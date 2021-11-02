Best mesh office chair

One of the most common ailments requiring medical attention are back issues related to the musculoskeletal disorder.

Which mesh office chair is best?

If you work a 40-hour-per-week office job, you will spend 2,080 hours every year in and out of your office chair. That equates to almost 87 days spent with that same chair. When you think about the days you’ll spend in your office chair, it becomes increasingly obvious why a great office chair is so important. Our top pick, the Herman Miller Aeron, offers great support and comfort.

What to know before you buy a mesh office chair

When it comes to office chairs, the basic ergonomic guidelines, per the Mayo Clinic, indicate the knees should be approximately level with the hips; the wrists should be straight; the hands should rest at or below the level of the elbows; and the computer monitor should be about an arm’s length away from your eyes.

Beyond the basics, quality office chairs should offer plenty of support for the curve of your spine, especially in the lumbar region. It should have adjustable height to allow you to rest your feet flat on the floor while keeping your thighs parallel to it. Ideally, it would also have adjustable armrests so the arms can rest comfortably with the shoulders relaxed.

Type of mesh

Not all mesh office chairs use the same weave of mesh. Some feature a more open mesh while others have a tighter mesh. The more open the weave, the cooler and more breathable the chair is. If you sit for long periods of time or tend to feel warm, look for a more open weave. A tighter mesh won’t be as breathable, but it will offer more support and work better for those who tend to get cold at their desk.

Seat options

Some mesh office chairs entirely mesh, including the seat. Others feature a padded seat. If you choose one with a mesh seat, you’ll generally have a firmer seat that stays breathable. However, a padded seat will feel more familiar and comfortable, allowing you to sink into your chair. Padded chair seats also provide a bit more protection between you and the chair frame, which mesh doesn’t offer.

Support

Assess whether a chair provides enough support to keep you comfortable and ergonomically supported day in and day out. At the very least, check the lumbar support a chair has. Other things, such as contoured armrests, definitely make a difference, but without the proper support for your back, you run the risk of developing health issues.

What to look for in a quality mesh office chair

Recline function

After you’ve been working on a project for a while, you will love a chair that can recline a little. Taking a moment to stretch your arms and breathe a sigh of relief feels good physically and can be good for your mentality. Many of the best mesh office chairs have an amount of recline, some going so far as to allow you to lock your chair in a reclined position.

Great headrest

If you choose a mesh office chair with a full backrest, check how the headrest feels on your neck. The best headrests are padded, soft and offer plenty of support. You should enjoy leaning your head back and resting your neck on it without the headrest being so prominent that it pushes your head forward.

Waterfall edge

You’ll have two options for your mesh office chair: a straight edge or a waterfall edge. A waterfall edge has less of a line and is constructed to be a much softer drop-off. This is especially important along the edge that runs behind your knees. Without the waterfall edge, assuming you have a mesh seat, you’ll feel the seat frame dig into your legs—something that can be uncomfortable after a full day of work.

Highly adjustable

The more ways you can adjust your chair, the better. From the lumbar support and the height to the armrests, headrests and more, you should be able to customize your chair to your body. The more ways you can adjust it, the better chance you have of achieving an ergonomically healthy office-chair setup.

How much you can expect to spend on a mesh office chair

You can find a comfortable mesh office chair at any price level, starting at about $150. For $150-$500, you can find a solid, basic mesh office chair. These typically have less adjustability options and use basic materials. Between $500-$1,000, you’ll find better ergonomic design and better materials, meaning your chair will last longer.

If you’re able to spend over $1,000, you’ll find the ultimate in ergonomics, materials and adjustability. However, some argue there is a tipping point where you’re paying extra but not necessarily getting extra.

Mesh office chair FAQ

Are mesh chairs the best choice?

A. Generally, mesh office chairs are a great choice for any worker as long as you choose one made with quality material and that has proper ergonomic design. Mesh is, in many ways, a matter of preference, but assuming the materials and ergonomics are great, a mesh chair is a good option for just about anyone.

Do mesh chairs last long?

A. How long your mesh office chair lasts depends on the quality of the chair. A lower-quality chair may cost less upfront but will start falling apart much faster. This could mean you have to make another chair purchase in just a couple of years. If you spend a little more for a higher-quality chair, you’ll get one that lasts you several years. A good way of gauging how long a chair will last is to check what the manufacturer’s warranty is.

What’s the best mesh office chair to buy?

Top mesh office chair

Herman Miller Aeron

What you need to know: With a patented material and versatile design, there’s a reason the Herman Miller Aeron shows up consistently as one of the best office chairs out there.

What you’ll love: A favorite feature of this mesh office chair is the material. It’s a patented blend of material that includes some more elastic features. This gives it the firm support of mesh with just enough gives to be especially comfortable.

What you should consider: The castors are only guaranteed to work on carpet shorter than ½ inch. Longer than that and you’ll have trouble rolling the chair.

Top mesh office chair for the money

Hbada Office Task Desk Chair

What you need to know: At an affordable price, the Hbada Office Task Desk Chair offers the benefits of mesh in a price point accessible to most.

What you’ll love: Featuring an ergonomic mid-back design, this mesh office chair is crafted to cradle the curve of your spine, keeping you comfortable for hours. The high-density mesh offers plenty of support without sacrificing breathability and comfort.

What you should consider: Some users reported it feeling like the seat tilts forward and a sensation of sliding off.

Worth checking out

SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

What you need to know: If you want a quality mesh office chair without spending many hundreds of dollars, the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair is an excellent option.

What you’ll love: With five ergonomic adjustments, including back support, headrest adjustments and armrest adjustments, you can customize your experience easily with this office chair. It also has a padded seat for ultimate comfort.

What you should consider: Although the seat is padded, some reported it being a very thin padded seat.

