Best dog toy basket

Dog-toy baskets are a fun, effective and stylish way to keep all of your furry friend’s toys organized.

Which dog toy baskets are best?

Dog owners love to make their pups happy by giving them the best toys money can buy. After purchasing a fun collection of bones, ropes and the always-popular stuffed Lamb Chop squeaker, all these toys need a place to go. Investing in a quality dog-toy basket is a stylish and effective way to keep your furbaby’s toys in a central location. This helps your home stay tidy while giving your dog access to their favorite playthings.

Our choice for the top dog-toy basket is the Park Life Designs Naples Cotton Rope Dog Toy Storage. This sturdy and neutral design is made using 100% organic cotton rope.

What to know before you buy a dog toy basket

Style

People who have accumulated any number of dog toys know how valuable proper storage can be. Instead of having toys strewn across the floor, these baskets help you put tennis balls, stuffed animals and chewing sticks away with ease. Since most individuals store these baskets in main rooms and living spaces, finding a style that coordinates with your decor is essential. However, most dog-toy baskets are designed with neutral colors that make it easy to match any interior look.

Quantity of toys

Prior to purchasing your favorite style, assess the quantity of toys you plan to store. If you’re unsure about measurements, use an ordinary basket you already own for comparison purposes. Ensure the toy basket you choose fits its designated space in your home. When deciding between two sizes, opt for the larger option. Your dog is likely to accumulate more toys, so a bigger basket will accommodate additions.

Material

From organic cotton to wicker, select the material you like most. Individuals who are indifferent to the material type should still make several related considerations. Those who have puppies and dogs that tend to chew on household objects should select the most durable material available. Powerful chewers can destroy even high-quality soft baskets. If you have a dog that tends to mark items or has frequent accidents, wicker and plastic options are easier to clean.

What to look for in a quality dog toy basket

Durable

Well-built dog-toy baskets are made to last. Instead of standard household baskets, these designs are created with dog behavior in mind. They can’t be broken easily, and are made to withstand expected wear and tear. Gentle chewers have a hard time making a dent in the fabric, wood and other common materials used. Overall, quality dog-toy baskets should last (at least) several years.

Fun design

While most dog-toy baskets are made with neutral base colors, they often feature fun designs and patterns. Some even include personalization, allowing you to add your dog’s name to the front. From puppy prints to sophisticated bone-shaped nameplates, there is a design suited to your home’s decor.

Easy for dogs to access toys

Most dog-toy baskets feature an open design, allowing your pooch to easily grab what they want to play with. Select styles have lids and closures you can secure and open as needed, providing extra flexibility.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog toy basket

Dog-toy baskets typically cost $10-$55. If ordering from an online retailer, consider the addition of shipping costs.

Dog toy basket FAQ

Why should you buy a dog toy basket for your home?

A. Dog toys scattered about can make floors look messy. They can also lead to injury if you trip or step on them. Dog-toy baskets are a fun way to keep all your pup’s prized possessions organized.

Are dog toy baskets durable?

A. Yes. Unlike baskets designed for other purposes, brands take special care to make dog-toy baskets durable and sturdy.

What are the best dog toy baskets to buy?

Top dog toy basket

Park Life Designs Naples Cotton Rope Dog Toy Storage

What you need to know: Designed using 100% organic cotton rope, this sustainable toy basket is nontoxic and easy to wash.

What you’ll love: It is machine washable. This design is made with soft sides and is collapsible. Individuals looking for a durable basket that easily can be transported will appreciate this offering.

What you should consider: Heavy chewers could potentially damage the cloth fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog toy basket for the money

Morezi Felt Dog Toy Box

What you need to know: Available in multiple colors and sizes, the Morezi felt dog-toy box has a playful design and excellent storage capabilities.

What you’ll love: The basket has wooden handles for ease of repositioning. Individuals can select the size that works best for their needs. This toy basket is available in gray, pink and black.

What you should consider: Sizing options may not be large enough for those who have a significant number of dog toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bone Dry Bone-Shaped Wicker Storage Basket

What you need to know: This wicker basket offers enhanced durability, along with a lid and secure closure.

What you’ll love: Dog owners who want greater control over when their dogs access toys should consider purchasing this basket. When not in use, you can close and lock the lid. This basket is available in three sizes and features a handle on top for convenience.

What you should consider: It is one of the more expensive baskets on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

