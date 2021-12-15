Before starting your dog on dog diapers, check with your veterinarian first; your dog might have an underlying condition causing them to lose bladder control.

Which Petsmart dog diaper is best?

It can be hard to deal with a dog that has recently lost control of its bladder or is prone to having accidents in certain conditions. Using a Petsmart dog diaper is an excellent and humane way to assist in keeping both your home and your dog clean and happy.

The best Petsmart dog diaper is the Top Paw Scented Disposable Dog Diapers – 12 Pack. These female-centric Petsmart dog diapers have desirable features that allow for a swift diaper change as soon as your dog makes a mess.

What to know before you buy a Petsmart dog diaper

Male vs. female dog

Dogs require differently constructed dog diapers, depending on their sex.

Male: Also known as wraps, male Petsmart dog diapers take the form of a wrap. This wrap loops around their waist and secures on their back with the absorbent portion covering their belly and genitalia.

Female: Female Petsmart dog diapers look similar to human diapers but with a tail hole. They are shorter than male Petsmart dog diapers and typically won’t provide the coverage a male needs.

Disposable vs. reusable

Disposable: Disposable Petsmart dog diapers are best used in temporary situations like temporary incontinence or nervous traveling, etc. This is because disposable dog diapers rapidly incur high costs, being more expensive per diaper than a human diaper.

Reusable: If bladder control issues are here to stay for your dog, consider a reusable dog diaper. Their high upfront cost is quickly offset by their ability to be washed and dried hundreds of times. Plus, they’re better for the environment.

What to look for in a quality Petsmart dog diaper

Comfort

Ensuring your dog is comfortable in their Petsmart dog diaper is the most important aspect for many dog owners. The first step is to measure your dog and order appropriately sized dog diapers. You’ll then want to select a Petsmart dog diaper with adjustable fittings like those with elastic bands and hook-and-loop straps to tailor the dog diaper just right.

Design

Petsmart dog diapers are available in various designs, so you won’t run out of options easily if fashion is important to you. They can be as basic as a simple color or have repeating images, while others mimic regular clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on a Petsmart dog diaper

Petsmart dog diapers have two distinct price ranges depending on whether they’re disposable or reusable. Disposable Petsmart dog diapers come in multi-packs that cost $10-$30, with higher dollar amounts meaning larger packages. Reusable dog diapers generally come in packs of one, which cost around $20-$30.

Petsmart dog diaper FAQ

How do you fix a leaking dog diaper?

A. A dog diaper can leak for several reasons, the most common being an improper fit. You’ll want your dog diaper to be snug without pinching. If this doesn’t solve the issue, you may want to use a dog diaper with a higher absorbency rating or use a diaper booster pad insert.

How often should you change a Petsmart dog diaper?

A. You should change your dog diaper as soon as you notice that your dog has soiled it. Some dog diapers employ a color-changing feature to alert you as soon as your dog soils the diaper. Still, those that don’t will need to be checked regularly to ensure your dog doesn’t become uncomfortable sitting in a soiled diaper.

What’s the best Petsmart dog diaper to buy?

Top Petsmart dog diaper

Top Paw Scented Disposable Dog Diapers – 12 Pack

What you need to know: These scented disposable dog diapers are a great choice for young and old dogs alike.

What you’ll love: The cotton-blossom scent provides a fresh covering of your dog’s messes, and the SwiftDry technology used in these dog diapers turns liquids into gel fast. These diapers change color when wet and have an adjustable fit to ensure your dog’s comfort.

What you should consider: Some dogs might be able to slip out of these dog diapers if the fit isn’t properly adjusted, and not everyone will like the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart and Amazon

Top Petsmart dog diaper for the money

Top Paw Disposable Male Wrap Dog Diapers – 12 Pack

What you need to know: These are the unscented and male-centric versions of the above dog diapers for those who don’t want the scent.

What you’ll love: The wrapping method allows your male dog their full usual movement while catching any urine with the same SwiftDry, liquid-to-gel, color-change-when-wet technologies like the above version. They are also adjustable with tabs and elastic materials.

What you should consider: Some dogs might be sized too large or small for any given size, and even well-fitted sizes can still be occasionally wiggled out of.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart and Amazon

Worth checking out

PoochPad PoochPants Washable Dog Diaper

What you need to know: This reusable dog diaper is a top choice for those who want to limit their dog’s waste generation.

What you’ll love: These washable, reusable dog diapers include a built-in odor control feature and do not require the use of inserts like similar reusable diapers. In addition, these diapers are rated to last through 300 wash-and-dry cycles or more.

What you should consider: Only one dog diaper is included in the package, meaning you’ll have to buy two or more if you want to wash/dry some while one is being worn.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

