Which exercise ball chair is best?

Exercise ball chairs give you the advantages and exercise of balance balls with more stability and durability. If you’re looking for a comfortable exercise ball chair, the GAIAM Balance Ball Chair is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an exercise ball chair

Size

The most crucial criterion to think about when selecting an exercise ball chair is the size of the chair. Consider your height and the size of the exercise ball. If you’re shorter than 4 feet 10 inches, you should buy an exercise ball chair that’s about 12 to 13.5 inches in diameter. If you’re 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, you should purchase an exercise ball that’s about 18 inches in diameter.

You should buy an exercise ball chair that’s about 22 inches in diameter if you’re between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall. You should select an exercise ball chair that’s about 26 inches in diameter if you’re over 6 feet tall.

Use it for short amounts of time at first

You should only use the exercise ball chair for short periods of time when you first purchase it, since your body needs to gradually get used to the new chair and the new sitting style. You could actually hurt your back and stress your body if you don’t work up to sitting in this chair a little at a time.

First, you should sit on your new exercise ball chair for around 15 minutes before you switch back to your traditional desk chair for about an hour, then you should repeat this process for the remainder of the day. You can gradually increase the amount of time you spend on your exercise ball chair until it’s the only chair you’re using.

Material

Exercise balls are usually composed of elastic plastic or vinyl, while the chair base is typically composed of ABS plastic and rolling casters. The backrest and the legs might be composed of steel, depending on the chair’s manufacturer. Foam might be used to cover part of the backrest on some exercise ball chairs.

What to look for in a quality exercise ball chair

Backrest

Most exercise ball chairs have low backrests that can be used like traditional desk chairs.

Color

Black is the most popular color for the chair, but the exercise ball itself comes in a wide range of colors, including bright colors like red and yellow.

Accessories

Some chairs come with accessories, like air pumps and leg extenders.

How much you can expect to spend on an exercise ball chair

Exercise ball chairs vary in price from $35–$100.

Exercise ball chair FAQ

Do exercise ball chairs actually improve your posture?

A. Yes, exercise ball chairs actually improve your posture, as long as you sit correctly. You should be mindful of your posture while you’re sitting on an exercise ball chair, since you can easily slump onto an exercise ball chair just like you do with a traditional office chair.

Does sitting on your exercise ball chair actually burn more calories than sitting on a normal chair?

A. Yes, sitting on your exercise ball chair actually does burn more calories, since your body is always making little adjustments to stay balanced on your ball chair, and those little adjustments burn calories. That being said, the number of calories you burn is not very much. It’s really only about four or five calories per hour.

Do exercise ball chairs last as long as traditional office chairs?

A. The material in exercise ball chairs is very durable and rugged. Your exercise ball chair might last even longer than a traditional office chair with the right care. You can also replace the exercise ball if necessary.

What’s the best exercise ball chair to buy?

Top exercise ball chair

GAIAM Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: This exercise ball chair from GAIAM is simple to use with casters that are adaptable to accommodate heavier and taller individuals.

What you’ll love: This GAIAM exercise ball chair has a 300-pound weight capacity and works well for individuals between 5 feet and 5 feet 11 inches tall. The chair also enables the addition of a two-inch extension for taller individuals.

What you should consider: The ball that comes with this exercise ball chair may deflate easily over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top exercise ball chair for the money

GAIAM Backless Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: This exercise ball chair from GAIAM offers a different design than similar exercise ball chairs, since it doesn’t have a backrest.

What you’ll love: This model comes with four casters, including two casters that lock in the back for extra stability, as well as a removable 52-centimeter exercise ball. The exercise ball chair is meant to fit well at most traditionally sized desks.

What you should consider: This exercise ball chair doesn’t provide the support of a comfortable backrest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pharmedoc Balance Ball Chair

What you need to know: This exercise ball chair from Pharmedoc provides some handy features, including a removable back and a lifetime manufacturer guarantee.

What you’ll love: This chair includes a hand pump and lockable casters, as well as a 52-centimeter exercise ball that helps improve your posture and decrease your back pain. You can either remove or use the backrest that comes with this chair.

What you should consider: The exercise ball only comes in black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

