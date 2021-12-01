Best cheap fish tank

Cheap fish tanks can help you add some color and interest to your room at a fraction of the price.

Which cheap fish tank is best?

Cheap fish tanks can help you add some color and interest to your room. It can be relaxing to watch an aquarium full of fish swim back and forth. But selecting the appropriate cheap fish tank and furnishing it can be very confusing. The Fluval All-in-One Freshwater Kit is a first-class cheap fish tank.

What to know before you buy a cheap fish tank

Materials

There are a couple of different materials for cheap fish tanks, including acrylic fish tanks and glass fish tanks. Glass fish tanks are the most common option, and they tend to be less expensive than acrylic. Acrylic are more expensive, but they weigh less and are less likely to shatter when struck or dropped.

Size

Fish tanks are measured by the number of gallons of water they hold, rather than by the physical measurements. There are some tanks as small as one gallon and others as big as 100 gallons.

Monitoring

You should check the fish tank daily, counting your fish and watching them for a few minutes to make sure they’re healthy.

What to look for in a quality cheap fish tank

Shape

Cheap fish tanks are traditionally rectangular, which works well for the health of your fish since there is better oxygenation.

Lid

Fish tanks need lids to decrease water evaporation, keep fish from jumping out and keep curious children and pets from taking the fish out of the tank.

Accessories

Fish tanks often come with a few accessories, including a substrate like gravel, a thermometer and a filtration system.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap fish tank

Cheap fish tanks range in price from less than $50 to about $125. The cost is largely dependent on the size of the tank.

Cheap fish tank FAQ

What is the best location for your cheap fish tank?

A. Your fish tank should ideally be located in a place where you and your family can enjoy it the most, but there are a few things you should think about. You need the fish tank to be located near an electrical outlet, so you can plug in the heater, filter and light.

The fish also need to have a regular cycle of darkness and light, so the fish tank should be fairly close to a window but not close enough that the tank gets direct sunlight since direct sunlight can overheat the water and encourage the growth of algae, both of which can hurt the health of your fish.

You should also avoid putting your fish tank directly on the floor, near high-traffic areas like doorways or close to the heating or air conditioning vents. Any of these locations can cause stress for your fish.

Should you purchase a saltwater tank?

A. Many saltwater fish are unique and colorful, but it’s best to leave these saltwater fish to the fish experts. Maintaining and setting up saltwater tanks is much more complicated than maintaining freshwater fish tanks and requires a big tank.

Which other items and accessories do you need to set up your cheap fish tank?

A. There are multiple items, along with the needed accessories, that make taking care of your fish more enjoyable and simpler. For example, you need fish food that is specifically formulated for the kind of fish you need. A fish net makes it simple to catch your fish and other aquatic creatures when you need to move the fish from the tank.

You also need a water testing kit to test the pH of the water, as well as levels of nitrate, nitrite and ammonia, and a siphon with a clean bucket and a hose for changing the water. Make sure it’s a clean bucket rather than a bucket that you’ve used for household cleaning supplies.

You should also purchase decorations for the inside of the fish tank, including rocks, real or fake plants and fanciful decor like treasure chests and sunken ships. These decorations can help give your fish and aquatic features a place to hide whenever they feel insecure or stressed.

What’s the best cheap fish tank to buy?

Top cheap fish tank

Fluval All-in-One Freshwater Kit

What you need to know: This cheap fish tank from Fluval is an excellent choice for beginners with its comprehensive filtration system and bold curved design.

What you’ll love: This Fluval cheap fish tank comes in white and black and provides a customizable water flow, an effective filtration system, a lighting timer, dimmable lighting and a remote that changes the light color.

What you should consider: The filter that comes with this tank might be a little too strong for weak-swimming or tiny species.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap fish tank for the money

Fluval Spec V 5-Gallon Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This cheap fish tank from Fluval is an excellent aquarium for showcasing shrimp and other small species.

What you’ll love: It comes with a powerful filtration system, bright LED lighting and a small desktop footprint. It’s also optimized for small aquatic species like guppies, neon tetras and bettas.

What you should consider: This cheap fish tank does not come with a heater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marineland Portrait Five-Gallon Aquarium Kit

What you need to know: This cheap fish tank is a tall and compact aquarium for displaying small fish and other aquatic creatures.

What you’ll love: This cheap Marineland fish tank features a rear compartment that houses the pump and heater, as well as a removable lid, stylish curved glass, a powerful filtration system and bright blue and white LED lighting.

What you should consider: The filter that comes with this cheap fish tank is too big for small shrimp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

