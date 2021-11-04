Best collapsible water bottle for the gym

There are collapsible water bottles that will be able to fit in your pocket.

Which collapsible water bottles for the gym are best?

Water bottles are essential for many people across the world. However, sometimes you might need one that’s more portable. After the bottle is empty, it can be a hassle to carry if you don’t have enough space in your gym bag. With a collapsible water bottle, you can simply collapse the bottle down when it’s empty. If you’re looking for a FDA certified and leakproof collapsible water bottle for the gym, the HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a collapsible water bottle for the gym

Collapse type

Most collapsible water bottles either collapse downward vertically into themselves or can be rolled up. Models that collapse into themselves turn into a disc-like shape that can be easy to put in pockets and small compartments in your bag. Collapsible bottles that use a roll-up design are also very easy to store away; you simply roll the bottle from the bottom to the top. Both collapse types are effective, so the type you choose will have to depend on personal preference.

Size

Just like any other water bottle, collapsible models can come in a variety of sizes. Common sizes tend to be from 20-25 ounces. However, collapsible bottles can range from smaller sizes such as 12 ounces, all the way up to over a gallon. If you plan on having an extensive workout at the gym or in the outdoors, consider what’s the appropriate size for you so that you have enough water to last.

Material

The bodies of collapsible water bottles for gyms are generally made from either silicone or a thin plastic, while the spout is made out of plastic. Silicone bottles tend to collapse into a disc shape, while plastic bottles will be able to roll up. There are silicone models that can withstand different temperatures so that you can keep your drink cool or warm. Silicone bottles will also be a lot more durable than thin plastic ones because they are less likely to be punctured by sharp objects.

What to look for in a quality collapsible water bottle for the gym

Non-toxic

Look for collapsible water bottles that are BPA-free, as those use materials that don’t have harmful chemicals. If the bottle is FDA-approved and food grade, that makes the bottle even more safe, and you’re less likely to have to deal with a weird taste coming from the bottle.

Leakproof

Having a collapsible water bottle with a leakproof design is a necessity, because once it’s punctured or ripped, it’s useless. Water bottles made out of silicone are often more leakproof, as plastic models are susceptible to leakage. However, there are some plastic models that have a durable outer layer as well.

Heat- and cold-resistance

This is another feature that is more commonly found in silicone materials. The heat-resistance allows the water bottle to keep your drinks cool in the heat, while the cold-resistance allows your drink to stay warm in colder temperatures. This type of resistance can be very useful for when you’re traveling outdoors.

Wide-mouth design

A wide-mouth design features an opening wide enough for you to put ice, fruit, and other items inside of the bottle easily. It also makes washing the inside of the bottle much easier, without having to rely on a dishwasher. If you rely on putting ice or simply want to add some special ingredients to your drinks, a wide mouth design makes the process less of a mess.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible water bottle for the gym

Collapsible water bottles will range from $5-$60, depending on the size.

Collapsible water bottle for the gym FAQ

Do collapsible water bottles leak?

A. Collapsible water bottles that are made out of a soft flexible plastic material are more prone to leakage than hard silicone models. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure that the bottle you’re looking to purchase has a leakproof design.

Are collapsible water bottles dishwasher-safe?

A. Collapsible water bottles that are labeled dishwasher-safe will be eligible to be put in the dishwasher. Always ensure that it is labeled with that feature, because if you put it in a bottle that’s not dishwasher-safe, the bottle can melt and/or the quality of the bottle can degrade. That can interfere with the taste and durability of the bottle.

What’s the best collapsible water bottle for the gym to buy?

Top collapsible water bottle for the gym

HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle

What you need to know: Having only a 1.5-inch height when collapsed, this water bottle can easily fit in your pocket and other small crevices.

What you’ll love: This water bottle is leakproof, nontoxic, and dishwasher safe, making it capable of withstanding various conditions and still not affecting the taste of your drinks. The wide mouth design allows you to fill and clean the bottle with ease.

What you should consider: When the bottle is full, some people have found it difficult to hold from the middle.

Top collapsible water bottle for the gym for the money

Platypus Platy 2-Liter Ultralight Collapsible Water Bottle

What you need to know: One of the most common brands of collapsible water bottles on the market, this 2-liter bottle will work great when you’re on longer trips.

What you’ll love: This bottle is BPA-free, so it won’t ruin the quality of your drink. The sturdy base of the bottle allows for it to stand up on its own when full.

What you should consider: The spout of the bottle could leak after constant use.

Worth checking out

SPECIAL MADE Collapsible Water Bottles 2-Pack

What you need to know: Featuring a unique flexible silicone design, this bottle can be folded down to a convenient compact size.

What you’ll love: This is one of the water bottles on the market that has a soft silicone design that’s temperature resistant and shatterproof. It is made of food-grade silicone and is BPA-free, so it’s always safe to use for consuming drinks.

What you should consider: The bottle is difficult to hold when you fill it up completely.

