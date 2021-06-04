If you notice your dog’s chew toy starting to break apart or tear, you’ll want to replace it immediately to reduce any choking hazards.

What are the best chew toys for dogs?

It’s natural for dogs to have the urge to chew, but depending on your dog’s size and chewing level, some flimsy dog toys just won’t cut it. To prevent your four-legged friend from chewing on the legs of your furniture or tearing up your new pair of sneakers, investing in a tough chew toy will make everyone happy.

Choosing safe chew toys for your dogs is also crucial, as some toys may contain hazardous materials or could be too hard for puppies and older dogs. We’ll go over the primary considerations you should factor in when buying a chew toy and provide some of our top picks so you can keep your dog entertained and occupied.

Dog chew toys considerations

Age

For young puppies and senior dogs, you’ll want to avoid overly hard or sharp chew toys. There are specific teething toys designed for young dogs, while older dogs should have slightly softer toys to accommodate decreased jaw strength.

There is a wide variety of highly durable options for adult dogs that can suit every breed and energy level.

Size

The bigger the dog, the larger the chew toy they’ll likely need. Smaller breeds will do best with toys that they can easily handle and carry in their mouths. However, you should not give small chew toys to large dogs as they are potential choking risks if accidentally swallowed.

Strength

Heavy-duty chewers will require the most durable toys, usually made from high-quality rubber or sturdy natural rope. You must consider the material used in the toy’s construction since less durable options are more likely to break apart and end up being swallowed.

Safety

Only choose chew toys that contain non-toxic materials. It may be tempting to buy cheap chew toys from an unknown brand, but some of those toys may contain harmful materials that can negatively impact your dog’s health.

Types of dog chew toys

Bones

Like classic dog bones, this style of chew toys comes in various styles, shapes, colors, materials and flavors.

Ropes and pull toys

Generally made from nylon, rubber or natural fibers, ropes and pull toys can serve as a solitary chew toy or are great for playing fetch or tug-of-war, making them a multi-purpose option.

Balls

Thick rubber chew toy balls are durable and difficult for dogs to tear apart. Available in a variety of sizes, most dogs will enjoy gnawing on these toys when they aren’t playing fetch.

Food-dispensers

A unique style of chew toy, food dispensing models feature a hollow center that houses treats released while chewing or playing.

Indestructible dog chew toys

Goughnuts TuG Virtually Indestructible Dog Pull Toy

Ideal for even the largest and most aggressive chewer, this tough chew toy can also be used to play tug-of-war safely without worrying about it tearing.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Ruff Dawg Dawg-Nut Toy

Constructed from FDA-approved rubber, the heavy-duty Dawgnut chew toy bounces, floats on water and comes in bright colors, so it’s easy for your dog to find.

Sold by Amazon, Petco and Chewy

KONG Extreme Ball

Kong is known for making high-quality, safe chew toys for dogs, and this rubber ball is no different. Puncture-resistant and tough enough to stand up to severe chewers, your dog will also love how much it bounces.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

KONG Extreme Dog Toy

The go-to option for many dog owners, you can fill the Kong Extreme Dog Toy with a treat to keep your dog engaged. Available in different sizes, the unique shape gives this toy an unpredictable bounce, making each throw exciting.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

VANFINE Dog Squeaky Indestructible Tough Dog Toys

Complete with an interactive squeaker inside, all types of dogs will enjoy the beef flavor and scent as they chow down on this non-toxic toy.

Sold by Amazon

HDP JW Megalast Ball

Stuff this long-lasting thermoplastic rubber ball with treats and watch your dog go to town. If they ever lose interest, these sustainable chew toys are 100% recyclable, reducing your waste.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Ucio Squeaky Dog Toys

Using an easy-to-wash design, this squeaker toy is excellent for medium and large dog breeds. The eco-friendly rubber is solid and safe for both dogs and the environment.

Sold by Amazon

Nylabone Power Chew Textured Dog Chew Ring

The strong nylon used to make this textured chew ring may not be the best choice for gentle chewers or puppies, but it will give extreme chewers hours of entertainment.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Nylabone Power Chew Variety Triple Pack

Great for strong dogs up to 25 pounds, these durable bones come in three tasty flavors, including bacon, chicken and even allergen-free peanut butter.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Nylabone Just for Puppies Teething Chew Toy

Featuring both a softer bone and a slightly harder option to use as they grow up, these Nylabone chew toys will help soothe your teething puppy without causing any painful oral damage.

Sold by Amazon

Hartz Chew ‘n Clean

If your dog is a heavy chewer, why not choose a model that cleans their teeth and freshens their breath? Puppies, adult dogs and senior dogs can all enjoy this durable chew toy.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Nylabone Dental Dinosaur Chew Toy

Flavored and styled in a fun design, every time your dog decides to gnaw on this dental chew toy, they’ll receive premium teeth cleaning meant to control plaque build-up.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

Arm & Hammer Super Treadz Gator & Gorilla Chew Toy

The unique animal design, complete with a treat dispenser, is infused with baking powder to help clean your dog’s mouth while also reducing bad breath. When it gets dirty, simply throw it in the dishwasher to clean.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Pet Qwerks Flavor Infused BarkBone

Created for medium sized dogs up to 55 pounds, your pet will have a hard time resisting the natural bacon flavor and realistic bone shape. Plus, the material is FDA-approved, keeping your dog healthy and safe.

Sold by Amazon

Benebone Real Bacon Durable Wishbone Dog Chew Toy

Due to its shape, this chew toy allows your dog to easily grip and hold onto it with their paws, giving them a great chewing experience. With three flavor options, they’ll be happy and satisfied all day long.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Petstages Dogwood Wood Alternative Dog Chew Toy

What dog doesn’t love chewing on a stick? This chew toy provides a similar experience as a wood alternative but uses dog-safe materials that won’t splinter or cause injury.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Mammoth 5-knot Rope Toy

An extra-long rope that is great for tug-of-war, this toy is made from non-toxic cotton-poly yarns that are entirely safe for heavy chewers and can even improve oral health.

Sold by Amazon

BLUEISLAND Dog Rope Toys for Aggressive Chewers

Built using all-natural and washable cotton, this safe rope chew toy for dogs will let you play one-on-one with your dog or give them rewarding solitary chew time. If it happens to get chewed through, the company will provide a replacement.

Sold by Amazon

Jolly Pet Romp-n-Roll Dog Toy

A perfect combo option, this convenient toy will give your dog the benefit of having both a rope and durable rubber ball to chew.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.