If you’re looking for an alternative to tennis balls, flying discs are perfect for fetch. Designed in various colors, materials and styles, they can serve dual purposes and are sure to tire your pooch out after a long day of play.

Which gift for dogs that love playing fetch is best?

Fetch is a great way to exercise your dog and strengthen the bond between you and your pet. Additionally, it’s a great way to train your dog and teach him or her basic commands like “drop” and “sit.” With the endless number of toys designed for fetch, it can be played year round.

It’s important to provide your dog with enrichment to keep them healthy and happy. Like humans, providing enrichments prevents boredom and anxiety. While tennis balls are a classic go-to for playing fetch, flying discs are a great alternative, especially if your dog loves to run. Some serve a dual purpose for fetch and chewing because of their design. However, be cautious of material, particularly if you have a puppy who’s teething or a senior dog whose teeth may be sensitive.

If you or your dog prefer a ball, there are endless options. For example, the JW Hol-ee Roller is a great choice because it’s versatile. Dogs can use it to play fetch or chew when lounging around. You can also stuff treats in it so they can enjoy a delicious snack any time of day.

Dog breeds like Labradors, German Shepherds and Spaniels love the water. When searching for a water fetch gift, durability and buoyancy is key. Additionally, it’s a good idea to purchase one that is designed with bright colors so it’s easy for you and your dog to see. With the right fetch toy, your pooch can enjoy hours of fun.

Best gifts for dogs that love playing fetch

From flying discs to tennis balls and footballs, the amount of fetch toys for dogs is endless. They are designed in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them perfect for all kinds of weather. Whichever fetch toy you choose as a gift for your pup, its quality, price and material are some elements to consider.

What are the best gifts for dogs that love fetch to buy?

Best ball fetch toys

ChuckIt! Ultra Rubber Ball Dog Toy

Featuring an extra-thick rubber core, it floats easily in water. The bright color makes it easy to see in any environment. Available in small, medium and large packs, it’s suitable for all dog breeds and sizes. Its specific design is for fetch, providing lots of bounce and making it perfect for the toughest mouths.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Hartz Dura Play Ball Dog Toy

Sold in small, medium and large sizes, this inexpensive, bacon-scented dog toy is made of natural latex. The unique foam technology ensures it is long lasting. While suitable for all dog sizes, it’s great for puppies and senior dogs because the soft and flexible touch protects against teething and sensitivity.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ChuckIt! Max Glow Ball Dog Toy

Available in one or two counts and designed from small to extra-large sizes, this durable ball is great for nighttime fetch. There is no need for a battery, because it charges quickly under any bright light to provide 20 to 30 minutes of play time. Additionally, material is durable and easy to clean, while the texture is easy for dogs to grip.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

KONG Jumbler Football Dog Toy

This two-in-one dog toy has a squeaker and tennis ball to create the ultimate game of fetch. The pair of handles makes it easy to grab and throw when playing while the tough material is suitable for dogs who like to play rough.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

JW Hol-ee Roller

Created in a variety of sizes and colors, this fetch toy is perfect for most dog breeds. Made from soft, stretchy natural rubber, it’s perfect for puppies too, because it is easy on teething. Its design is versatile, so dogs can tug, fetch and chew. Once done playing, stuff it with treats so your pup can enjoy a delicious snack.

Sold by Amazon

Chuckit! Pro Launcher

Available in four sizes and made of lightweight plastic, this classic fetch tool makes playing with dogs more exciting and easy. It allows tennis balls to be thrown faster and at longer distances. The hands-free design prevents you from picking them up when slobbery.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best flying disc fetch toys

KONG Classic Flyer Dog Toy

Specifically made for large dogs, this disc-shaped dog toy is sold in red and black and consists of extremely durable rubber material. Additionally, the flying-disc shape provides dynamic rebound and accurate precision. For dogs who love to play and exercise, this fetch toy is perfect.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

West Paw Seaflex Sailz Flying Disc

Perfect for dogs who love fetching flying discs, this toy will keep them occupied. It’s made of non-toxic material and is FDA-compliant, BPA-free, Phthalate-free, machine-washable and dishwasher-safe. Sold in emerald, blue and red, the unique design is highly durable and easy to grip. Additionally, it can be used to play fetch or as a chew toy.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

JW Whirlwheel Flying Disc

The design of this dog toy isn’t rough on teeth. The easy-to-clean and non-toxic soft rubber makes it double as a fetch or tug-of-war toy with a squeaker in the center. Suitable to medium and large dogs, it promotes exercise and is durable for rough play. It’s also fade-resistant and easy to wash.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best water fetch toys

Outward Hound Firehose Toss & Fetch Toy

At a great price, this fetch toy is perfect for those on a budget. Made of extremely durable non-toxic material, it easily withstands rough play indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the squeaker is sure to keep dogs busy, especially strong biters. Its bumper-style design makes it great for floating in water.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ChuckIt! Flying Squirrel

The multilayer construction is designed for maximum durability, while the aerodynamic shape makes this toy perfect for long-distance fetch. It’s easy on a dog’s mouth due to the soft canvas material. It’s also perfect for water because of the lightweight and buoyant design.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Chuckit! Amphibious Bumper

Suitable for dogs who love water, this fetch and tug-of-war toy will keep them busy for hours. The bright colors are specifically tailored for exceptional visibility. The foam material is soft and durable, making it easy on a dog’s mouth.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ChuckIt! Kick Fetch

While on the higher price end, this buoyant toy is durable and great for a game of soccer or fetch. Available in small or large sizes, the bright colors prevent it from getting lost, due to increased visibility. The rubber and foam construction makes it perfect for water and easy for dogs to pick up.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

