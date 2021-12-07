It can be tempting for children to train on a kids punching bag without any kind of hand protection, but this method can quickly cause scrapes and other injuries; make sure they wear boxing gloves for safety.

Which kids punching bags are best?

It can be difficult to find ways to get children to participate in exercise since the activity needs to be fun and engaging to keep their attention. Kids’ punching bags are an excellent tool due to their interactivity and are also a healthy method for venting their frustrations.

The best kids’ punching bag is the RDX Kids Punching Bag with Boxing Gloves. This kids’ punching bag set includes a set of boxing gloves for their safety and is easy to fill with items you have laying around your home.

What to know before you buy a kids punching bag

Kids punching bags typically come in fewer types than adult punching bags, usually just heavy, pedestal and swerve types.

Heavy: When you think of a punching bag you’re probably thinking of a heavy punching bag. These kids’ punching bags are hung from the ceiling or a mount and don’t move much when struck. They’re great for strong kids who really want to let their frustration out.

What to look for in a quality kids punching bag

Size

Kids’ punching bags should be quite small to match the size of the child. Depending on the type of bag you purchased, it can be as large as your child’s body or as small as your child’s head. A kids’ punching bag shouldn’t be any larger or smaller than this.

Weight

The weight of a punching bag relates to how strong of a hit it can take, and varies depending on the material used to fill the bag. Air keeps the bag light while loose clothing or rags are also commonly used. You shouldn’t exceed a weight of 50 pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids punching bag

Thanks to their sizes and limited time use, kids’ punching bags are typically much more affordable than full sized punching bags. Kids’ punching bags rarely exceed the $50 mark, with most kids’ punching bags costing $30–$45.

Kids’ punching bag FAQ

Which material should I use to fill the base of my kid’s punching bag, water or sand?

A. Both materials are great choices for filling your kid’s punching bag base; whichever one you use just depends on which benefit you value more. Using water makes it easier to fill or empty the base. Sand is heavier and will keep the base better rooted but it can make filling the bag a difficult and messy task.

Is there a punching method I should teach my kids or can they hit the bag however they want?

A. Most kids will be just fine interacting with their new kids’ punching bag as they please but there are a few simple ideas you can teach them. They should aim to maintain their balance by planting their feet and not leaning into or away from the bag. They can also try throwing sets of three to five punches with a two second pause between each set.

What are the best kids punching bags to buy?

Top kids punching bag

RDX Kids Punching Bag with Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: This heavy kids’ punching bag set includes everything you need to get your child started on this excellent exercise method.

What you’ll love: This kids’ punching bag can be filled with most anything of your choice, including sand or loose clothing and rags. The set also includes a quality pair of boxing gloves.

What you should consider: This kids’ punching bag skews toward younger children as it’s usually too small and light for kids entering their preteens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids punching bag for the money

Atlasonix Inflatable Kids Punching Bag

What you need to know: This inflatable kids’ punching bag is a great value, since the base only needs to be filled with water.

What you’ll love: This swerve style kids’ punching bag is an excellent training tool for footwork and dexterity and it’s available in three color options to fit your child’s preference. Children as young as 3 and as old as 12 are able to use this kids’ punching bag.

What you should consider: You may want to purchase an air pump to fill this bag as doing so by mouth can be a long and tiresome task.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Whoobli Punching Bag for Kids with Boxing Gloves

What you need to know: This option can grow with your child while developing their dexterity and hand-eye coordination skills.

What you’ll love: This kids’ punching bag’s height can be adjusted anywhere between 34 and 44 inches, making it perfectly suited to children aged 3 to 8. This package includes a set of boxing gloves for children in that age range and a manual air pump for filling the punching bag.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that particularly strong children can break this kids’ punching bag with enough activity as well as some issues with bag inflation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

