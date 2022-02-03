What can you do to make your 2022 Super Bowl party feel normal?

Your 2022 Super Bowl festivities won’t be completely normal, but you can make them feel as if nothing has changed if you do it right.

While your annual Super Bowl party this year might not be like it was before COVID-19, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate. What you might be worried about is making the event feel normal.

By keeping numbers low and considering factors such as ventilation and social distancing, you can make your Super Bowl party feel as normal as possible within a global pandemic.

Consider your guest list

If you used to invite half your neighborhood to your Super Bowl parties, you’ll need to make heavy cuts to your guest list. Personal comfort levels and COVID-19 numbers in your area are factors here. Some people might only feel comfortable inviting one other household they know is vaccinated and has been careful with COVID-19 precautious, while others might be okay with larger groups. Be sure to consider the CDC’s recommendations for small gatherings before deciding on your party’s size and use the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker to keep up with the numbers in your community.

While it might not feel normal, if you and your guests all take rapid COVID-19 tests before the party, you can carry on as you normally would on Super Bowl Sunday with relative confidence that nobody has COVID-19.

Ventilate your home

Consider opening a few windows around the house and turning up the heating to compensate, if necessary. This will help disperse the virus if anyone is carrying it and none of your guests are likely to notice, helping you keep your party feeling normal while you can your guests stay safe.

It’s a good idea to also provide face masks for those at your party who want to play it extra safe. Just be sure that these masks are made to the CDC’s standards.

Arrange seating carefully

Try to arrange the seating in your home so that people from the same household can sit together at a respectable distance from other households. If you don’t have enough seating to pull this off, consider folding chairs, floor pillows or beanbag chairs.

Decorate as usual

Decorate your home as you usually would for a Super Bowl party to make it feel like it did in previous years. Some people go all out with football-themed decorations, while others choose a more subtle approach. Stick to whatever decorating style you’ve used in the past to help this year feel more like business as usual.

Get the snacks in

Familiar snacks go a long way to a normal-feeling party, but you might want to make some tweaks. Avoid small snacks that would cause people to rummage around in the bowl unless you make smaller individual bowls for all your guests. Individual chip bags and other pre-packaged snacks are a good way to go. You can also opt for the types of snacks that people can pick up or serve themselves using tongs or a spoon.

What you need for your Super Bowl party

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

Limit the risks of your gathering by getting your guests to take a rapid COVID-19 test before coming. They’re relatively inexpensive to buy online and provide results in 15 minutes.

EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

Leave some hand sanitizer dotted around the house, particularly near the snacks and drinks, for your guests to use.

Friday Night Football Bowls

These football-themed bowls are ideal for serving individual portions of snacks, such as chips or popcorn.

