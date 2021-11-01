Best ball chair for office

Ball chairs for an office are the perfect items for staying fit and healthy at the office and improving both your emotional and physical well-being.

Which ball chair for an office is best?

A ball chair for your office is the perfect item for staying fit and healthy and improving emotional and physical well-being. A ball chair is a big, inflatable sphere, usually composed of durable PVC and meant to provide you with exercises for improving your balance and strengthening your core. The Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball is a top choice if you are looking for a ball chair for your office.

What to know before you buy a ball chair for an office

Operation

Ball chairs for offices are fairly unstable, but they are stable enough that you won’t fall or lose your balance easily. Instead, they are only unstable enough to require you to work your core more than normal to stay sitting upright.

Desk height

Think about your desk setup when you are purchasing a ball chair for an office. If you need to lean over or stretch up to reach your desk, then you might be canceling out the benefits of the ball chair.

Weight limit

It’s also crucial to find the right weight limit for you. Most ball chairs have a weight limit of about 250 to 300 pounds, so keep this in mind.

What to look for in a quality ball chair for an office

Color

Ball chairs for offices usually come in a wide range of patterns and colors to fit office decor, personality and mood.

Stability

Some ball chairs for offices come with a stability ring to keep the ball from moving, while others feature framework in the shape of a chair with a backrest and legs.

Pump

Some ball chairs for offices feature pumps for easy and fast inflation. It can be helpful to have a pump on hand, since you will need to inflate your ball chair from time to time.

How much you can expect to spend on a ball chair for an office

Ball chairs for offices range in price from less than $40 to more than $80, depending on the number of options and the durability. The most basic and budget-friendly ball chairs for offices cost less than $40, and there aren’t many color options or additional features available.

The midrange ball chairs are $40-$80 and you get high quality, durability and a diverse range of options when it comes to features and colors. The most durable and high-end ball chairs for offices cost more than $80.

Ball chair for an office FAQ

How long does a ball chair for an office last?

A. Your ball chair should last for several years, as long as you treat it carefully and store it correctly. The ball chair might need to be inflated regularly, but the durable material should last for multiple years, as long as it isn’t damaged. If you do damage or puncture the outer layer of the ball chair, the ball chair will not be effective anymore.

Which size ball chair should you get?

A. Ball chairs are measured by the diameter in centimeters. Those who are heavier or out of shape should select a larger ball chair for improved protection and support. If you are under 60 inches tall, choose a ball chair that is 45 centimeters or about 18 inches in diameter.

Choose a ball chair that’s 55 centimeters in diameter if you are between 60 and 66 inches tall. Find a ball chair that is 65 centimeters in diameter if you’re between 66 and 71 inches tall. If you’re over 71 inches tall, choose a ball chair that’s about 75 centimeters in diameter.

How do you properly inflate a ball chair?

A. The most effective and fastest way to inflate a ball chair for an office is to use an electric pump. If you use a manual handheld pump, it will take way more effort and time.

Make sure the ball chair is around room temperature before you start inflating it. You can initially fill the ball chair up to about 80% capacity and allow the ball chair to sit around for a day before you continue filling up the ball chair to 100% capacity.

Make sure not to inflate the ball chair beyond its suggested size. You also shouldn’t inflate the ball chair if it’s too cold. Do not fully inflate the ball chair and start to use it when it first arrives. You need to break in the ball chair first.

What’s the best ball chair for an office to buy?

Top ball chair for an office

Trideer Extra-Thick Yoga Ball

What you need to know: This customer favorite ball chair from Trideer is flexible to use, comfortable and budget-friendly.

What you’ll love: This durable Trideer ball chair for offices is burst-resistant, sturdy, comfortable and comes with five different size options. The ball chair deflates very slowly because of the chair’s honeycomb structure.

What you should consider: The brand recommends keeping this ball chair away from pets, painted walls and wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ball chair for an office for the money

Safco Products Zenergy Ball Chair

What you need to know: This is a comfortable and affordable ball chair.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Safco Products ball chair comes with seven cover color options, a 44-centimeter exercise ball, pump and a backless design that promotes better posture and enables various sitting positions.

What you should consider: Some customers found the legs on this ball chair were too wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bintiva Ball Chair

What you need to know: This durable ball chair is composed of anti-burst materials and built to last.

What you’ll love: This ball chair features an efficient and convenient foot pump for inflation, a handle for simple transportation and a nonslip cover that comes in several colors. The zippered overlay adds some additional protection.

What you should consider: The cover on this office ball chair can end up being too loose if you don’t fully inflate the ball.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

