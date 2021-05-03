Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Here are San Francisco’s new face mask rules
Video
Starbucks defends customer requests after barista’s viral tweet about complicated order
U.S. will change how it distributes COVID-19 vaccines to states
John Cox campaign launches bus tour in Sacramento featuring 1,000-pound bear
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win vs Sharks
Top Stories
Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, 17, named MLS Player of the Week
Avalanche, Sharks to meet again, this time in San Jose
Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’
MacKinnon, Rantanen score, Avs beat Sharks, 4-3
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
String Instruments
Best acoustic guitars for beginners
Trending Stories
What is allowed in yellow tier if San Francisco moves
Video
Here are San Francisco’s new face mask rules
Video
These Bay Area counties could soon move to the yellow tier
Video
Caught on camera: Illegal sideshows continue in San Jose
Video
Starbucks defends customer requests after barista’s viral tweet about complicated order