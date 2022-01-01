Best Chewy dog tag

A dog ID tag should be attached to the stainless-steel D-ring on the collar and should be worn at all times outside the home. Most owners remove the collar when dogs are inside to offer more comfort and safety.

Which Chewy dog tags are best?

Every dog requires proper identification when spending any amount of time out in the world. A quality dog tag is durable and legible, featuring important information in case of an emergency.

Chewy, one of the leaders in quality pet products, offers a line of exclusive, long-lasting dog tags. Their Frisco Brass Bone Dog ID Tag is the best pick for its durable and shiny exterior with noticeable text. A dog ID tag is an essential part of pet ownership, and finding the right one is key to a happy and safe life.

What to know before you buy a Chewy dog tag

Personalization

When you purchase a Chewy dog tag, they engrave it with the information you need. Typically, they allow four lines of information on the front as well as four lines on the back. Should you choose to use all the lines and characters allowed, the text will be relatively small. If you only want one or two lines or a simple name on the front, it will take up more space and be easier to read.

A preview is likely not available, so it’s important to double-check your desired text. Consider using abbreviations where necessary to avoid wasting the limited space.

Size

Chewy offers dog tags of a few different sizes. The smaller options are about the size of a quarter and are ideal for smaller pets, including cats. The larger tag is about twice as big; most options offer a medium and some even an extra-small. Size doesn’t have a huge influence on quality, but it should correspond with the size of your dog for optimal comfort and effectiveness.

Material

Most Chewy dog tags are made from stainless steel. This is durable, light and inexpensive. It’s preferable to cheaper aluminum or plastic tags that can wear down more easily over time. Some tags are also available in brushed stainless steel, which offers a duller, matte surface. While stainless steel has a more polished look, it will likely fade with use. Chewy also offers a brass dog ID tag that offers a bit more durability and brightness than stainless steel, though the color may fade over time.

What to look for in a quality Chewy dog tag

Design

Chewy offers dog tags in a few different shapes and designs. Options include a heart, bone and doghouse along with various generic shapes like a circle. For the most part, these designs don’t impact functionality or durability. However, in some cases, the shape will decrease space allotted for important information, or at least force users to be creative with spacing.

Color

Some options are available with a few color accents that add a little style to the tag. These options typically feature a symbol, like a paw, that’s colored in. The color doesn’t change the quality of that tag; however, it will fade over time.

Slide-on

While most dog tags are attached to the D-ring on the collar, there are some options that slide onto the collar directly. These work with basic adjustable nylon collars. This is preferred by some dog owners since it makes less noise when the dog moves around and it’s less likely to fall off. However, it can become uncomfortable for dogs, especially those with thick fur. Hair can become tangled into the clip, causing nagging pain. What’s more, in cold weather, the stainless steel can become uncomfortable against their skin, as it will cool significantly.

Service identification

Some personalized dog tags come with additional tags that identify the dog as a service or support animal. These may be useful in certain situations, particularly when a dog isn’t wearing a vest, which will alert those around as to the dog’s duties.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chewy dog tag

Most Chewy dog tags are fairly inexpensive: you can expect to pay around $10 for a personalized tag with your choice of design.

Dog tag FAQ

What information should go on a dog tag?

A. The first thing to put on your dog’s ID tag is your dog’s name. After that, add one or two contact numbers in case your dog is found by someone else. While those two pieces of information are essential, what follows is up to you. Adding an address may be useful, or at least a town or community name. You can also include a microchip number (if applicable), vaccine info or a vet contact. With limited space, it’s important to be efficient and informative. While some owners may want to include a cute phrase or remark, it likely won’t be amusing or useful in case of an emergency.

How long does a dog tag last?

A. There isn’t much care involved with dog tags. Owners should occasionally inspect the tag to make sure it’s still legible and hasn’t faded or been scratched. Stainless steel tags are durable, and most will last a lifetime. However, the metal split ring that connects the tag to the D-ring of a collar is more suspect. Be sure that connection point is maintained when going on walks or adventures, since you may need to replace that more frequently than tags.

What are the best Chewy dog tags to buy?

Top Chewy dog tag

Frisco Brass Bone Dog ID Tag

What you need to know: This is an eye-catching and durable brass dog ID tag that offers style and functionality.

What you’ll love: The brass is bright, shiny and durable. The cute bone design caters to most dogs. Engraved characters stand out against a brass backdrop, making it easy to read.

What you should consider: You can only add three lines of text per side.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Chewy dog tag for the money

Frisco Stainless Steel Bow Tie Pet ID Tag

What you need to know: An adorable bow tie dog tag is effective, stylish and accommodating for most dogs.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive bow tie dog tag is long-lasting and well-made. It welcomes up to four lines or text on each side. It features a polished finish.

What you should consider: It’s only available in two sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Frisco Stainless Steel Paw Print Round Pet ID Tag

What you need to know: For a mid-range price, this Chewy dog ID provides a pop of color along with space for important information.

What you’ll love: One side allows for four lines of text, while the other boasts a colorful paw design. Various bright, glittery shades are available. It’s made of durable stainless steel.

What you should consider: The paw design limits text space.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

