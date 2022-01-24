Best hand towel holder

A high-quality towel holder provides a convenient place for you to keep your towels within easy reach. You can use them near kitchen and bathroom sinks, and some even incorporate additional storage.

Which hand towel holder is best?

Most commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms, a hand towel holder provides a convenient place to keep your towel within easy reach of the sink or washbasin. You can easily match them to your home decor or color scheme, and they come in various traditional and contemporary designs.

When choosing a suitable hand towel holder, you should consider where you plan on putting the holder, available mounting options, how many towels it needs to hold and overall style. The Phunaya Rustic Wood Floating Shelves come with two roomy, moisture and heat-resistant wooden shelves with a towel bar underneath them. They also come with six metal hooks that you can use for holding additional hand towels, washcloths or kitchen utensils.

What to know before you buy a hand towel holder

Types and styles

There are many different designs of hand towel holders out there. Some are just a simple hook that can hold a single towel. Others may be large enough to hold multiple towels or incorporate additional storage. If you want to mount something to the wall, towel rings or bars are a good option. Alternatively, some of them hang on the back of a door. If you have a little room, a free-standing towel holder or ladder rail is a functional and attractive design piece that’s a nice addition to a bathroom.

Materials and finish

Towel holders come in various materials such as plastic, metal or wood. Plastic is by far the cheapest option, but it often lacks durability. Metal is a popular choice since you can match the finish to your bathroom or kitchen faucet. If you do choose metal, make sure it is corrosion-resistant, especially if you intend to install it in a bathroom.

Installation

Depending on the style and intended location, installation methods vary. Some towel holders use suction cups or double-sided adhesive tape to stick to a surface. While these styles don’t require drills or hammers, they tend to have a low weight capacity. Towel holders with fasteners and mounts may be more difficult to install, but they can hold a lot more weight and are a better choice for storing multiple towels.

What to look for in a quality hand towel holder

Towel capacity

For a single towel, a simple hook or ring is usually the best choice. On the other hand, larger households often need to have several towels within easy reach. A bar-style towel holder can usually accommodate two or three towels at once and provides enough room for the hand towels to air out and dry.

Heated towel holders

If you want something a bit more high-end, some bathroom towel holders have electrical heating elements or connect to a heating system. These heated towel holders keep towels warm and assist with drying. However, these tend to be much larger and more expensive, and often require professional installation.

Extra features

Beyond providing a handy place to store your towel, some larger towel bars and racks offer additional storage. These are a great option if you need space for bathroom essentials, like extra toilet paper rolls or toiletries. Multifunctional towel holders may also include robe hooks, mirrors or even additional lighting.

How much you can expect to spend on a hand towel holder

Hand towel holders vary significantly in cost depending on the style and material. You can find a simple hook or ring for under $20, whereas larger hand-rail styles with additional storage may cost over $100.

Hand towel holder FAQ

Can I install a towel holder if my walls are fully tiled?

A. Yes, you can. Look for hand towel holders that use suction cups and double-sided tape, which adheres well to tiles. If your towel holder mounts using fasteners, this will require drilling holes into the tiles, which may be best left to a professional.

Are heated towel holders expensive to run?

A. It depends on your usage and type. If the towel rail connects an existing heating system, you will likely not notice a slight increase in running costs. Electrically heated towel holders generally have the same running cost as a regular light bulb.

What is the correct installation height for a towel holder?

A. Ideally, a towel holder should be at a comfortable height for all users. Around 42 to 48 inches is the standard height, but if you have children in the household, you may prefer to install it a little lower.

What’s the best hand towel holder to buy?

Top hand towel holder

Phunaya Rustic Wood Floating Shelves

What you need to know: This towel holder is ideal in both kitchens and bathrooms, showcasing sturdy wooden shelves with a black metal frame and long towel bar underneath.

What you’ll love: These shelves come as a pack of two and include additional hooks for hanging extra hand towels or utensils.

What you should consider: The supplied mounting hardware is low-quality and doesn’t hold a lot of weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hand towel holder for the money

Moen Contemporary Hand Towel Ring

What you need to know: This budget-friendly ring is designed for a single towel and has a durable metal construction.

What you’ll love: It has a simple contemporary design with a polished chrome finish and can be paired with other Moen bathroom accessories.

What you should consider: This towel ring isn’t available in any other colors or finishes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Tangkula Bathroom Shelf with Towel Bars

What you need to know: If you want a modern towel holder, this comes with two-tiered storage shelves and twin towel bars underneath.

What you’ll love: It has a bowed front design and is made from solid metal with a chrome-plated finish. It is scratch and corrosion-resistant and mounts to the wall with the included fasteners.

What you should consider: It requires some minor assembly before installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

