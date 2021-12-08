Best kitten collar

There are a few ways to keep track of your kitty cat. One is investing in an ID tag to attach to your kitten’s collar. Another is giving your cat a microchip that will track its whereabouts.

Which kitten collars are best?

When it comes to taking care of a new kitten, there are many things that one would need to do to make their new pet feel welcome and comfortable. This can include finding the right food for them, the suitable toys and perhaps most importantly, the right kitten collar. A kitten collar will be essential for any feline friend to ensure that if they were to get lost, they would be able to find their way back to their new home. Our top pick is GoTags Personalized Cat Collars with Breakaway Safety Release Buckle.

What to know before you buy a kitten collar

Size

When picking a suitable collar for your kitten, the size of the collar will be of utmost importance. Finding something that fits snuggly and doesn’t dangle loosely around your cat should be the priority. With this in mind, pay close attention to product descriptions, as many will have a list of appropriate neck sizes or a chart outlining the types of cats that can wear the collar. A tip to help determine the size of your cat’s neck is investing in a cloth measuring tape so you can measure for yourself.

Material

Cat collars are primarily constructed out of either polyester or nylon. This provides a solid and durable base for the collar, while also soft and comfortable enough not to irritate a cat’s fur. Investing in a high-quality nylon or polyester collar means looking for a collar with a relative thickness to ensure that it will not snap easily.

Kind of buckle

One of the most common kitten collar buckles is the breakaway buckle, making it easy to snap open the collar by exuding a certain amount of force. These are incredibly useful for cats if they get caught on something and cannot get out. Instead of struggling and hurting itself, the breakaway buckle would protect its neck. There are also other kinds of buckles, including traditional buckles, which require two fingers to unclasp.

What to look for in a quality kitten collar

Bells

Perhaps the most common additional feature on kitten collars, bells add a delightful ring to your cat’s walk. If you decide to let your cat roam outside of your home as a neighborhood cat, then investing in a bell is a good idea to keep track of them. Additionally, a bell will also help find your feline friend when they are roaming your home. However, it is essential to note that if you dislike the idea of constant ringing in your home, a bell might not be the best choice for you.

Collar style

Determining the best collar style and color will come down to a matter of aesthetic tastes. As the cat owner, finding a practical and stylish collar is not hard to do. However, to make sure that your kitty is strutting with the best-looking collar around, paying attention to styles and patterns that catch your eye will be essential.

Personalizations

Specific collars will give you the option to personalize it with predetermined designs, embroidery or patterns. Personalizing a cat collar helps keep an address or phone number on a collar without investing in an ID tag or microchip. However, it is recommended that having more than one option for helping your kitty get back to you if they get lost is helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitten collar

The least expensive cat collars can cost as little as $1. Many cat collars come in packs of various colors and styles, and these packs can also be relatively cheap. Most midrange cat collars will cost between $2-$4 and will be made from more durable materials with a wider variety of colors and patterns to choose from. More expensive cat collars will cost more than $5. These will be the most durable collars with intricate designs and possibly additional features, such as bells.

Kitten collar FAQ

What is the purpose of a kitten collar?

A. Like any collar, kitten collars are valuable tools to help neighbors know if your kitten is lost. When paired with an ID tag, it makes returning your kitty to you much more manageable. Additionally, it makes it easier to identify your cat as a neighborhood cat and not a stray.

What if the collar does not fit?

A. Most, if not all, collars come with an adjustable strap, making sliding the collar around your cat’s neck a breeze. It is essential for cat collars to be snug, but not tight on a cat, and it is recommended to be able to fit two fingers between the collar and your cat’s neck for an appropriate tightness.

What is the best kitten collar to buy?

Top kitten collar

GoTags Personalized Cat Collars with Breakaway Safety Release Buckle

What you need to know: Go Tag’s personalized cat collars provide accurate embroidery with all the information you can need to keep your kitty safe.

What you’ll love: Its personalized embroidered letters and numbers make it easy to replace any ID tags. It is highly customizable in both colors and comes with a secure clasp that will fit cats of all sizes.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the clasps may break easily when put under pressure and may be too big for smaller kittens.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top kitten collar for the money

Reflective Cat Collar with Bell, Set of 6

What you need to know: This six-pack of cat collars from Bemix comes at an affordable price and features a cute silver bell on each.

What you’ll love: The collars are constructed from nylon, making them sturdy. It comes in a pack, making replacing a broken or misplaced collar easy.

What you should consider: Users have reported that the breakaway strap can unclasp easily.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Lamphyface 3 Pack/Set Cat Collar Breakaway with Cute Bow Tie and Bell

What you need to know: These stylish bowtie-inspired cat collars make an equally adorable and practical cat accessory.

What you’ll love: It comes in three distinct fruity patterns and designs. Additionally, it has an easy breakaway design to help put on your cat with ease and comes with a bell.

What you should consider: Users mentioned that the fabric is susceptible to fraying, especially when scratched by a cat’s claws.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Extodry 14 Pack Reflective-Breakaway Cat Collars with Bells, Safety Buckle Kitten Collar, with Name Tag

What you need to know: This large pack of cat collars comes in an inexpensive bundle with several color options for your cat.

What you’ll love: It has a cute cat-face design and is easy to adjust, thanks to its reflective breakaway strap. It also comes with two ID tags.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the bell can fall off easily.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Cat Collars Breakaway with Bell – 4 Pack

What you need to know: These cute, fruit-designed cat collars from SuperBuddy offer aesthetically pleasing collars.

What you’ll love: It comes in a pack of four with easy-to-adjust breakaway clasps and a cute charm on every one.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that the dangling plastic pieces can irritate some cats.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

