleaning system removes most particles before they ever get a chance to clog your filter.

Husqvarna 450 Rancher 20-inch Gas Chainsaw

This chainsaw’s 20-inch bar lets you safely tackle major cutting jobs like pruning large limbs or processing fallen timber. Its efficient X-Torq engine is designed to reduce fuel consumption, resulting in fewer harmful emissions.

