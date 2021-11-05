Best vehicle harness for dogs

In the event of an accident, a quality vehicle harness for dogs can prevent your pup from sustaining serious injuries and from escaping the vehicle.

Which vehicle harnesses for dogs are best?

According to the American Kennel Club, it is paramount to keep dogs properly secured while riding in vehicles. Even if you are taking a short drive, unsecured dogs can be seriously injured or escape in any kind of collision. That is why, if you do not keep your dog in a crate while on the road, a vehicle harness is essential. However, certain vehicle harnesses are designed to perform better than others.

The COOYOO Dog Seat Belt in particular is a quality pick. This durable harness is designed with an elastic buffer that prevents choking, tangling and injury in the event of a sudden stop.

What to know before you buy a vehicle harness for dogs

Seat belt holder compatibility

While exploring vehicle harnesses for dogs, you’ll notice that there are quite a few varieties. Most are compatible with nearly every standard seat belt holder. Some cars, however, are created with specialty seat belt holders that do not work with standard buckles. If you have any doubts as to whether your seat belt holder fits standard buckle sizing, check your vehicle’s specifications.

Your dog’s measurements

As with nearly every product for dogs, ensuring the proper fit is crucial with vehicle harnesses. Since there is no one-size-fits-all option for dog seat belts, you will need to take your dog’s measurements before purchasing your chosen model. Experts with the American Kennel Club recommend that vehicle harnesses for dogs should be short and snug. Individuals with small dogs should be especially aware of this recommendation, since most designs are made for medium to large size dogs. Having too long of a tether will allow the dog to roam around the vehicle, and will not provide adequate tension if an accident occurs.

Color

Although not a significant consideration, some people prefer matching the color of the vehicle harness to their car’s interior or to their dog’s collar. Since dog seat belts come in a variety of colors, explore every option to ensure that you order the one you like most.

What to look for in a quality vehicle harness for dogs

Durability

One of the most critical factors in selecting the right vehicle harness for your dog is durability. All quality brands ensure that every part of the belt is made with strong materials. First and foremost, straps should not be easy to chew through. Well-built designs are also created in a way that prevents dogs from unbuckling or escaping the harness during the drive. Always look for harnesses that are built with the highest quality materials to reduce the risk of injury.

Tangle-free

Ask any pet owner who has used a dog seat belt before, and you’re almost certain to hear feedback about the strap getting tangled and twisted. This is even more of a pain point for individuals with multiple dogs riding in the back seat. Whether due to anxiety or excitement, many dogs pace, change spots and wiggle around during each drive. This quickly causes them to become tangled in their vehicle harness. Top-quality brands feature tangle-free designs that eliminate this common frustration.

Various sizes

Brands of high-quality vehicle harnesses for dogs know that one size definitely does not fit all. Oftentimes, you will see multiple seat belt sizes that correspond to the size of your dog. Always order the length that will ensure a snug and secure fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a vehicle harness for dogs

Well-constructed vehicle harnesses for dogs range between $10-$15.

Vehicle harness for dogs FAQ

Do all vehicle harnesses fit every dog?

A. No. Always compare your dog’s measurements with those of any vehicle harness you are considering purchasing.

Are vehicle harnesses for dogs necessary?

A. Absolutely. Dogs who are allowed to roam the back seat freely are at a much higher risk of sustaining a serious injury in the event of an accident. Each year, there are also numerous instances of dogs going missing after running away from a vehicle accident scene. Buckling your dog in before every drive can keep them as safe as possible.

What are the best vehicle harnesses for dogs to buy?

Top vehicle harness for dogs

COOYOO Dog Seat Belt

What you need to know: Designed with durable materials, an elastic buffer and other key safety elements, the COOYOO Dog Seat Belt is a great pick for dogs of most sizes.

What you’ll love: Tangle-free and strong, this harness’s tether is built to last. The elastic buffer protects dogs from choking, and in the event of sudden braking. The belt itself can be adjusted between 22-31 inches. This harness is available in 10 different colors, and has a 360-degree swivel snap, helping dogs stay as comfortable as possible.

What you should consider: The strap can be chewed through by heavy chewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vehicle harness for dogs for the money

Pawaboo Dog Safety Vest Harness

What you need to know: This all-in-one vehicle harness includes both the seat belt strap and vest harness for maximum protection.

What you’ll love: The Pawaboo Dog Safety Vest Harness keeps dogs safe using a harness and vest system. Securing dogs by the vest (rather than with a collar) ensures that their weight is evenly distributed should a collision occur. This prevents neck injuries and choking. The design is available in nine different colors and in five sizes.

What you should consider: It does not accommodate larger dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BWOGUE Dog Safety Seat Belt

What you need to know: The BWOGUE Dog Safety Seat Belt is fastened behind a headrest (rather than buckled in), making it easy to adjust to dogs of varying sizes.

What you’ll love: Made with durable nylon fabric, this innovative design allows owners to adjust the belt to fit the size of their dog. The tether can also be used as a standard leash, making it easy to get in and out of the vehicle.

What you should consider: Can only accommodate dogs of up to 50 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.