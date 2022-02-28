Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
LIVE NOW
KRONON STREAMING 24/7
San Francisco
57°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Bay Area could host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
Crews battle brush fire near Monte Rio
Hawaii’s incoming passenger quarantine set to expire
Automakers suspend business in Russia
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
China 2022
Top Stories
Bay Area could host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
Top Stories
Super Bowl performance only drew 33 complaints
MLB cancels opening day
Banged-up Golden Knights begin busy March by hosting …
Reedy, Gadjovich, Dzingel get 1sts as Sharks beat …
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Financial
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: TikTok, Olympics on …
Top Financial Headlines
Trending Stories
Earthquake strikes near Los Gatos
Suspect with over $19K in stolen items arrested: …
Victims killed in Sacramento church identified
Santa Clara Co. lifting universal indoor mask mandate
San Jose police arrest fourth suspect for 2021 homicide