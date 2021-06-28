Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
San Francisco Homelessness
Schools
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Pride Month
Surviving The Big One
Destination California
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
LIVE: Rescuers continue search with more than 150 people missing
Live
NFL shows support of LGBTQ+ with Trevor Project: ‘Football is gay’
Bay Area ‘Flintstones’ house allowed to keep colorful sculptures in lawsuit settlement
Video
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Top Stories
San Jose Earthquakes host fans at full capacity
Video
Top Stories
Bay Bridge Series: Breed, Schaaf throw first pitch before A’s-Giants game
Bay Bridge Series: SF Giants, A’s play to full capacity Oracle Park
Video
Ferry service to Giants games resumes Friday
Warriors own No. 7, 14 picks in 2021 NBA Draft
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Piano & Keyboard
Best keyboard for kids
Trending Stories
San Francisco car break-ins increased by 750% in this spot
Video
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Lake Berryessa claims another drowning victim, second weekend in a row
Video
Owners in collapsed Florida condo building were about to start paying $9 million for major repairs
Video
KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez signs off after 44 years in television
Video