Though gaming desks are designed with gaming in mind, many are fantastic alternatives for getting work done.

Which cheap computer desk is best?

With so many people working from home, finding a reliable computer desk for getting work done or playing your favorite games is essential. A suitable desk should be sturdy and reliable while also comfortable enough to work for extended periods.

Additionally, a suitable desk can do things like decluttering and hide a mess of cables, store all of your peripherals comfortably and take care of all ergonomic aspects to ensure maximum comfiness. With this in mind, there is a perfect desk for everyone.

What to know before you buy a cheap computer desk

Size

Real estate is everything when it comes to computer desks. Having enough space for a monitor or two and ample space for a mouse and keyboard is key to ensuring that work can get done efficiently and quickly. Typically, the larger a computer desk is, the more expensive it becomes. However, this is not always the case. There are several options for desks with large amounts of space that are also very affordable. It’s still essential to ensure that your room has enough space to fit the desk you invest in.

Material

Computer desks can come in various construction materials, such as fiberboard, metal, and hardwood. The lifespan of the desk is often dependent on the kind of material it is made out of. Hardwood and metal are the sturdiest material, allowing the desk’s longevity to stretch for years.

Storage space

When it comes to storage space, desks typically feature additional storage off to the side or under the actual desktop. Some desks come with extra drawers or space for office supplies, such as paper and other writing materials. This space is also helpful for storing things like gaming peripherals, headsets, and even your computer.

What to look for in a quality cheap computer desk

Style

Computer desks come in a wide array of styles. Many are traditional desks, made from one uniform material. However, a more contemporary and popular option is having desks with metal framing and hardwood tops, allowing the desk to be lighter while still durable.

Shape

Additionally, computer desks come in a large variety of shapes. They can be straight, L-shaped or round. When it comes to deciding which desk shape is right for you, location is key. L-shaped desks are great for creating office spaces out of room corners, while rounded desks look great in the middle of walls.

Adjustable height

Though adjustable height is a feature for more expensive desks, it is becoming more accessible. Desks with an adjustable height allow for a more ergonomic work environment, allowing users to stand to get some of their work done. This added adjustability makes working or gaming all the more versatile.

How much can you expect to spend on a cheap computer desk

The price range on computer desks can vary greatly depending on the features and size of the desk. The most affordable computer desks will cost less than $100, whereas mid-range computer desks will cost between $100-$200. High-end computer desks will cost more than $200.

Computer desk FAQ

Where is the best place on a desk to put the computer?

A. There are several options when it comes to placing a computer and monitor on your new desk. It’s important to note that the computer doesn’t have to be placed on the desk but can be placed inside or outside of it, depending on space. The monitor can be placed wherever the user feels most comfortable, whether that is the middle or on one side.

What is the most durable desk material?

A. By design, a computer desk will support at least a monitor. Solid wood desks are more expensive but tend to be the most durable option. However, a great alternative is a desk with a metal frame and solid top.

What are the best cheap computer desks to buy?

Top cheap computer desk

Foxemart Computer Desk 47 Inch Home Office Desk

What you need to know: A sturdy desk with extra storage and room to spare.

What you’ll love: Built with sturdy construction and space in mind, this desk is large enough to support two monitors with a specially designed area for your computer. The legs are adjustable to remain as sturdy as possible, even on uneven floors.

What you should consider: Some users reported that some of its edges were damaged in its packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer desk for money

Compact Computer Desk

What you need to know: An excellent piece of office furniture that offers a lot for a little.

What you’ll love: The compact design of this desk is excellent for smaller office spaces and durable enough to last for years. The steel frame is scratch-resistant and the panels are coated with a moisture-resistant PVC laminate vaneer.

What you should consider: It is not as durable as some of the other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

OneSpace Regallo Expandable “L” Computer Desk

What you need to know: A versatile desk that offers excellent value

What you’ll love: This product comes equipped with a swing-out section that doubles your working area, making it great for multi-tasking. It easily converts into an L-shape and features a bottom storage shelf for all of your equipment.

What you should consider: Some users reported the lower desk is not deep enough to support a full monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Atlantic Original Gaming Desk

What you need to know: A desk explicitly built for gaming.

What you’ll love: The Atlantic desk combines a sleek charcoal laminated top with metal stands to hold everything for your set-up. It comes equipped with a smartphone or tablet stand, game storage space and cord management.

What you should consider: Some users reported this desk works better for desktop computers than laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIT 63 Inch Ergonomic Gaming Desk

What you need to know: A sturdy desk that can hold up to 260 pounds and support three monitors.

What you’ll love: This desk comes with an intelligent USB gaming handle rack with four charging ports, perfect for charging your phone or headphones while you work or play. It also features a storage tray, cable grommets, cup holder and headphone hook holder to provide a better gaming experience.

What you should consider: The desk accessories are made of plastic and are not as durable as the rest of the desk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

