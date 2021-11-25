Best Rawling baseball glove

The odd-looking catcher’s mitt is made to catch hundreds of high-speed pitches, game after game.

Which Rawling baseball gloves are best?

The game of baseball is played with balls, bats and gloves. While baseballs are the same for all the players on both teams, the bats and gloves are carefully chosen by players to match their needs.

Gloves are a particularly personal item because they not only need to fit properly and comfortably, they need to be made to do a particular job. If you are looking for a top-of-the-line baseball glove for an infielder, take a look at the Rawlings Heart of the Hide Pro Mesh Infield Baseball Glove.

What to know before you buy a Rawlings baseball glove

Rawlings is the official glove of Major League Baseball because they make some of the finest baseball gloves money can buy and have been doing so since 1877. Choose the glove that is right for the position you want to play.

Infielders

The 36,000 square foot infield consists of players at four positions: first base, second base, third base and shortstop. Second basemen, shortstops and third basemen all need Rawlings baseball gloves that allow the player to field the ball and throw it to first base before the runner arrives. The pockets need to be shallow and the webbing needs to be open for quick and easy retrieval.

First basemen

First basemen have a different glove than the other three infielders. Because infielders throw the ball to them at high speeds from many different angles, the first baseman’s glove is made to catch throws from other players. It is huge in comparison to all the other gloves on the field. First basemen’s gloves are typically called first basemen’s mitts.

Outfielders

The three outfielders have to cover more territory than the other six players combined. Where there are four players in the relatively small infield, there are only three outfielders to cover more than twice that area. Outfielders are generally the fastest players on the field. They need gloves that are bigger and wider than infielders’ gloves because they have to make many of their catches on the run.

Pitchers

Because pitchers control their pitches by the way they hold the ball in their glove, they use a modified infielder glove. The pitcher’s glove has no webbing for the batter to peek through and see what kind of pitch to expect.

Catchers

Catchers have the most unusual glove of all. It has more padding than all other mitts. Every game, the catcher catches hundreds of pitches every game thrown at 90-100 miles an hour from only 60 feet away.

What to look for in a quality Rawlings baseball glove

Rawlings makes gloves for hardball and softball too. Check the materials, webbing and size to make sure you get the right glove for you.

Materials

Leather: The classic baseball glove is made of leather because of its combination of flexibility and durability. Most new leather gloves are somewhat stiff and require a “breaking in” period. Full grain leather baseball gloves cost more than basic cowhide, which is usually reserved for kids’ gloves and budget gloves.

Synthetic materials: Various synthetic materials are lighter and more flexible than leather, making them good choices for beginners. Synthetic baseball gloves are cheaper and don’t last as long.

Webbing

The webbing is also called the glove’s pocket, the place where the baseballs are caught.

Post webbing: This type of pocket is made with crisscrossed vertical and horizontal leather strips, called laces. Post webbing is favored by most infielders.

Trapeze webbing: This type has a vertical strip in the pocket that is surrounded by crisscrossed laces. Because trapeze webbing forms a deep pocket, it is the choice for outfield and first base gloves.

Closed webbing: The pocket on a closed webbing glove is also called a basket. These gloves are the choice of pitchers who want to keep the ball hidden as long as possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rawlings baseball glove

Rawlings offers baseball gloves for kids and peewees from as little as $20. Casual players can expect to spend from $50-$100 on a Rawlings baseball glove. Serious baseball players spend $200-$300 on their baseball gloves.

Rawlings baseball glove FAQ

How do you break in a baseball glove?

A. One way is to rub it with glove oil, put a baseball in the pocket and wrap the mitt tightly. The best way is to use it as much as you can playing pitch and catch.

What other things does Rawlings make?

A. Rawlings specializes in baseball but makes sports equipment for softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball and football.

What’s the best Rawlings baseball glove to buy?

Top Rawlings baseball glove

Rawlings Heart of the Hide Pro Mesh Infield Baseball Glove

What you need to know: This 11.5-inch infielder’s glove has a modified Trap-Eze web.

What you’ll love: This glove is 15% lighter than the typical infield baseball glove. It is well cushioned in the heel and the woven leather mesh is sturdily stitched.

What you should consider: This is a pricey glove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rawlings baseball glove for the money

Rawlings Player Preferred Baseball/Softball Glove

What you need to know: The multisport player will enjoy this versatile glove made for baseball and softball.

What you’ll love: This Rawlings baseball glove comes in 12-, 13- and 14-inch sizes and is versatile enough for infield and outfield play. The palm has Zero-Shock padding and a flex loop velcro strap for an easily adjustable fit.

What you should consider: This baseball glove comes only in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rawlings R9 Youth First Base Mitt

What you need to know: This 12-inch leather first base mitt has a single post and a choice of web styles.

What you’ll love: Choose from a single bar web, double bar web, modified trapeze web, Pro H web or a closed web. This glove comes in left and right hand models and a choice of colors. It has an 80% factory break-in for a game-ready feel. The thumb loop, palm and finger back liners are all padded.

What you should consider: Players who throw with their right hand need a left hand glove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.