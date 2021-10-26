Which cooling headband should you get?

Buying a multipack of headbands can help match them to outfits; store extras in a gym bag for whenever they are needed.

Which cooling headband is best?

While exercising or walking around in the sun, one of the best ways to combat sweat and heat is by wearing a cooling headband. Cooling headbands help rapidly reduce your forehead’s temperature through moisture-wicking materials, which sometimes are attached ice packs. There are several different cooling headbands available and knowing which features and qualities are important will help make your choice much easier.

What to know before buying a cooling headband

Type of cooling headband

The two basic differences between cooling headbands is how they cool. Some of them use sewn-in ice packs and are kept in the freezer between uses. This type usually results in a quicker, more effective cooling, but will be less effective as time goes on. The other type simply uses its construction and breathable materials to cool the user, which may be less effective initially but will remain consistent.

Materials

Most cooling headbands are made with a blend of stretchy athletic material, nonslip materials and moisture-wicking fabric. This allows for a comfortable but snug fit that pulls the sweat away from the forehead and keeps the user cool. A relatively new material being used is cocona, a more eco-friendly fabric made of recycled coconut shells. Cocona is durable and highly effective at wicking away moisture and keeping users dry.

Size and strength of headband

For some users, having an ultra-wide headband may be too much. Some headbands are built to cover the entire forehead while others are designed to keep users’ hair out of their faces. For athletic users, buying a wider and sturdier cooling headband with nonslip materials may be more important.

Machine washable

Another major factor is whether the cooling headband is machine washable or requires hand-washing. With the headband coming into contact with sweat so often, being able to easily wash it will make a significant difference. Most cooling headbands are machine washable although several still require hand-washing or other methods of cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling headband

Cooling headbands are relatively affordable, with average headbands costing $10-$25. Higher-end cooling headbands cost $25-$50.

What’s the best cooling headband to buy?

Top cooling headband

Klein Cooling Evaporative Sweatband

What you need to know: This is a high-quality cooling headband made of a mix of moisture-wicking materials.

What you’ll love: The headband is designed to be machine washable and will fit users of any size. The cooling features can be reactivated at any time; just use water to soak, then wring out the headband.

What you should consider: The headband comes without ice packs, which may keep it from being more effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooling headband for the money

Braylin Men’s Sport Cooling Headbands

What you need to know: This is an affordable cooling headband that comes in packs of three for added value.

What you’ll love: The headband has a double-layer design to wick away sweat and cool the forehead. The headband also has UV protection to keep the user from getting sunburned.

What you should consider: The headband is not sweat absorbent, which may mean the sweat will still get in the user’s eyes after being wicked away.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franklin Sports Cooling Headband

What you need to know: This is a well-crafted cooling headband from a trusted name in athletic gear.

What you’ll love: The cooling headband requires no refrigeration and is automatically activated by using water. The headband comes in two different sizes and colors to fit all people.

What you should consider: The larger size costs over $10 more, making it less affordable in comparison.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vinsguir Sweat Wicking Headband

What you need to know: This is a comfortable cooling headband that comes in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: The headband comes in two levels of thickness to work with heavier-sweating users. The quick-dry materials keep the headband from getting too wet when absorbing sweat.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the seams tore after active use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

BUFF Womens Coolnet Uv+ Mfl Headband

What you need to know: This is a light and comfortable cooling headband.

What you’ll love: The headband comes in several colors and designs. The longer design makes the headband ideal to use as a way to keep hair away from the face.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the stitching was uncomfortable on their heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

