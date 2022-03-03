SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks are lower even as oil slips

Stocks were mixed, as the price of oil finally edged lower.

Markets are looking ahead to Friday’s February jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price of oil finally started to slip to $107 a barrel but is still up more than 45% for the year. It’s down from its intraday high of $116 and its highest level since September 2008.

Jobless claims total 215,000, fewer than expected; and productivity rose 6.6%.

Crude prices top $116, the highest since 2008, with commodity markets in turmoil.

A top Ukrainian official asked Xbox and PlayStation to block Russian gamers.

First, Amazon killed traditional bookstores. Then it opened 68 its own. Now, Amazon is doing away with its bookstores.

Winner: Now Playing on Netflix: Your Teenager

Movies and video games have been intrinsically linked for years — by both the arcade machines still found in lobbies of your multiplex and the hundreds of arcade games like Tron based on big-screen.

Netflix is buying a video game studio for the second time in six months: Next Games, the creator of games-based on TV shows including Netflix’s own Stranger Things.

The games will be used to enhance the company’s existing high-profile IP.

Epic Games, creator of worldwide sensation Fortnight, is acquiring music download site Bandcamp.

Loser: Child-Care Worker Shortage Hurts Workforce

As omicron cases wane and mask mandates are lifted, more and more Americans are positioned to re-enter the workforce.

Child care labor shortages are affecting 460,000 American families, and it’s beginning to weigh on the nation’s economy.

But women are participating in the labor force at decades-low rates due to expensive child care.

The day care service industry’s employment rate is still 12.4% below pre-pandemic norms.

Child care wages ranked among the lowest in the nation at an average of $12.25 per hour.

Target raised its minimum hourly wage for some to $24, meaning would-be caretakers suddenly have even less reason to burp babies.

Worse, child care is already a massive expense for parents, with services costing an average of $11,000 a year per child.

Winners are the babysitters called upon to fill the gaps. They’re making bank. Rates leaped 11% in 2021 to $20.57 an hour.