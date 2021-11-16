Most popular Chewy cat bed

Purchasing a cat bed is a great way to help protect your floors and furniture from cat hair or accidents.

Which popular Chewy cat beds are best?

If you have a feline friend, there’s no doubt that you’ve noticed how important sleep is to your cat. Since cats tend to sleep for between 12-16 hours a day, finding a comfortable napping spot is incredibly important to them. If you’re looking for a cat bed that will keep your cat comfortable and well-rested, the top choice is the Best Friends by Sheri — The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat Bed.

What to know before you buy a cat bed

Size

When shopping for a new cat bed be sure to consider what size bed will work best for your cat. Most cat beds have a diameter of between 14-18 inches, which works for nearly all breeds of cats. However, if you have a larger cat or have a cat that prefers a little extra room while they sleep then you may find it worthwhile to choose a bed that has a larger diameter. Nearly all cat beds come in a variety of sizes ranging from small to large, so there are plenty of options when it comes to choosing the ideal size of your cat bed.

Type

Since every cat is different, be sure to check out the different types of cat beds to ensure that the bed you choose will be the best fit for your cat. Typically there are four different types of cat beds: window perched, orthopedic, calming or warming.

Window perches: Designed to serve as a perch for your cat, window perch, or hanging, cat beds tend to be constructed using a sturdy frame and a flexible synthetic fabric. These beds are ideal for cats that like to look outside or lie in the sun as they nap.

Style

Along with the size and type, be sure to also check out the style of the cat bed before purchasing. While the style of bed has much more to do with the overall appearance rather than the comfort of the bed, it is worthwhile to choose a bed that has a look that you like. Since most cat beds are placed in common areas, it makes sense to choose a bed that has a color and style that will match your home’s aesthetic.

What to look for in a quality cat bed

Cat preferences

Every cat has a different preference when it comes to how and where they sleep. To ensure the best experience for your cat, try to choose a bed that fits your cat’s preferences. If you have a cat that prefers to curl up or burrow as they sleep, then a bed with firm sides or a cover may be the best option. For cats that prefer to stretch out, a bed that offers a spacious plush center may be the best fit.

Machine-washable

While every cat owner recognizes the benefit of having a cat bed, no one wants to deal with the hassle of hand-washing or replacing a cat bed. To save yourself some trouble, try to find a bed that is machine washable or comes with a machine-washable removable cover. These models make cleanup easy and are sure to be ideal for nearly any cat owner.

How much you can expect to spend on a cat bed

Depending on the size, type and style of the cat bed you choose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $15-$50. Typically, beds that are more aesthetically pleasing or use orthopedic materials tend to be the most expensive.

Cat bed FAQ

How often should I replace my cat’s bed?

A. Thankfully, cats are relatively low-maintenance so you do not have to replace or wash their bedding frequently. Cats actually prefer familiar-smelling things, so the longer you allow your cat to use their bed, the more they will love it. When it comes to replacing your cat’s bedding you should only need to replace the bed if it is falling apart or has been soiled beyond repair. Instead of replacing your cat’s bedding, try washing the bedding once every few months with a gentle detergent or vacuum the bed to eliminate any hair buildup.

Where should I put my cat’s bed?

A. To ensure the best experience for your cat, try to place the bed somewhere that they like to hang out. If you have a cat that prefers to snuggle up with you, then placing the bed on the couch may be the best bet. For cats that prefer to lie in the sun, try setting the bed near a window.

What are the best Chewy cat beds to buy?

Most popular Chewy cat bed

Best Friends by Sheri — The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat Bed

What you need to know: This bestselling cat bed is perfect for cats of all ages.

What you’ll love: The orthopedic foam middle and extra plush sides create the perfect protective sleeping area for your cat. With unique insulation built-in, this bed works to trap your cat’s body heat and keep them warm as they nap. The water-resistant nylon bottom and machine washable construction protect your floors and make cleanup easy. Available in two different colors and three different sizes, anyone can find a model they will love.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted issues with the durability of this product, as they have had to replace it after about 6 months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Most popular Chewy cat bed for the money

FRISCO Self-Warming Bolster cat bed

What you need to know: This affordable cat bed is perfect for cats who need a little extra warmth.

What you’ll love: This bolster bed uses insulation throughout the entire bed, so it is sure to keep your cat warm and cozy as they sleep. With an extra plush middle and sides, this bed offers a comfortable sleeping area without being too cramped. Available in a variety of neutral color options, this bed can easily match any aesthetic. This bed is machine washable.

What you should consider: This bed is only available in one size, with a diameter of about 17 inches, so it may not be the best option for larger cats or cats that prefer to stretch out.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

FURHAVEN NAP Ultra Plush Orthopedic cat bed

What you need to know: This comfortable bed is perfect for elderly cats.

What you’ll love: Designed to be supportive and comfortable for elderly cats, this bed has a flat mat design with orthopedic support throughout. The mat design makes it easy for elderly cats to get into and out of the bed without having to step or jump over any sides.

What you should consider: This bed has a mat design and has no sides along the edge, so it may not be the ideal choice for cats who prefer to snuggle or burrow as they sleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

