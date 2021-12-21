Best dog pillow

Choosing a thick, supportive pillow is especially important as your dog ages because they may experience arthritis, hip dysplasia or other joint issues.

Which dog pillows are best?

Like any other member of the family, your dog should have a cozy spot to sleep at night and lounge during the day. Dog pillows are an excellent bed option for your pup because they’re comfortable but won’t take up too much space in your home.

Dog pillows have a relatively simple design, featuring some type of shell that contains filling or an insert to provide support. The pillows range from fairly firm to soft and plush, depending on your dog’s needs. If you’re looking for a supportive dog pillow for larger breeds that won’t flatten over time, the Big Barker 7” Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed is an excellent option.

What to know before you buy a dog pillow

Size

Size is the most important thing to consider when choosing a dog pillow. The pillow must be large enough to adequately fit and support your dog’s size and weight. You’ll find plenty of dog pillows that work well for smaller dogs, but options are typically more limited for larger breeds.

A dog bed or pillow should be large enough that your dog can lie down in a comfortable position. They shouldn’t have to curl up in a ball to fit. Use a tape measure to measure your pup from their nose to their tail and then shoulder to shoulder at the broadest point. The shoulder measurements give you the minimum width that your dog pillow should have, but it’s best to add 6 to 12 inches to give your dog room to spread out.

If you’re stuck between two sizes, you’re always better off sizing up. Your dog will appreciate extra room on the pillow, but they won’t be able to use it if it’s too small.

Filling material

The material that a dog pillow is filled with determines how supportive it is. Younger or smaller dogs can do well with a fluffier, softer bed, but older or large dogs usually require more support for their joints.

Polyfill is a common filling for dog beds because it’s affordable, warm and cozy. However, it doesn’t provide much support.

For older or larger dogs, it’s usually best to choose a dog pillow filled with some type of foam, such as egg crate foam or memory foam. Memory foam dog pillows are best for dogs with joint issues because they provide excellent support that can help ease pain and improve mobility.

Padding thickness

When shopping for a dog pillow, consider the filling’s quality and thickness together. A pillow with a 2-inch layer of memory foam is generally more supportive than one with a 4-inch layer of egg crate foam or polyfill. If you’re concerned that a pillow isn’t thick enough to support your dog, try squeezing it between your fingers. The padding isn’t thick enough if you can fill your fingers touching when you squeeze the pillow.

What to look for in a quality dog pillow

Removable cover

As cute as dogs may be, they tend to make pretty big messes with hair, drool and dirt. That means a dog pillow can get dirty quickly, so you want a model that’s easy to clean. Some pillows feature a removable, machine-washable cover that you can just toss in the washer for easy cleanup. If you opt for a dog pillow without a removable cover, you’ll need to spot clean stains to keep it clean.

Bolster

Some dog pillows feature a bolster along one or more sides. This extra padding offers a spot for your dog to rest their head. It does take some space away from the overall size of the bed, though, so it’s important to think about how your dog prefers to sleep to decide if a pillow with a bolster is the best option.

Color

Dog pillows are available in various colors, though most come in neutral shades like gray, brown, tan, beige or cream. However, some models come in additional shades, such as blue, green or red.

If you’re going to keep the dog pillow in a central area of your home, you’ll want to choose a shade that matches the rest of your decor. Basic, neutral color is a safe option because it will work with most color schemes.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog pillow

Most dog pillows usually cost between $10–$400. Small pillows filled with polyfill or lower-quality foam typically go for $10–$50, but larger pillows and those with higher-quality foam can cost as much as $200. For extremely large beds with orthopedic foam expect to pay between $200–$400.

Dog pillow FAQ

How long does a dog pillow typically last?

A. That depends on a variety of factors. In general, a dog pillow or bed can last anywhere from one to five years. Higher-quality pillows typically last longer, though if your dog has a habit of chewing on or scratching their bed, it may wear out more quickly. If you notice any holes or loose strings, it’s usually time to buy a new pillow.

How long does it take for a dog to get used to a new pillow?

A. It can take several weeks for your pup to get comfortable with a new pillow or bed. If your dog isn’t adjusting to their new pillow, try rubbing your hands over it to give it your scent, so they feel more comfortable. Make sure to place the pillow in an area where your dog likes to rest too. You can also leave some treats on the pillow to encourage your dog to give it a chance.

What are the best dog pillows to buy?

Top dog pillow

Big Barker 7″ Pillow Top Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: This high-quality orthopedic dog pillow is designed with big dogs in mind, providing comfortable support to help relieve pain and improve mobility.

What you’ll love: The cover is removable and machine-washable. The pillow won’t flatten over time and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

What you should consider: It’s a fairly pricey pillow. Some buyers also report that the cover can tear over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog pillow for the money

Amazon Basics Plush Dog Pet Bed

What you need to know: This excellent basic dog pillow is perfect for small pups and is extremely easy to care for if your dog is prone to making messes.

What you’ll love: Its synthetic polyester filling holds its shape for a long time. It features a tufted design for extra plushness. The neutral color works with most decor.

What you should consider: The pillow doesn’t offer much traction on the bottom, so it can slide around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Majestic Pet Super Value Dog Bed Pillow

What you need to know: With its premium filling and wide shade range, this dog pillow can work for nearly any dog and home.

What you’ll love: This bed is filled with a premium, hypoallergenic polyfill. It’s available in more than 20 shades and patterns and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. It comes in both medium and large options.

What you should consider: Some buyers find that it isn’t as thick as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

