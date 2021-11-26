Best vintage Christmas cards

Using vintage Christmas cards is the perfect way to make sure your cards stand out from the pack while still keeping things budget-friendly.

Which vintage Christmas card is best?

With the holiday season just around the corner, many are on the hunt for their holiday card of choice. With so many options, it can be difficult to find the perfect card. Many people opt for standard holiday cards or custom designs, but vintage Christmas cards are a fantastic option for those looking to add a little interest to their winter holiday greetings.

These Gift O The Gab Reproduction Vintage Christmas Cards are a top choice for vintage Christmas cards, with their cute mid-century designs and high-quality printing.

What to know before you buy a vintage Christmas card

Era and style

Most vintage Christmas cards utilize designs from the tail end of the long 19th century (the late 1700s through the early 1900s) or the 20th century. This includes a huge variety of card designs and aesthetics, including Victoriana, Atomic era, groovy ‘70s styles, Americana and more quirky, offbeat styles. With so many options out there, you have your pick of vintage card styles and eras and can find the one that best matches your personal style and aesthetic.

Vintage vs. reproduction

There are many vintage-style or vintage reproduction holiday cards out there, as well as many unused vintage cards from the 20th century if you have your heart set on a real-deal vintage card. Modern reproduction cards are less likely to have any damage or previous use and may be a more reliable option. You’ll also have a greater variety of design options than you do with vintage cards, which are generally limited to the last half of the 20th century, as paper deteriorates.

Quality

Especially when purchasing online, it’s important to make sure the card you’re buying is of good quality. Look at reviews, checking for high-quality paper and printing. In the case of vintage reproduction cards, it’s especially important to make sure the images printed on the cards are of high quality to avoid any pixelation or other disappointments.

What to look for in a quality vintage Christmas card

Style of card

Folding: Folding cards are generally a more expensive option than postcards but have more room for a long message or to tuck a yearly holiday letter inside. Folded cards require an envelope in order to send in the mail.

Postcard: Postcard-style Christmas cards are a common option these days, as they’re cheaper to buy and don’t necessarily require the use of an envelope. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to personal preference and the intended use of the card. Postcards are also easier to hang up since they don’t fall open.

Holidays

Most vintage winter holiday cards are Christmas-themed, but there are plenty of options out there that are more generic winter holiday-themed if you want to avoid religious imagery or even Santa Claus. Keep an eye out for these, as they’re generally fewer and further between. There are also plenty of modern designs in the vintage style if you’re dissatisfied with the choices out there for vintage or vintage reproduction cards.

How much you can expect to spend on vintage Christmas cards

Buying a set of vintage Christmas cards, either reproduction or actual vintage, is still cheaper than custom-made Christmas cards. A set usually costs $10-$25, depending on the quality of the paper, printing, card style and number of cards. The cost per card can be as low as $0.40 to as high as $1 per card.

Vintage Christmas card FAQ

Are there vintage cards available for other winter holidays?

A. Yes, but they’re generally harder to find than Christmas cards. Vintage-look cards are usually a better bet than reproductions or older cards. There’s also a plethora of more general winter or seasonal vintage cards that can be a good option for those looking for vintage holiday cards that aren’t Christmas-specific.

Do vintage Christmas cards come with envelopes?

A. Not always, but some do. These often come at a slightly higher cost, but it can be worth it for the convenience of not having to find matching envelopes of the right size. True vintage cards, if unused and in the package, often include envelopes, but it’s more of a guessing game. If you don’t want to seek out and stuff envelopes, postcard-style cards are a great option.

What’s the best vintage Christmas card to buy?

Top vintage Christmas card

Gift O The Gab Reproduction Vintage Christmas Cards

What you need to know: This set of six cute, mid-century inspired reproduction Christmas cards are charming and well-made.

What you’ll love: There are many options to choose from, and the cards are of very high quality.

What you should consider: These aren’t the most affordable option, at more than a dollar per card.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top vintage Christmas card for the money

Shabby Girl2 Vintage Victorian Christmas Cards

What you need to know: These vintage reproduction Christmas cards have a series of Victorian Christmas images on them, making them perfect for an old-fashioned Christmas greeting.

What you’ll love: These are very affordable, and fans of Victoriana will love the wide variety of Victorian-era Christmas images and greetings.

What you should consider: The quality of the images isn’t as good as some other cards, which may bother some consumers. Reviewers wrote that the cards were smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Victor Cards Vintage Christmas Postcards

What you need to know: A large set of 24 vintage-inspired Christmas postcards with cute mid-20th century designs for all recipients.

What you’ll love: They’re great value for the money, and the images are high-quality and well-printed.

What you should consider: They’re postcards, and some might prefer folded cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

