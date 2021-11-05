Best outdoor dog bed

You want your dog to be as comfortable and happy as possible as they nap or sleep at night, which is why it’s crucial to find the right outdoor dog bed for your pup.

Which outdoor dog bed is best?

What to know before you buy an outdoor dog bed

Outdoor

Outdoor dog beds tend to have most or all of the features that indoor dog beds have, but they come with extra weatherproofing and durability. The top outdoor dog beds are composed of orthopedic or memory foam for optimized warmth and comfort for your dog.

The dog bed covers can usually be zipped off and on for simple machine washing and drying, which is important after spending time outside. The most helpful qualities of outdoor dog beds tend to be temperature control, handles and water-resistant sides.

Different kinds

There are several different kinds of outdoor dog beds. These include models like raised dog beds, orthopedic dog beds, mattress dog beds, doughnut dog beds and cooling and heating dog beds.

Dog size

The size of the outdoor dog bed you need will depend on how big or small your dog is. You should measure your dog while they’re lying down in order to buy a properly sized outdoor dog bed. You can measure your dog correctly by measuring them from their paw bottom to their shoulder, near the base of the neck, and from the tip of their nose to the base of their tail.

Simply add an extra couple of inches to these measurements, and you will then have the minimum dimensions that your outdoor dog bed should be. Remember that it’s always best to size up rather than size down.

What to look for in a quality outdoor dog bed

Material

Outdoor dog beds come in various materials, based on the kind of bed. For example, the softest beds will usually have plush cotton outer layers with hollow-fiber, memory foam or foam fillings. However, there are also mesh raised beds, plastic beds and beds composed of ripstop material.

Color

Most outdoor dog beds come in a wide range of different colors, including cool patterns, bright shades and neutral tones, like beige, black and brown.

Ease of cleaning

It’s important to find an outdoor dog bed that can be easily cleaned. Look for a dog bed that has a washable and removable cover.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor dog bed

Outdoor dog beds usually cost somewhere between $15-$300, depending on the quality, durability and features. The most basic outdoor dog beds go for $15-$30, while mid-range outdoor dog beds cost about $40-$100 and high-end outdoor dog beds vary in price from about $100-$300 or more.

Outdoor dog bed FAQ

Should you get your dog an outdoor dog bed with raised sides?

A. If your dog enjoys propping their head up on couch arms or cushions or prefers leaning against something while they are sleeping, they might like sleeping in an outdoor dog bed with raised sides. That being said, they will likely prefer a mattress-style bed if they enjoy lying down flat.

Which kind of outdoor dog bed should you purchase for a dog with allergies?

A. You should search for a hypoallergenic outdoor dog bed if your pup is allergic to dust or other common allergens. It might also help to buy an outdoor dog bed that’s simple to clean, either by washing it in your washing machine or simply hosing the bed down.

Do you need a waterproof liner for your outdoor dog bed?

A. A waterproof liner is a good idea if you have a senior dog with incontinence or a puppy. It can also help if you anticipate rain or other inclement weather. Otherwise, most adult dogs don’t need a waterproof liner for their bed.

What’s the best outdoor dog bed to buy?

Top outdoor dog bed

Friends Forever Premium Orthopedic Dog Bed

What you need to know: This orthopedic outdoor dog bed from Friends Forever will help you invest in your dog’s comfort and health.

What you’ll love: This Friends Forever outdoor dog bed provides water-resistant fabric and luxury memory foam cushions, which are thick enough to offer orthopedic support to pets with arthritis and joint issues.

What you should consider: There are issues with the zipper on the cover breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor dog bed for the money

Furhaven Pet Deluxe Orthopedic Chaise Couch Pet Bed

What you need to know: This popular dog bed from Furhaven Pet allows you to indulge your dog’s comfort at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This Furhaven Pet outdoor dog bed features a machine washable, water-resistant and removable cover as well as an orthopedic egg-crate that offers support for any dogs suffering from joint issues.

What you should consider: This outdoor dog bed is prone to sliding around on the floor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed

What you need to know: This outdoor dog bed from Brindle is a perfect option if you are concerned about the weather.

What you’ll love: This waterproof Brindle outdoor dog bed is made of durable fabric that is meant to last for years and high density memory foam, which provides plenty of comfort for your dog. It also comes with a non-slip pattern on the bottom.

What you should consider: This outdoor dog bed has tiny fibers that may come off of the fabric after time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

