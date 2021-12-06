Best dog boot

Dog boots are essential to helping your dog be comfortable walking in rough terrain and extreme weather.

Which dog boot is best?

Dog boots are meant to protect your dog’s paws in cases in which they might be hurt, such as rough terrain, hot pavement, salted sidewalks or a snowy yard. It can be difficult to figure out the right dog boots for your furry pal, but luckily, there are lots of options. The Kurgo Blaze All Season Dog Boots is a pair of first-class dog boots.

What to know before you buy dog boots

Use

Dog boots can be used for a number of different situations. For example, they can help protect your dog’s paws in extreme hot or cold temperatures or when they walk through areas with broken glass or thorns.

You can also use dog boots to keep your dog’s paw dry and clean if they suffer an injury and need to avoid dirt because of the risk of infection. Dog boots can offer traction when it’s very icy or muddy out. Well-fitting dog boots can keep your dog from chewing or licking its injured paws.

Quantity

Dog boots typically either come in sets of four or pairs. It’s best to get a set of four boots, especially if you want to protect all of your pet’s paws from injury, cold or heat.

Size

Dog boots come in a wide range of sizes to fit all dogs, from the tiniest toy dog breeds to the largest hounds. You typically need to measure your dog’s feet by having them stand on a piece of paper and tracing around their feet, including their toenails.

What to look for in a quality dog boot

Fastening type

Dog boots have various fastening types, including Velcro straps, zippers up the back and elasticated cuffs at the top. Velcro straps tend to be the most adjustable.

Material

Most dog boots are composed of at least two different materials. The main body of the dog boot is typically made of a durable fabric, like thick woven nylon or neoprene, while the bottom of the boot is made of PVC or molded rubber.

Traction

Dog boots should offer good traction, so you should look for boots with deep treads and nonslip soles. This will help them to keep their balance in icy or snowy weather when the ground is slippery.

How much you can expect to spend on dog boots

Dog boots range in price from about $8-$100. The most basic dog boots cost about $8-$20, while midrange dog boots go for $20-$50 and high-end dog boots vary in price from about $50-$100.

Dog boot FAQ

Are dog boots simple to clean?

A. You need to keep the dog boots as clean as possible to help them last a fairly long time, but some pairs of dog boots are simpler to clean than other pairs. Some dog boots can be placed in the washing machine, which makes it easy to clean them.

Other pairs of dog boots have to be washed by hand. If your dog boots can only be washed by hand, you should make sure that they don’t have very many nooks and crannies where the dirt can get stuck.

How do you get your dog used to its new boots?

A. If this is the first time you’re putting boots onto your pet’s paws, you shouldn’t be surprised if they start walking in a funny way by lifting each of your feet up high as they go. The best way for you to get your dog used to their new boots is to distract them immediately with a fun activity they love, like going for a quick run or playing fetch in the backyard.

That being said, it’s best to only leave the dog boots on their feet for a short period of time the first time they wear them to avoid causing them too much stress. Once your dog gets used to the new boots, they can typically wear them for up to two hours at a time.

What should you do if your dog’s boots keep falling off?

A. If the boots move around, slip down or fall off, then it’s likely that the boots are either not fastened securely enough or they’re too large for your dog. If the boots are snugly fastened but still falling off, you probably need to trade in the boots for a smaller size.

What’s the best dog boot to buy?

Top dog boot

Kurgo Blaze All-Season Dog Boots

What you need to know: These comprehensive dog boots provide safety and comfort in rugged terrain and variable weather.

What you’ll love: These dog boots feature reflective strips, a bungee cord, a secure hook and loop closure and thick rubber soles that offer protection and traction during hikes. The dog boots are also comfortable and breathable.

What you should consider: These dog boots are fairly expensive and require some patience when taking them off or putting them on your dog’s paws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog boot for the money

PAWZ Rubber Dog Boots

What you need to know: These boots are simple to slip on and perfect for light use, including quick walks in the snow and rain.

What you’ll love: These boots are waterproof, made of 100% natural rubber and easy to put on your dog’s paws quickly. They also protect your dog’s paws from hot pavement.

What you should consider: These dog boots lack traction and easily fall off active dogs’ paws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BARK BRITE All Weather Neoprene Dog Boots

What you need to know: These midrange dog boots from Bark Brite are comfortable, durable and offer long-lasting protection.

What you’ll love: These dog boots are composed of reflective material and offer good protection in all kinds of weather — both hot and cold. They are simple to clean and don’t hold onto any smells or odors.

What you should consider: They are not very waterproof and take some time to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.