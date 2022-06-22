Which Adidas shoes are best?

For many, Adidas shoes are as good as it gets, as not many other athleticwear brands are as reputable and popular. Adidas offers high-quality, fashionable shoes with plenty of styles to choose from.

Before buying Adidas shoes, there are a few things to consider, but regardless of what you pick, chances are you’ll get a high-quality pair. Like the Adidas Ultraboost 21 Men’s Running Shoes, the best Adidas shoes are made with durable materials specially engineered for comfort and functionality.

What to know before you buy Adidas shoes

Size and fit

Comfort is critical for all athletic shoes, so you want to wear the correct size. Whether it’s to make them fashionable or more functional, many Adidas shoes have a slim build which can be uncomfortable for those with wide feet. Having some wiggle room in the toe box is important for preventing soreness, so consider purchasing a half size up.

Sneakers vs. running shoes

Sneakers are your best bet if you want something comfortable and practical to wear as part of a casual outfit or while running errands. Sneakers still look like athletic shoes, but they have a fashionable design that looks great with other streetwear.

Sneakers can be worn for exercising or sports, but running shoes are more suitable for that as they’re designed to provide comfort and stability during quick movements. Running shoes are also more flexible and comfortable, making them ideal for casual wear or even yard work.

Ultraboost vs. Supernova

Adidas running shoes can be further categorized into specific models, with two of the most famous being the Ultraboost and Supernova shoes. Ultraboost shoes have thick outsoles and prioritize comfort and energy transfer. Supernova shoes are more sleek and lightweight than Ultraboost shoes, making them the better option for exercising in warm climates. However, they don’t offer as much traction on wet or rugged surfaces.

What to look for in quality Adidas shoes

Breathability

Many Adidas shoes have a woven Primeknit upper for increased ventilation, letting your feet breathe. Physical activity can cause feet to overheat and sweat, but a breathable upper allows them to stay dry and cool for extended periods. The upper should also be durable and somewhat resistant to debris and moisture.

Midsole cushioning

The midsole is arguably the most important part of a running shoe as it often determines how functional and comfortable it is. A shoe with more cushioning in the midsole gives the wearer more stability and makes it more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Also, an Adidas Boost or Bounce midsole offers a more responsive feel during strides that give wearers an extra spring in their step.

Heel collar

Some Adidas running shoes have an extended collar that gives the wearer a tight, sock-like fit. This creates better stability and extra ankle support, which can be crucial, especially for those with an overpronated or supinated foot shape. Shoes with a heel collar are also easier to slip on and off.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas shoes

If you’re looking for reliable and lightweight running shoes, you can find a pair for $60-$100. However, if you want something more durable or engineered with advanced comfort technology, you can expect you pay up to $160.

Adidas shoes FAQ

What is Torsion System technology?

A. Torsion System technology is a lightweight bridge that essentially lets the forefoot and heel move independently. It allows increased flexibility during quick and agile movements and improved control during strides.

Are Stan Smith sneakers suitable for exercising or playing sports such as tennis?

A. Stan Smiths originated as tennis shoes in the 1960s and are versatile enough to use for light exercise. However, other modern Adidas athletic shoes are engineered with the latest technology to provide superior performance for tennis and other sports.

What are the best Adidas shoes to buy?

Top Adidas shoes

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Men’s Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable, lightweight and have plenty of cushioning, making them ideal for running and casual everyday wear.

What you’ll love: The forefoot and midfoot are stiff, providing increased energy transfer and responsiveness with every step. The knit textile upper is breathable, the Stretchweb rubber outsole offers excellent traction on various surfaces and the sock-like fit provides a secure feel around the ankles. It’s available in several colors.

What you should consider: The additional cushioning in the heel makes them feel heavy to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas shoes for the money

Adidas Women’s Stan Smith Sneakers

What you need to know: These sneakers have a retro, clean-cut look and are as versatile as they’re functional and fashionable.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a durable synthetic upper and lining and a rubber outsole for superior traction. The latest models are redesigned with an environment-friendly focus, as they’re made from over 50% recycled materials. They have iconic Stan Smith style and come in several colors.

What you should consider: They can get scuffed and dirty easily. They’re stiff out of the box, so they will require some breaking in before they’re comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Supernova Running Shoes

What you need to know: These lightweight shoes are great for exercising in warm environments and running everyday errands.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a rugged rubber outsole for a strong grip. A breathable mesh upper improves ventilation and lets your feet stay cool and dry for longer. The cushioned hybrid midsole offers excellent energy transfer for extra bounce-back on strides.

What you should consider: The sizes run small, and some customers complained about their narrow build.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

