6 Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes

The original Lil Nas X shoes sold out in less than a minute.

Which Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes are best?

In March of 2021, Grammy-award winning singer Lil Nas X released a pair of “Satan shoes” that quickly became notorious.

Produced by a Brooklyn-based design studio MSCHF, the “Satan shoes” followed the success of Lil Nas X’s single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” These modified Nike Air Max 97s sneakers were black with red lettering, a gold-toned pentagram over the lacing — and what was said to be real human blood in the heels.

The $1,000 shoes caused quite a stir, selling out quickly only to prompt a legal battle with Nike. Apparently, the shoe company had not sanctioned the modifications and did not want its name associated with the devil-themed endeavor.

While the Lil Nas X shoes are no longer for sale, those who appreciated the style can find some fair lookalike shoes for recreating the overall aesthetic.

Best men’s Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes

Puma Men’s Axelion NXT Running Shoe

What you need to know: This running shoe is made of fabric and synthetic materials with a rubber sole. It comes in black with black lacing and red accents around the edges and around the sole.

What you’ll love: The color scheme is very similar to that of the Lil Nas X shoe, as is the overall shape of the shoe. It’s comfortable, holds up well and comes in half sizes.

What you should consider: There’s more red on this shoe than with the original Lil Nas X shoe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Gymnastics Shoe

What you need to know: This shoe has that classic ripple-effect style across the sides and is made from leather and synthetic materials with a rubber sole.

What you’ll love: As this is a Nike shoe similar to the line the original “Satan Shoes” were made from, this shoe is closest in shape and materials. It has a foam sole and the Nike logo in the same spot on Lil Nas X’s shoe. It also comes in half sizes.

What you should consider: This shoe is black and white with no red, so if the color scheme is what drew you to the Lil Nas X shoe, this might not be the best alternative. It’s less expensive than the “Satan Shoes” but still pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best women’s Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes

Whitin Women’s Running Shoes

What you need to know: This shoe has mesh uppers over breathable synthetic materials with black laces and a rubber/synthetic sole. All detailing is in red and white.

What you’ll love: This shoe has red lettering for the brand logo, reminiscent of the red lettering on Lil Nas X’s shoe. It’s comfortable, lightweight and available in half sizes.

What you should consider: There’s a lot of white around the heel that isn’t in keeping with the Lil Nas X color scheme.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lamincoa Women’s Walking Shoes

What you need to know: This walking-running shoe is made of breathable mesh with a fabric lining and polyurethane sole. The lacing is black and the inside is red while the sole is white, red and clear.

What you’ll love: The color scheme is good, with a red sole similar to the Lil Nas shoe’s, although this one is fully red instead of black with red blood. It’s a comfortable, supportive shoe with a great fit. It comes in half sizes, too.

What you should consider: The logo is done in white lettering and the strip of white above the sole breaks the lookalike illusion a bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best kid’s Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes

Reebok Kids Grade School Question Mid Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: This black-and-red unisex kid’s shoe is made of leather with synthetic accents and a rubber sole.

What you’ll love: The lacing is black and there is white logo detailing with a chunky, glossy red base. The silhouette is similar to that of the Lil Nas X shoe.

What you should consider: There’s much more red on the toe and around the sole on this shoe than the original.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Big Boys Air Max 97 Casual Sneakers

What you need to know: Here is an authentic black Nike shoe in boys sizes made from synthetic leather with ripple-inspired siding and a rubber sole.

What you’ll love: The original Lil Nas X shoe was created from the Nike Air Max 97 line, so this is the same type of shoe, only in child sizes. Everything about the shoe is identical except it does not have the red 666 lettering, pentagram charm or human blood in the soles.

What you should consider: Sizing is limited and there is no red anywhere on the shoe.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Best Lil Nas X shoe lookalike add-on accessories

Still missing the overall vibe of those unique Lil Nas X shoes? Consider customizing one of the above pairs. If doing embroidery yourself feels like too much work, you can still consider new laces or charms to make them look even more like the original — or just a little edgier in general.

Sport 28 Skull n’ Bones Specialty Printed Shoelaces

There are no skulls on the Lil Nas X shoe, but these 0.31-inch wide flat shoelaces are black with a skull-and-bone pattern that might satisfy your need for spooky iconography. The laces come in three sizes.

Sold by Etsy

OrthoStep Thick Round Athletic Shoelaces, Black with Red Tracers

This round shoelace is 0.22-inches wide with a black-and-red alternating design. It’s perfect if the Lil Nas X shoe lookalike you pick doesn’t have enough red and you want to add some color. Each package comes with two pairs of laces; several lengths are available.

Sold by Amazon

Angelus Leather Paint, Riot Red

If you have a steady hand and want to draw that “666” on the shoe yourself, you can try with this leather paint. It’s water-based, nontoxic and made for working with leather.

Sold by Amazon

Full Circle Gift Inverted Pentagram Charm

If you want an inverted pentagram for your laces, as seen on the Lil Nas X shoes, there is this small lead-free zinc-alloy charm. It is sold in batches as small as five, so you will have enough for both the left and right shoe as well as a few spares.

Sold by Etsy

