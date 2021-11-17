Best loft bed with a desk

If your child isn’t a confident climber, consider getting them a loft bed with stairs or a slide for entering and exiting the sleeping area.

Which loft beds with a desk are best?

Loft beds with desks are a smart solution to providing your child with both an area to sleep and do homework. Because the bed is stacked above the desk, they don’t take up nearly as much floor space as two separate units, leaving your child plenty of room to play and do other activities.

With the variety of loft beds with desks available, you may find it difficult to choose the best one for your child’s room. You’ll want to consider several factors, including the style, maximum weight capacity and amount of storage space, before making a decision. Some models, such as the Max & Lily High Loft Bed with Bookcase + Desk, even feature reversible desks, which give children the freedom to work under or next to their bed based on their preference.

What to know before you buy a loft bed with a desk

Size

The majority of loft beds are designed for twin mattresses. You can also find some models designed for full mattresses, though these are much less common. If you are planning to buy your child a bed smaller than a twin or larger than a full, you’ll most likely need to choose a different type of bed frame.

Style

Loft beds with desks are available in a wide range of styles, so you should have no trouble finding one that matches the bedroom aesthetic you or your child are trying to achieve. The design and materials used will give the loft bed its own specific style. For example, metal frames tend to have a more modern or industrial look, while wood frames can be either modern or rustic depending on the design. There are also loft beds made from a mix of wood and metal.

Safety

Loft beds have a sleeping surface raised a few feet or more above the ground, so you should always prioritize safety when purchasing any model of loft bed. Sturdy guardrails around the bed are important because they can prevent a child from rolling off in the middle of the night. You should also consider the design of the ladder. Angled ladders with wider rungs are much safer than those that are fully vertical. You also need to pay close attention to the stated weight limit of any loft bed you are considering. Some may only support 200 pounds, while others can support 400 pounds or more.

What to look for in a quality loft bed with a desk

Storage

In addition to the desk, loft beds may also provide various storage options such as shelves and drawers. Some models feature shelving and drawers that are built into the unit, while on others they may be separate pieces that are included or available as a purchasable add-on. If you purchase a set of drawers on caster wheels, you or your child can easily roll the unit under the loft, either to save space, provide easier access, or create a different look for the room. There are also some loft bed models that come with desks that can slide in and out, making it even easier to rearrange the furniture.

Reversible desk

Depending on the location of the desk and the placement of the bed within the room, a child may be able to access their desk from both sides of the frame or only one. Reversible desks allow your child to work while sitting underneath the bed (depending on the height of the loft) or on the outside of the frame.

Keyboard tray

If your child will be working on a computer at their desk, consider choosing a desk model that has a keyboard tray. These offer a more ergonomic working position than typing on the desktop itself.

Height

The majority of loft beds with desks position the mattress around 5 feet or so off the ground. However, there are also select models that feature lower sleeping surfaces that may be just 4 feet or fewer off the ground. These can be a good choice for young children who may have trouble climbing up the ladder or are afraid of heights.

How much can you expect to spend on a loft bed with a desk

You can spend hundreds to thousands of dollars on a loft bed with a desk, depending on the quality and features of the unit. The most affordable loft beds with desks start around $250. Premium models made from solid wood can cost $2,000 or more.

Loft bed with a desk FAQ

Are loft beds difficult to assemble?

A. Due to their size and the number of components, loft beds with desks usually take a long time to assemble. This doesn’t necessarily mean it will be difficult or complicated, but you should expect to spend a couple of hours putting the unit together. Often you can gauge how difficult a particular model is to assemble by reading buyer reviews.

How much space is needed between the top of the loft bed and the ceiling?

A. Most manufacturers recommend having at least 33 inches of space between the mattress and the ceiling. This is to ensure there is enough room for the occupant to sit upright without having to worry about hitting their head above them. Before making a purchase, compare the height of the room to the height of the loft bed to avoid any concerns regarding space.

What are the best loft beds with a desk to buy?

Top loft bed with a desk

Max & Lily High Loft Bed with Bookcase + Desk

What you need to know: This loft bed is made of solid wood and is available in several configurations and colors.

What you’ll love: The desk is reversible, so you can place it underneath or on the side of the bed, and the spacious shelves offer plenty of room for books and decorations.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported receiving units that were damaged during the shipping process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top loft bed with a desk for the money

Harper & Bright Designs Metal Loft Bed

What you need to know: With a sleek, minimalist look and low price tag to match, this bed is ideal for those on a tight budget who don’t want to sacrifice their personal style.

What you’ll love: It features a pull-out keyboard tray that makes it perfect for children who own a desktop computer. Also, because of its open and airy design, it won’t make small rooms look cluttered.

What you should consider: The vertical ladder may be difficult for some children to climb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DHP Studio Loft Bunk Bed Over Desk

What you need to know: This loft bed stands at just 43 inches tall, making it a good choice for younger children, yet it still offers plenty of storage space underneath.

What you’ll love: The desk sits on caster wheels and can be rolled out when needed and put away when not. It also features both shelves and drawers.

What you should consider: Many of the parts aren’t labeled, which makes assembly more difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

