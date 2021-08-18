Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Afghanistan Falls
Coronavirus
Ready 4 School
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
California Governor Recall
Destination California
BestReviews
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive
Top Stories
Raiders detail vaccine requirements for home games
Raiders to require fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Video
Raiders cut roster to 85 players; prepare for Saturday at LA Rams
Raiders thrilled to have fans at Allegiant Stadium
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Music Equipment
The best music stand
Trending Stories
Why the sun and sky are orange in the Bay Area: photos
Video
Santa Clara mother, daughter die in Oregon crash while driving to first year of college
Plan to place sexually violent predator in Santa Cruz mountains causes outcry
Video
What’s happening in Afghanistan?
Video
WANTED: Santa Rosa police ask for help locating attempted homicide suspect