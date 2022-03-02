SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winner: Investors shake off intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict

Stocks rose despite a continued surge in oil prices surged amid the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil has notched a seven-year high. Prices traded above the $110-per-barrel mark today and this is in spite of an upcoming increase in available supply.

Wall Street wants to take a break from the defensive playbook and hold off overloading on utilities, healthcare and consumer staples stocks.

Shares of Ford popped 4.6% after the automaker announced it would split its electric vehicle and legacy production businesses into two separate units.

Salesforce rose 1.7% after the software giant beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday to give his semiannual monetary policy update.

“The Batman” will not debut in Russia. The film, which was scheduled to screen on Thursday, will be paused as WarnerMedia, Disney, and Sony all announced they’d be halting movie releases in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Winner: Tech giants take action against Russia

Google and Apple have seen multiple parts of their businesses affected by the Ukraine conflict.

Due to sanctions, contactless payments services Google Pay and Apple Pay have stopped working for customers of sanction-hit Russian banks.

Apple just paused all product sales in Russia and pulled state media from the App Store. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week — and in a major move for the iPhone maker — Apple has stopped selling products in the country and blocked state media outlets outside of Russia.

Both companies are pulling apps for state-run media outlets Russia Today News and Sputnik News from App Stores outside of Russia.

Both companies also disabled traffic data for Ukraine in their mapping apps this past week to avoid giving indications of civilian movements.

Some of Google’s products are also being repurposed as tools of information warfare by users. Listings for bars and restaurants in Russia have been flooded with fake reviews that include anti-war messages.

A truck full of SpaceX Starlink terminals has arrived in Ukraine. A Ukrainian official posted a photo of the shipment of terminals, which connect to Starlink satellites to access high-speed internet.

Winner: Tik Tok takes aim at Youtube

I am way to old to grasp TikTok, which is nonetheless determined to give you what you don’t want: 10-minute videos. The social media company is bumping max video lengths up to 10 whole minutes to expand beyond short-form content and potentially take on YouTube.

TikTok already has nearly 1 billion users around the world. But by adding longer videos, TikTok wants a piece of the world’s second-largest search engine and to hopefully claw away some of the $28.8 billion YouTube earned in ad revenue last year.

It’s a gamble.

TikTok’s creators have become popular for their hyper-short pieces of content; it’s unclear how those skills will translate to longer videos.

Plus, the app is relying on its audience to volunteer more screen time.

Big picture: Social media is converging. Less than a year ago, TikTok extended its max video length from 60 seconds to three minutes, and before that, the app had a 15-second time limit. Its competitors are introducing TikTok copycats like Facebook and Instagram Reels, and Snapchat Spotlight.