Best dry-erase marker set

Consider assigning each student a different color dry-erase marker when they work at the board. This can encourage and engage your students.

Which dry-erase marker set is best?

Whiteboards have proven themselves to be a constant in our lives, from classrooms to office spaces. One of the best things about them is the variety and engagement that they provide when coupled with a great dry-erase marker set.

Using a diverse range of colors on your whiteboard will motivate your students or employees. A popular set is the Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers, which are sure to inspire with the bold color variety.

What to know before you buy a dry-erase marker set

Quality and shelf life

When buying a dry-erase marker set, the most important thing to consider is the overall quality and duration of the markers. Dry-erase markers can be notorious for drying out too soon without the proper care. But some dry-erase markers have a longer shelf life than others.

When buying a dry-erase marker set, it’s best to go with a trusted brand, such as Expo. This will help you save time and money in the long run.

Pack size and color variety

Everyone has different needs when it comes to how many dry-erase markers they want and the color variety. Teachers, especially those who teach younger kids, will want more color variety. When used in the classroom, kids will feel more engaged if they can identify with their own color. Or they can choose the color they like best.

If you are using a whiteboard in an office, you may only need three or four colors, but you may want to have multiple markers.

Dry-erase marker tip style

There are three main tip styles when it comes to dry-erase markers: chisel, fine and bullet.

Dry-erase markers with a chisel tip are a classic style and familiar for many, especially in a classroom. Chisel-tipped dry-erase markers are often easier to hold, as they are large and round, which makes them great for children. Chisel-tipped markers are often more durable as well.

Fine-tipped dry-erase markers are smaller and feel more like holding a pen in your hand. These markers are great for writing on smaller whiteboards in a small or personal setting. They don’t work as well in the classroom or on larger whiteboards.

Bullet-tipped dry-erase markers are crowd favorite thanks to their even ink distribution and consistently bold writing style. These are good for those who need to draw diagrams or charts regularly on a larger whiteboard.

What to look for in a quality dry-erase marker set

Value packs and whiteboard sets

Some dry-erase marker sets will come with a few extra whiteboard accessories, such as cleaning spray and extra erasers. If you are a teacher, it could be beneficial to purchase one of these value packs just to ensure that you have extra accessories on hand.

Some whiteboards meant for personal or office use will come with accessories as well. Keep in mind that dry-erase markers that come with a whiteboard aren’t normally of the best quality.

Magnetic features

Nearly every whiteboard is magnetic, so it makes sense that the accessories that you use with it would take advantage of this feature. Some dry erase markers come with magnetic caps so you can store the markers directly on the whiteboard.

Nontoxic and low-odor markers

Nontoxic or low-odor dry-erase markers are best for those that use whiteboards frequently, as you won’t be prone to headaches or allergies from the marker fumes.

If you are using dry-erase markers in the classroom, opt for markers that are the safest for children.

How much you can expect to spend on a dry-erase marker set

Dry-erase marker sets can cost $8-$30, depending on the quality and quantity.

Dry-erase marker set FAQ

Which dry-erase marker is best for use at home or on a whiteboard calendar?

A. For use at home or on a whiteboard calendar, consider fine-tipped dry-erase markers. These are great for personal use.

What are the best colors for use on a larger whiteboard?

A. If you are using a whiteboard in a larger space, use colors that are easier to see from a distance, such as blue, black or red.

What’s the best dry-erase marker set to buy?

Top dry-erase marker set

Expo Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers

What you need to know: This dry-erase marker set comes from Expo, a trusted name in office supplies. Great for teachers, thanks to the variety of colors and durability of the markers.

What you’ll love: These chisel-tipped markers write boldly on the whiteboard, and the ink is easy to read from a distance.

What you should consider: The markers will dry out quickly if left uncapped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dry-erase marker set for the money

U Brands Low-Odor Dry Erase Marker Set

What you need to know: This set is a great value for its variety of colors and quality. It’s good for use at home or on a whiteboard calendar.

What you’ll love: These markers come with a magnetic cap and an eraser for added convenience.

What you should consider: These markers do not have a very long shelf life and dry out more quickly than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quartet Dry-Erase Markers

What you need to know: This set from Quartet stands out due to its vibrant colors and bold writing.

What you’ll love: These long-lasting markers have a durable chisel tip.

What you should consider: The design of the cap makes the markers a bit difficult to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.