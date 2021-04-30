Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Manson for sexual assault
Fallen tree traps man in portable toilet at Gettysburg National Military Park
India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID
Video
‘Moonstruck’ actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Avalanche aim to keep rolling against Sharks
Top Stories
Courtney Hall, captain of Chargers’ lone Super Bowl team, dies at 52
Video
Grubauer helps Avs break 3-game slide in 3-0 win over Sharks
NFL Draft: 49ers get Michigan CB Ambry Thomas
Steelers draft pick, Bay Area native Najee Harris throws party at Richmond homeless shelter
Video
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Flea & Tick
How to use a flea collar for cats
Trending Stories
Kaiser laying off hundreds of healthcare workers across Northern CA
Video
Minnesota woman vies to become first Sports Illustrated swimsuit model with Down syndrome
Video
‘Moonstruck’ actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Woman faces hate crime charges after calling Berkeley cops on Black delivery driver
Video
Santa Clara Valley reservoirs fall to 16% full
Video