Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants increasing in Santa Clara County
Video
New evidence could set man convicted of killing Michal Jordan’s father free
Video
Here’s Google’s plan for reopening offices
Video
COVID mask DNA helps convict California child rapist 3 years later
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
New evidence could set man convicted of killing Michal Jordan’s father free
Video
Top Stories
Oakland A’s fans are back in the stands for Opening Day
Video
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
Video
Sharks beat Wild 4-2 for 2-game series sweep
NFL goes to 17 game schedule; Raiders add home game against Bears
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Grilling & Outdoor Cooking
Best grill mats
Trending Stories
Bay Area house sells for $1 million over asking after 29 offers
Video
Contra Costa County now has COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all adults
Video
Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments halted
Video
Dog and cat foods recalled over salmonella risk to pets and people: Check the list
Video
Finding COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the Bay Area
Video