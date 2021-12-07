Best joint supplement for dogs

There is no cure for arthritis, but you can relieve your dog’s pain and aches with a good joint supplement.

Which joint supplements for dogs are best?

Many elderly dogs suffer from the pains and aches of arthritis, which may come in the form of stiffness, limping or reluctance to do activities they once loved. There is no cure for arthritis, but you can relieve your dog’s pain and aches with joint supplements. The Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs is a stellar joint supplement for dogs.

What to know before you buy a joint supplement for dogs

Common canine arthritis symptoms

The most common symptoms of arthritis in dogs are accidents inside your home, crying, a loss of appetite, showing signs of pain when they’re touched on impacted areas of their body, unusual aggression, depression or irritability, refusing to walk more than just a few steps, limping or walking stiffly and slowly, particularly in the morning.

They might also sleep more than usual, be reluctant to use the stairs, refuse to jump into the car or onto the couch or simply be less interested in outings and walks.

Canine arthritis treatment

If your dog has severe arthritis, you should take them to the vet and give them prescription-strength inflammation and pain relievers. But if they have minor arthritic discomfort, there are a number of over-the-counter joint supplements to help make the condition a little easier to live with.

Some of the most common ingredients in these joint supplements for dogs include glucosamine, chondroitin, omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric, methylsulfonylmethane or MSM, hyaluronic acid and CBD.

Side effects

Most non-prescription joint supplements don’t have any side effects, but some more sensitive dogs might have digestive symptoms like gas or loose stools. These side effects will typically go away within a few days, but if they don’t, you should stop giving your dog the supplement.

What to look for in a quality joint supplement for dogs

Appeal

The joint supplement must appeal to your dog. These supplements usually have meat flavors, so this shouldn’t be an issue.

Affordability

The joint supplement should also be fairly affordable and cost-effective. If you have a larger dog, you might need more capsules per dose, so keep this in mind during your search.

Fillers

Watch out for fillers — ideally, the supplement shouldn’t contain any artificial colors, fillers or nonessential ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a joint supplement for dogs

Inexpensive joint supplements cost less than $20, while mid-range joint supplements range in price from about $20-$40, and high-end joint supplements go for more than $40.

Joint supplement for dogs FAQ

Are some dog breeds more likely to get arthritis than other breeds?

A. Any dog breed, including mutts, can get arthritis as they get older, but some dog breeds are more susceptible to getting arthritis than other breeds. Larger breeds, like Newfoundlands, Great Danes, golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers and German shepherds, are more likely to get arthritis than small breeds.

One exception to this rule is that smaller dog breeds with long backs, like dachshunds and corgis, are more prone to spine and hip problems and are more likely to get arthritis.

Can young dogs and puppies get arthritis?

A. Most dogs with arthritis are senior dogs with osteoarthritis, but there are other kinds of joint disorders and arthritis that can show up in younger dogs, including puppies. If your puppy or young dog seems to be unwell, doesn’t want to jump or walk or limps, then you should take them to the veterinarian.

What is the best method for giving your dog their joint supplement?

A. Most joint supplements are flavored with peanut butter, chicken, beef or other ingredients that dogs love, and they typically come in a treat-like form, so you can give the supplement to your dog as a treat if you want. You can also choose to mix the joint supplement into your dog’s food.

What are the best joint supplements for dogs to buy?

Top joint supplement for dogs

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs – Mobility

What you need to know: This joint supplement for dogs from Honest Paws is a perfect full-spectrum CBD oil for any dog with hip or joint issues.

What you’ll love: This supplement is simple to give directly to your dog or add to their food, and it comes with turmeric, which functions as an anti-inflammatory ingredient to help ease their joint problems.

What you should consider: This supplement can be fairly expensive over the long term, depending on the size of your dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top joint supplement for dogs for the money

PetHonesty Hemp Mobility Duck Flavored Soft Chews Joint & Mobility Supplement for Dogs

What you need to know: These joint supplements feature natural ingredients, as well as a purposeful formula that your dog will love.

What you’ll love: This supplement includes a mixture of Glucosamine HCL, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), turmeric and green lipped mussels.

What you should consider: Some customers say they take some time to kick in.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Worth checking out

Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets

What you need to know: This joint supplement for dogs from Cornbread Hemp offers a tasty and powerful relief for your dog’s joints without the risk of negative effects.

What you’ll love: This joint supplement comes in a corndog flavor that your dog will love, as well as a combo of natural ingredients, including hemp extract and coconut oil, that will offer your dog relief from stress and pain.

What you should consider: The effects of this joint supplement might decrease after some period of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Cornbread CBD

