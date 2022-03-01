SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Loser: Stocks Extend Losses as Russia-Ukraine War Rages

Stocks slipped on the first day of March as oil prices surged and investors continue to monitor the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

The continued aggression from Russia pushed energy prices higher breaking above $104 per barrel, hitting its highest level in seven years.

Bitcoin jumped 17% as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. Bitcoin proponents have seen bitcoin as a safe haven asset or “digital gold,” but that definition has unraveled recently. Debate has also been raging over whether bitcoin could be used by Russia to evade sanctions.

4.22% . . .The 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which is pretty dang high.

“Unretirements” are picking up. The pandemic drove millions of Americans into early retirement. 2.8% of the workers who said they were retired in January 2021 went back into the labor force by January 2022.

Target shares surged after reporting 9% sales growth, despite supply chain pressures, and said it’s poised to keep that momentum going. Target stores double as fulfillment centers.

Loser: TV Ratings For Winter Olympics Was An All-Time Low

A loss for TV is a win for streaming, which is a better demographic for advertisers.

The audience of the Beijing Olympics has followed a common trend: audiences (especially younger viewers) are increasingly using different screens and platforms to watch video content.

The TV ratings for the Olympics on NBC-TV delivered an average primetime audience of 10.7 million viewers, making it the least watched Olympics on television of all time.

This was a 40% decline from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Peacock live streamed all 109 Olympic events and provided 2,800+ hours of overall coverage. Peacock streamed 4.3 billion minutes.

Total streaming viewership grew by 78% from the 2018 PyeongChang games.

The Winter Olympics delivered an average of one billion ad impressions each day with a total of 19.96 billion over the entire 18 days.

The NBCU Olympics had generated over 1 billion impressions on social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. There was an increase of 69% across all video views compared to the Korean Winter Games. TikTok had 229.5 million views resulting in 370,000 additional followers to the NBCU Olympics.

Winner: Tik Tok takes aim at YouTube

I am way to old to grasp TikTok, but I do know it’s determined to give you what you don’t want: 10-minute videos. The social media company is bumping max video lengths up to 10 whole minutes to expand beyond short-form content and potentially take on YouTube.

TikTok already has nearly 1 billion users around the world. But by adding longer videos, TikTok wants a piece of the world’s second-largest search engine and to hopefully claw away some of the $28.8 billion YouTube earned in ad revenue last year.

It’s a gamble.

TikTok’s creators have become popular for their hyper-short pieces of content; it’s unclear how those skills will translate to longer videos.

Plus, the app is relying on its audience to volunteer more screen time. Big picture: Social media is converging. Less than a year ago, TikTok extended its max video length from 60 seconds to three minutes, and before that, the app had a 15-second time limit. Its competitors are introducing TikTok copycats like Facebook and Instagram Reels and Snapchat Spotlight