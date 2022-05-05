Which Mizuno baseball glove is best?

You never want to underperform in sports. If you’re a baseball player, you know how frustrating it can be to commit errors. However, you can minimize the chances of underperforming with a high-quality fielding glove.

Mizuno is a top manufacturer of baseball gloves and is known for its quality and durability. For example, the Mizuno 11.75-Inch Pro Select Series Fernando Tatis Jr. Glove 2022 is popular for its high-quality construction, superior comfort and stylish design.

What to know before you buy a Mizuno baseball glove

Construction

A glove has five parts: the palm, lacing, heel pad, web and hinge.

Palm: You don’t want to catch with this part of the glove, but the palm of a glove must be heavily padded under the leather to reduce impact.

You don’t want to catch with this part of the glove, but the palm of a glove must be heavily padded under the leather to reduce impact. Web: The web connects the thumb to the rest of the fingers and is the area where most balls are caught since it lets players secure them more easily.

The web connects the thumb to the rest of the fingers and is the area where most balls are caught since it lets players secure them more easily. Lacing: Lacing keeps a glove intact and gives it its shape.

Lacing keeps a glove intact and gives it its shape. Heel pad: The heel pad protects the bottom part of your hand.

The heel pad protects the bottom part of your hand. Hinge: The hinge lets you open and close your glove to make catching and securing balls easier.

Size

Your glove size depends on your age and hand size. Smaller gloves allow for quick ball transfer and are more lightweight. Larger gloves are great for outfielders, but they can feel clunky for other players. Ultimately, your glove should close effortlessly, feel light and fit comfortably.

Position

Depending on the fielding position you play, you’ll need a specific glove size. Pitchers, infielders and outfielders should use different glove sizes.

Infielder gloves are the smallest and are usually 11 to 12 inches. They have shallow pockets that let players quickly retrieve the ball to make a throw to a teammate.

are the smallest and are usually 11 to 12 inches. They have shallow pockets that let players quickly retrieve the ball to make a throw to a teammate. Pitcher gloves are usually slightly larger than other infielder gloves at 11.5 to 12.5 inches and have a closed web to conceal a pitcher’s hand formation.

are usually slightly larger than other infielder gloves at 11.5 to 12.5 inches and have a closed web to conceal a pitcher’s hand formation. Outfielder gloves are the largest and are typically either 12.5 or 12.75 inches. They have the deepest pockets, which are ideal for securing fly balls.

What to look for in a quality Mizuno baseball glove

Material

The best baseball gloves are made with high-quality leather. It is durable and weather-resistant, and it provides excellent protection. Full-grain leather offers elite performance, but it usually takes longer to break in than other leather gloves. On the other hand, synthetic leather is more lightweight and pliable than authentic leather, so it doesn’t require breaking in. However, it’s primarily used for youth or junior baseball gloves.

Web

There are several web shapes, each with its advantages, depending on your fielding position.

Basket webs are preferred by pitchers since they hide their hand formation from the opposing team.

webs are preferred by pitchers since they hide their hand formation from the opposing team. Trapeze webs create deep pockets and are excellent for outfielders.

webs create deep pockets and are excellent for outfielders. H-web gloves are popular among both infielders and outfielders, as their open crisscross pattern makes them suitable for catching fly balls and sturdy enough to field line drives effectively and securely.

gloves are popular among both infielders and outfielders, as their open crisscross pattern makes them suitable for catching fly balls and sturdy enough to field line drives effectively and securely. Cross webs are highly flexible and offer superior visibility. However, for that exact reason, they aren’t suitable for pitchers.

Lightweight

Your glove should have a durable build but should be lightweight enough to maneuver it effortlessly. Also, it’s a good idea to ensure that there’s plenty of padding to protect your hand should you catch a high-speed line drive in the palm of your glove.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mizuno baseball glove

Mizuno baseball gloves are considered elite quality, so they’re rather expensive. The cheapest gloves cost $180-$250, while expensive models made with premium materials can cost $250-$400.

Mizuno baseball glove FAQ

Can a glove be re-laced if the lacing is damaged or coming loose?

A. It can be a challenging repair yourself, but some sporting goods stores offer re-lacing services.

Is applying oil to a baseball glove necessary?

A. No, but it does help make it more pliable and decrease the time needed to break it in.

What’s the best Mizuno baseball glove to buy?

Top Mizuno baseball glove

Mizuno 11.75-Inch Pro Select Series Fernando Tatis Jr. Glove 2022

What you need to know: This high-end glove is made with top-quality leather and has a cross web, making it suitable for both infielders and outfielders.

What you’ll love: It is made with premium U.S. Steerhide leather and has a Steersoft palm leather lining for a superior feel and extra protection. It uses hand-based patterns to shape your glove to optimize your performance on the field, and it has a thumb slot for extra comfort.

What you should consider: It’s not as lightweight as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Mizuno baseball glove for the money

Mizuno 12.75-Inch Prime Elite Glove 2022

What you need to know: This is the cheapest Mizuno glove you’ll find, but it’s durable and comfortable. Once it’s broken in, it offers elite performance.

What you’ll love: It uses Finger Core technology for improved flexibility, letting players place their ring fingers in the pinky slot. Also, it has a perforation along the thumb for breathability.

What you should consider: Even when using oil, it takes longer than other models to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Mizuno 11.5-Inch Pro Series Glove

What you need to know: This glove is made with premium leather and is versatile enough to be used by fielders of all positions.

What you’ll love: It has a shallow pocket placed under a modified I web for optimal performance. The elite palm liner makes for a secure and comfortable fit, and the pre-formed pocket shapes to the needs of a player’s fielding position.

What you should consider: Because of the webbing, it’s not ideal for pitchers.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.