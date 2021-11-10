Everything you need to know about Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday deals

Dick’s Sporting Goods now carries several specialty outdoor products, including Solo Stoves and Ooni Pizza Ovens, some of which may go on sale on Black Friday.

The best Black Friday deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

From compression shorts to kettlebells, Dick’s Sporting Goods is the place to go for all things sports and fitness. The Black Friday sale is the perfect time for their loyal shoppers to pick up the most wanted items at the season’s lowest prices.

If it’s anything like last year’s event, Dick’s Sporting Goods will turn Black Friday into a multi-day sales event that sees deep discounts on top products from brands like Adidas, Under Armour and NordicTrack. While it’s still too early to tell, shoppers are already scoping out products that may be part of the sale that sees hot holiday deals up to 50%.

What to know about Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday deals

What will be on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for Black Friday?

For the past several years, Black Friday at Dick’s Sporting Goods has been dominated by athletic apparel. Leading brands like Nike and Columbia are likely to go on sale and the retailer’s house brands and private labels, such as DSG and CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

Other categories that may have deep discounts include sports equipment, exercise machines, outdoor gear and travel accessories. Because the retailer has grown its fitness tech category in the last couple of years, shoppers may see more sales on devices like percussive massagers and fitness trackers.

Why you should shop early deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Like many retailers, Dick’s Sporting Goods has started holiday sales to get ahead of anticipated supply chain interruptions and low product availability. Although some shoppers may want to hold out until Black Friday, it’s worth shopping early to pick up popular gift items while they’re still in stock. The early deals are currently featured in Dick’s Holiday Gift Guide and This Week’s Deals.

How to save big during the Black Friday sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Stay informed about upcoming deals

To increase the chances of scooping up the top products during the Black Friday sale, shoppers should stay informed about upcoming deals. Here are a few ways to do that:

When shoppers join Dick’s ScoreCard rewards program, they receive insider information about deals and special offers, including the Black Friday sale.

By enrolling in Dick’s Text Alerts Program, members get early access to deals on their favorite brands. Many shoppers receive welcome coupons when they sign up as well.

The BestReviews email newsletter shares deals and shopping tips with subscribers, including upcoming Dick’s Sporting Goods sales.

Pick out products before the sale

Instead of getting wrapped up in the deals blitz on Black Friday, shoppers should pick out products long before the event. Not only will they have more time to research specs and compare products, but they may also discover new products at Dick’s Sporting Goods that are gift-worthy, either for themselves or someone on their wishlist.

Even if items aren’t marked down yet, it’s much easier to check out when they’re already in the shopping basket. Many shoppers buying athletic apparel also add backup colors just in case their preferred ones sell out, which is particularly common for in-season colors. Similarly, those expecting to buy home gym equipment may benefit from having back products in their carts, such as more than one elliptical or indoor bike.

Consider sale colors

In the world of athletic apparel and footwear, colors (and colorways) go in and out of fashion. Dick’s Sporting Goods is keenly aware of this, and they discount off-season colors for mainstay products, like some Nike Air Max styles. As a result, shoppers may come across even deeper discounts on certain colors on Black Friday.

Top 12 products to track for Black Friday deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Schwinn Men’s GTX Hybrid Bike

The Schwinn hybrid bike is a versatile design that is suitable for casual trail rides or local commuting. The bike is easy to maneuver and offers smooth rides, no matter the terrain.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt

Lightweight and comfortable, this best-selling Under Armour tee is perfect for layering. It’s made with UA Tech material with moisture-wicking fibers and dries quickly, even when it’s saturated.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Coleman Juneau 15 Degree Sleeping Bag

Made by a trusted camping brand, this cold-weather sleeping bag features a Thermalock zipper closure to seal out drafts and minimize heat loss. The bag is backed by a 5-year warranty.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 21 Running Shoe

This Brooks running shoe has breathable mesh construction that promotes airflow around the foot. The shoe’s integrated crash pad provides soft support for heel-to-toe transitions.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Tennis Table

The pro-grade indoor tennis table includes onboard storage for up to two rackets and six balls. It has an upright folding design for easy storage and single-person play.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 32-Ounce Bottle

Drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours in the Hydro Flask bottle, thanks to double-wall insulation. The bottle is made with high-grade stainless steel and has a slip-resistant coating.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Men’s Half Dome Pullover Hoodie

A classic design, this everyday hoodie features a unique sleeve design that offers an increased range of motion. It’s made with a cotton and polyester blend that is shrink and fade-resistant.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

A perennial favorite, this adjustable kettlebell saves space without compromising on lifting and swinging potential. The space-savvy design is ideal for home gyms, dorms and apartments.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Women’s Pro 8” Short

This tight-fitting short can be worn on its own or as a base layer. It features Nike’s Dri-FIT material that sweeps sweat and moisture away from the body to keep wearers cool.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

NordicTrack EXP 10i Treadmill

The mid-range treadmill includes plenty of premium features, including a built-in fan, Bluetooth audio and a 10-inch smart touchscreen. The treadmill comes with a 30-day trial of iFIT.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Zip Front Split Logo Tricot Jacket

The track jacket is made with adidas’ signature Tricot material that is both lightweight and breathable. It has a full-length zipper collar that protects the neck from drafts and UV exposure.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

CamelBak Velocity Trail Hydration Backpack

This 100-ounce hydration backpack has an updated reservoir design that delivers almost 20% more water per sip. The strap system evenly distributes weight across the chest and back.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.