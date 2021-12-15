Best mouse pad with wrist rest

Carpal tunnel and other wrist and hand issues are common for those that spend several hours using a mouse. Using a mouse pad with a wrist rest can put less stress on the wrists and help alleviate pain.

Which mouse pads with wrist rest is best?

Those who spend a lot of time on the computer can benefit from using a mouse pad with a wrist rest. However, picking the right one for you may require a little extra thought. Finding the best mouse pad with a wrist rest depends largely on your needs, space and how frequently you plan to use it.

For most users, the Enhance Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest is large enough to accommodate both your keyboard and your mouse, making it a great bundle pick that’s sure to save you some wrist aches.

What to know before you buy a mouse pad with wrist rest

Built-in vs. separate

You can find separate wrist rests to use with your mouse pad, though many of the best mouse pads have this feature built-in. Choosing a mouse pad with a built-in wrist rest is a great way to consolidate costs and simplify your workstation. However, if you have a mouse pad you already like, a separate wrist rest is a great way to get the support you need without discarding your current pad.

Material

Most wrist rests include a gel material for support, though you can also find some models that include firmer memory foam. All mouse pads with wrist rests are wrapped or covered in a type of fabric that increases response time and reaction from the mouse.

Size

The overall size of mouse pads with wrist rests varies. However, they will probably be a little larger than regular mouse pads due to the added wrist rest section. If you have limited space on your desktop, you’ll want to find the smallest mouse pad possible. If you have ample desk room, you’ll likely benefit from normal-sized models or those that fit under keyboards.

What to look for in a quality mouse pad with wrist rest

Ergonomic

Users want their mouse pads to include an ergonomic wrist rest that’s comfortable for long-term use. This is because the rest component eliminates wrist aches or other issues related to overuse. Ergonomic mouse pad wrist rests may also utilize unique shapes and angles to help maximize comfort.

Mouse tracking

Mouse pads with wrist rests should use a material that offers excellent mouse tracking for optical mice and other types of mice. Those made specifically for optical mice offer responsive tracking and have the potential to minimize excess hand movement. This added feature can help lessen strain and aches as well.

Spacious mouse area

Regardless of its size, the area your mouse uses should be larger than the wrist rest. This is because your hand will move more than your wrist, so you need ample space for your mouse. Finding a mouse pad that includes bth a spacious mouse area and a robust wrist rest isn’t difficult, but it’s important to consider your desktop space to ensure it will fit something a little larger.

How much you can expect to spend on a mouse pad with wrist rest

Some mouse pads with wrist rest cost as little as $2. However, most range from around $8-$20, with extra large and high-end models often costing up to $40.

Mouse pad with wrist rest FAQ

Can you use a mouse pad with a wrist rest for gaming?

A. Playing computer games with a wrist rest is an excellent way to support your hand and wrist during long hours of game time. In addition, serious gamers can avoid long-term complications from hours of mouse use by using a wrist rest on an ongoing basis.

Do mouse pads with wrist rests help relieve wrist pain?

A. Like any other product, most mouse pads with wrist rests vary in quality. This means depending on what you buy, it may or may not help alleviate wrist pain. Still, using any kind of wrist rest is better for your hands and wrists than using none at all. So, it’s fair to say that mouse pads with wrist supports can help relieve wrist pain.

What’s the best mouse pad with wrist rest to buy?

Top mouse pad with wrist rest

Enhance XXL Large Extended Gaming Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest

What you need to know: This extended mouse pad features a wrist rest and is large enough to fit your keyboard too. This saves you from needing to buy separate wrist rests.

What you’ll love: Gamers love this mouse pad, specifically since it has a huge, 1-inch thick memory foam wrist rest. It comes in black, red, blue, green and galaxy designs with a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: A few buyers found that this mouse pad didn’t lay completely flat around the edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mouse pad with wrist rest for the money

Gimars Large Superfine Fiber Ergonomic Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest

What you need to know: This large mouse pad features a comfortable gel wrist rest, a Lycra fabric for excellent mouse tracking and plenty of space for your mouse.

What you’ll love: The superfine fibers of this mouse pad are great for optical mouse tracking, offering a super-responsive on-screen reaction time. The wrist rest features an ergonomic shape and soft gel material. You can purchase it in 11 different designs, with the option of adding an additional keyboard wrist rest.

What you should consider: This mouse pad is fairly thin in the mouse area, which some buyers didn’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MROCO Ergonomic Gel Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest

What you need to know: This simple ergonomic mouse pad is another great option for those who spend a lot of time at the computer.

What you’ll love: It features a comfortable Lycra cloth material and a non-skid base so it won’t move around beneath your mouse. In addition, you can buy this mouse pad in eight different designs, and it comes with an 18-month money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some said this mouse pad’s gel wrist pad wasn’t as soft as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

