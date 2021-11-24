Best stocking stuffers for dogs

Holiday treats aren’t just for people. You can find a variety of dog treats shaped like ornaments, gingerbread men, candy canes and Christmas trees.

Which stocking stuffer for dogs is best?

Everyone deserves some holiday goodies, even your dog. Putting up a stocking for your pup is a great way to include them in the holiday fun. There are many items that work great as stocking stuffers. Holiday-themed treats and toys are always a hit, and there are fun items like antlers and holiday bandanas that you’ll love as well.

Stockings for dogs

In order for your dog to get stocking stuffers, they need their very own stocking for you to put their presents in. You can find cute, dog-themed stockings shaped like bones or paws. Some of these have a personalization option when you order and will arrive with your dog’s name stitched on. You can also use any stocking from the store or match your dog’s stocking to the ones you put out for the rest of the family.

Dog stocking stuffer ideas

Dog treats

Holiday treats aren’t just for people. You can find a variety of dog treats shaped like ornaments, gingerbread men, candy canes and Christmas trees. Dogs can even get their own advent calendar. Things to eat always make good gifts for dogs, and they are almost certain to like whatever you select.

Miles Kimball Claudia’s Canine Cuisine Santa Paws Classic Gourmet Dog Cookies

This package of dog treats comes with approximately 50 holiday cookies. The ingredients in the cookies are human-grade, and your dog is sure to find the flavor tasty. The cookies are shaped like Christmas trees, dog bones and paws, and they are red, green and gold.

Sold by Amazon

Old Mother Hubbard Jingle Jangle P-Nuttier Biscuits

These delicious dog treats contain high-quality ingredients, inducing real peanut butter, cane molasses, carrots and apples, and they have no artificial preservatives. They come in the cute shapes of trees, stockings, stars, gingerbread men, snowmen and ornaments. Their tiny size makes them a great inclusion in your gifts for small dogs.

Sold by Chewy

Buddy Biscuits Buddy Softies

These dog treats that look just like gingerbread men make a perfect dog stocking stuffer. The ingredients are simple and contain nothing artificial. The soft texture is perfect for small dogs or older dogs who can’t handle big, crunchy treats.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best Friend’s Advent Calendar

You and your pooch can count down to the holidays with this advent calendar just for dogs. It has 24 days of different treats that come in a variety of flavors, like cheese, peanut butter and bacon. The ingredients in the treats are all-natural.

Sold by Amazon

Dog toys

If your dog loves to play fetch or tug of war, then a toy makes a perfect stocking stuffer. There are tons of toys that come in fun holiday shapes. You can also find toys that vary in their durability. A softer toy is perfect for a small dog who is gentler when they play, and chew rope toys are great for big dogs.

Frisco Holiday Cactus Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

These squeaky dog toys come in a three pack. The cactus-shaped toys are all decorated for the holidays and covered with soft plush that is easy on your dog’s mouth. The squeaker inside will keep your dog interested and engaged during playtime.

Sold by Chewy

ZippyPaws Holiday Burrow Interactive Squeaky Hide and Seek Plush Dog Toy

This toy presents a stimulating game of hide-and-seek for your pup. Hide the cute reindeer inside the plush box, and let your dog figure out how to get the squeaky toys out. This toy works for dogs of all sizes but not tough chewers.

Sold by Amazon

Haute Diggity Dog Starbarks Coffee Collection

This holiday toy allows your dog to enjoy their morning “starbarks” with you. The toy looks like a delicious coffee drink, and it comes in two different sizes, 4 inches or 7 inches. Perfect for taking cute holiday pictures, this toy is an instantly recognizable parody of your favorite coffee shop.

Sold by Amazon

HETOO Dog Rope Chew Toys

A pack of five, these chew toys are the classic holiday colors of red and green. Their material is 100% natural and nontoxic. Great for dogs that love to chew, the fibers on the rope help to scrub tartar off of their teeth. The pack includes a variety of tug ropes and a ball.

Sold by Amazon

Fun dog holiday items

If you are looking to include in your dog’s stocking some bonus items that you’ll enjoy as much as they will, festive holiday attire and personalized items are a good choice. You can get your pet’s name printed on a variety of holiday items, including stockings and ornaments. There are also fun sweaters, hats and bandanas that will make your holiday pictures with your dog memorable.

Malier Dog Bandanas

This pack comes with two plaid bandanas in red and green. They both read “Merry Christmas” in white letters. Made from 100% cotton, the bandanas are easy to wash and will be comfortable on your dog’s neck. The double layer of fabric makes these durable and long lasting.

Sold by Amazon

BWOGUE Dog Reindeer Antler Headband with Santa Hat

This adorable dog hat features a Santa hat and reindeer antlers. It comes in two different sizes, medium and large. The hat is light so your pet shouldn’t be bothered by the weight. The material is soft and won’t irritate your dog’s skin.

Sold by Amazon

Frisco Plaid Paw Shape Personalized Ornament

You can personalize this ornament with your dog’s picture and name. The ornament is in the shape of a paw and comes in red or green plaid. There is a high-gloss finish over the picture. It comes with a red ribbon for easy hanging.

Sold by Chewy

Yostyle Dog Christmas Stockings

Perfect for a family with more than one dog, this set of dog stockings comes with three. The stockings are shaped like bones and made from burlap and flannel fabric. They are roomy enough to hold lots of goodies and each has a fabric loop that makes them easy to hang. You can wash these stockings.

Sold by Amazon

