Reading strips and pages can help those who use them better retain the information they’re reading.

Which reading guide strips and pages are best?

Reading guide strips and pages are used to draw a reader’s attention to one line of text at a time so the text is better understood. These learning tools work to benefit those who have attention deficit disorders, dyslexia and other issues when reading. If you have trouble focusing and building quality reading habits due to distraction from multiple lines of text, reading strips may help you curb these problems. Before purchasing reading guide strips and pages, consider how many strips come in a set, their ability to completely block other sentences and their color.

If you need reading strips that come in various colors and help those with dyslexia, ADHD and general reading problems, Luigi’s Dyslexia Reading Strips are an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy reading guide strips and pages

Number of strips

Reading guide strips and pages are often sold in sets containing 3-12 strips. Most strips are small and easy to misplace, so having multiple strips allows the user to build efficient reading habits even if one is lost.

Having multiple strips is also handy if you’re a teacher who plans to use them in the classroom with multiple students. The number of strips typically allows for variance in color as well.

Sentence blocking

Before purchasing reading guide strips and pages, consider how well they work to block other sentences from view while you’re reading. Some users prefer that all the surrounding sentences be blocked so they can just read and focus on one sentence at a time. Others like a little transparency that allows them to slightly see surrounding sentences to help them keep track of where they’re reading in case they lose the sentence they’re on. Reading strips are sold with different opacities, giving the user an option to choose one in the style that best helps them read.

Color

The color of the reading guide strip can determine the level of focus that it brings the reader. Certain colors bring out certain levels of focus for various people. Some readers find it more helpful to use specific colors as a reading guide, because it resonates with the way they learn and allows them to get more out of what they read. Products that offer lighter colors make the text beneath it easier to read.

What to look for in quality reading guide strips and pages

Durability

The best reading guide strips and pages should be flexible and narrow enough for the reader to use them effectively without damage. Reading strips should be durable enough that they won’t break or tear. Durable reading strips can last the reader a long time and can serve as multipurpose items.

Multipurpose

Reading guides can also be used as bookmarks so users can save their pages as they’re reading a book. Reading strips are the same size and structure as a bookmark, and they’re just as decent at saving your page as they are for drawing your attention to specific parts of the text.

Waterproof

Reading guide strips and pages may be waterproof. If the user spills water on the page they’re reading or accidentally drops the strip into water, it could be destroyed. Reading strips that are waterproof last longer in the face of damage and are more practical on the go.

How much you can expect to spend on reading guide strips and pages

Reading guide strips and pages cost from $5-$20 depending on how many reading strips are included and the various reading techniques they advocate. Strips that come in a large pack, are durably made and are proven to help readers focus and improve their reading skills are priced higher.

Reading guide strips and pages FAQ

Can you use reading strips to read on electronic devices?

A. Those who prefer to use a Kindle or other e-reader when reading can use reading strips to help them focus on the content. Though most use reading strips to help them break up sentences on paperbound books, they work on e-readers as well.

Do reading strips only benefit children while reading?

A. Reading strips can be used by people of all ages who have trouble focusing on one part of the text at a time while reading. Reading strips can help readers young and old to break down the text and improve reading skills over time.

What are the best reading guide strips and pages to buy?

Top reading guide strips and pages

Luigi’s Dyslexia Reading Strips

What you need to know: These reading strips make it easier for readers to keep track of what they’re reading, line by line, especially those with dyslexia. They work to increase the reader’s focus and reduce tiredness.

What you’ll love: These reading strips help those who have ADHD read quicker and pay more attention to what they’re reading. They can be used by kids and adults and are compact enough to fit in most pencil bags. These book strips are flexible and can be used with a paperback book as well as a Kindle. They come in a pack of 10 and each strip is a different color.

What you should consider: These strips are made with a plastic film that’s hard to see but needs to be removed before the product will glide on book pages. Some users note that some of the colors don’t help them retain focus when reading, while other colors do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reading guide strips and pages for the money

Zonon Guided Reading Strips

What you need to know: These reading strips can be bought in a pack of eight or 16, depending on how often the user plans to read. They break down each line of text so the user can focus on one sentence at a time.

What you’ll love: These reading strips are used to help children and adults study and create a greater focus. They’re durable and are a compact size to fit anywhere with school or office supplies. They’re made of durable, waterproof material and can be easily cleaned with a bit of soap and water. They’re flexible and help to improve user concentration for better reading habits over time. They can be used as a bookmark and come in different colors.

What you should consider: The strips are very narrow, and some think that the colors are too dark to see words they’re supposed to highlight. They’re flimsy and don’t come with their own case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ashley Productions Crystal Children and Teacher Supply Guided Reading Strips

What you need to know: These reading strips are available in various colors and arrive in a set of seven. They’re lightweight and work to highlight one line at a time so readers can focus on the sentence at hand without getting distracted.

What you’ll love: These strips prevent readers from skipping lines and can be used by children and adults alike. They’re compact and can be used as a bookmark. They allow users to stay focused and are made with durable, flexible material.

What you should consider: The effectiveness of these strips varies with different fonts, and the gray area of the strip doesn’t allow users to see text to note where they are when reading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

