Leather isn’t the best material for all-around use or outdoor expeditions so when going on a trip to the dog park, consider swapping the leather dog collar out for a nylon dog collar.

Which leather dog collar is best?

For most dog owners, choosing the right collar is about much more than just ensuring your dog has identification and a loop to attach a leash to. Your dog’s collar is a representation of your preferences and your dog’s personality. With its durability, versatile color options and lifetime warranty, the best leather dog collar is the Logical Leather Padded Dog Collar.

What to know before you buy a leather dog collar

Aspects of leather

There are three main aspects of leather you should consider when purchasing a leather dog collar: the quality, weight and maintenance.

Quality: It is important to ensure you’re purchasing a quality leather dog collar as cheap leather threatens both your dog’s health and the durability. Poor quality leather will dry out, crack and break with time. Your dog can easily break free from a cheap and rundown leather collar and eating any dry shards of leather can be hazardous.

It is important to ensure you’re purchasing a quality leather dog collar as cheap leather threatens both your dog’s health and the durability. Poor quality leather will dry out, crack and break with time. Your dog can easily break free from a cheap and rundown leather collar and eating any dry shards of leather can be hazardous. Weight: Leather is one of the heaviest dog collar materials. Smaller and young dogs may not be comfortable with a leather collar, as the weight ratio might not be suited to their neck strength.

Leather is one of the heaviest dog collar materials. Smaller and young dogs may not be comfortable with a leather collar, as the weight ratio might not be suited to their neck strength. Maintenance: Quality leather can last for many years but requires maintenance to reach its full potential. You can find more details on leather dog collar maintenance in the FAQ section below.

Individual needs of your dog

Depending on the personality and activity level of your dog, a leather dog collar may not be the best option.

Activity: Leather is a design-forward material. That is to say, it isn’t the best collar for dogs that like to go swimming or play in the dirt. Leather is also not recommended for use in long-term exposure to the elements as cold, heat, rain and excessive dryness can all reduce the life span of a leather dog collar.

Personality: Leather dog collars aren’t well suited to dogs who are easily frightened or undisciplined, as they can more easily slip from the neck of your dog. Martingale collars are better suited to this type of dog than leather.

What to look for in a quality leather dog collar

Rolled vs. flat leather dog collar

There are two types of leather dog collars: rolled and flat.

Rolled: Rolled leather dog collars are best for well-behaved dogs with easily matted coats, as the rolled leather is harder for thicker coats to knot around.

Rolled leather dog collars are best for well-behaved dogs with easily matted coats, as the rolled leather is harder for thicker coats to knot around. Flat: Flat leather dog collars are a more classical look. They’re best for dogs who pull against their leash as they spread the pressure along a larger area.

Style

Leather dog collars have their looks affected in two areas, their color and specific personalization.

Color: Leather dog collars don’t always need to be tan; each brand of leather dog collar often comes in many color options with blue, black and pink being especially common. Be cautious when purchasing a colored leather dog collar as low-quality coloring can stain your dog’s coat when both are subjected to water; check the user reviews to see if your prospective collar has this issue.

Leather dog collars don’t always need to be tan; each brand of leather dog collar often comes in many color options with blue, black and pink being especially common. Be cautious when purchasing a colored leather dog collar as low-quality coloring can stain your dog’s coat when both are subjected to water; check the user reviews to see if your prospective collar has this issue. Personalization: Personalization can be requested during the order with some leather dog collars while others will need to be personalized after you receive them. You can burn, stain, stitch and adhere anything you want into the leather with many people choosing to add contact info in case the tag is somehow removed.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather dog collar

A. Leather dog collars tend to vary in price mostly due to the quality of the leather used. Most basic leather dog collars start at $10, more varied or high-quality options tend to cost between $15-$20 and higher-end collars usually range from $20-$30.

Leather dog collar FAQ

Is there anything I can do to help my leather dog collar last longer?

A. There are some basic actions you can take to help your leather dog collar last a little longer. The simplest is to clean the leather dog collar if it gets dirty by rubbing it with either a damp or dry cloth. Don’t submerge the collar as leather isn’t generally meant to get too wet. If you’d like, you can also use leather oils, conditioners and balms to aid in maintenance or just add to the aesthetic appeal.

Is it safe to walk my dog with a leather dog collar?

A. When it comes to walking a dog, it’s recommended to always use a dog harness instead of attaching directly to the collar. Some exceptions are if your dog is very calm and/or well disciplined or if you’re going a very short distance. Otherwise, your dog can pull on its leash, which can cause large amounts of pressure on the neck that can lead to bruising, strangulation and other negative health effects.

What’s the best leather dog collar to buy?

Top leather dog collar

Logical Leather Padded Dog Collar

What you need to know: This collar is beautiful, durable and easily adjustable.

What you’ll love: 11 colors and plenty of sizes make selecting one of these leather dog collars to match your dog’s personality a snap.

What you should consider: Be careful when selecting a size, as there are only a few holes for adjusting the fit around your dog’s neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top leather dog collar for the money

CollarDirect Rolled Leather Dog Collar

What you need to know: This affordable leather dog collar sacrifices neither function nor fashion.

What you’ll love: The leather is nice and soft and comes in 13 colors and seven sizes.

What you should consider: Try to remember to remove this leather dog collar if your dog intends to get wet, as the metal pieces can rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Riparo Genuine Leather Padded Dog Collar

What you need to know: This is a great option for dogs who can’t stop themselves from pulling when on a leash thanks to the interior padding.

What you’ll love: The dyes involved in each of the 12 color options don’t bleed, so they can be washed with your clothes.

What you should consider: This collar is more comfortable for larger dogs due to its heavy weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.